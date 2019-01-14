Turkey doing what is required to maintain peace in Syria's Idlib: foreign minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is doing what is required to maintain peace and prevent violations in Syria's northern Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday.

Islamist fighters have tightened their control over the area following more than a week of fighting with Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.

Speaking in Ankara, Mevlet Cavusoglu also said if Idlib becomes a "nest of terrorism", it is the Syrian government's fault for bussing in terrorists from places as far as Daraa in the south.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen, Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan)