Turkey Drive looks to feed thousands in region

Nov. 8—According to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, financial studies of the area have shown that about 45% of residents and their families are struggling to make ends meet.

To address this growing issue, the nonprofit and about 20 other organizations are seeking to feed nearly 6,000 people through United Way's annual Turkey Drive to provide meals to those in need during the holidays.

"This year's goal is to get donations in excess of 400 turkeys and hams through 11 live broadcasts provided at 11 locations by Results Radio stations and in addition collect upwards of $20,000 to purchase additional turkeys and hams," Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said in a statement.

For those who would like to contribute to the annual drive, drop-off locations will be available on the following dates and locations: — Friday from 3-6 p.m. at New Earth Market in Yuba City — Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Hoblit Chevrolet in Colusa — Nov. 13 from 3-6 p.m. at Cottons Cowboy Corral in Marysville — Nov. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Grange Coop in Yuba City — Nov. 15 at Dow Lewis Motors in Yuba City — Nov. 16 from 3-6 p.m. at Lakeview Center in Marysville — Nov. 17 from 3-6 p.m. at Rush Personnel Services in Yuba City — Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Valley Auto Body in Yuba City

Cash donations may also be made online at YSCUnitedWay.org or you can make a check payable to YSC United Way and mail to P.O. Box 122, Marysville, CA 95901.

"It is important to know that 100% of all food and cash will go to helping neighbors in need. No administrative costs will occur," Harlan said.

The United Way said turkeys and hams will be distributed to more than 20 nonprofit organizations for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. Those locations include Casa de Esperanza, Catholic Ladies Relief Society, Central Valley Homeless Veterans, Christian Assistance Network, Crossroads Community Church, First Presbyterian Church, Foothill Food Pantry, Lady Gazelle's Food Locker, Marysville First United Methodist Church, Ministerial Association of Colusa County, Olivehurst Seventh Day Adventist Church, SoYouCan, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, St. Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army, Twin Cities Rescue Mission, Western Farmworkers Association, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank; Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down, and others.

"With the cost of living continuing to rise steadily, the kind and generous response of other community members means a lot for those who struggle to get by," Harlan said.