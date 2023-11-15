Turkey drop: Volunteers pack meal boxes for distribution by St. Matthew's House

About 200 Capital Wealth Advisors employees, their family members and other volunteers gathered to pack 3,136 boxes of food as a part of the 19th Annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop on Monday at First Baptist Church on Orange Blossom Drive in North Naples.

St. Matthew's House is set to begin the meal distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 15, with the meals benefitting hundreds of Southwest Florida families experiencing hardship as well as seniors and veterans.

Sherri Kessinger and other volunteers pack boxes of food for Thanksgiving meals during the 19th Annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop event on Monday, November 13, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Naples. The 3,136 meal boxes that were packed on Monday will be distributed by St. Matthew’s House to low-income families, those with disabilities, senior citizens and veterans starting on November 15th.

The first Turkey Drop was inspired by a donation of turkeys by CWA President and CEO Bill Beynon and his wife Nena after he heard a radio spot asking for turkey donations for St. Matthew’s House.

The public can participate in the Turkey Drop by donating frozen turkeys and canned goods at the St. Matthew’s House donation drop off at 2601 Airport Rd. S., now through November 20th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sean Dyer carries boxes of stuffing while helping to pack boxes of food for Thanksgiving meals during the 19th Annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop event on Monday, November 13, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Naples.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Thanksgiving meals in Naples gathered to feed hundreds of families