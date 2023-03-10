This page was published in error please disregard
This page was published in error please disregard
This page was published in error please disregard
A "reducetarian" shares how he decided to eat less meat after learning its impact on the environment.
Lee County officials are preparing to ban outdoor use of firearms, sparklers, fire crackers and other devices that could start a forest fire.
Years of hard labor can deform elephants' backs, according to Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand who posted the image of a rescued elephant.
A coup attempt, bomb hoaxes, internet hacks, fake conscription call-ups, mass protests: Moldova says it's had them all in the past year. "We had an explosion of security threats starting February 24 last year," Interior Minister Ana Revenco told Reuters, describing a catalogue of crises she says has beset her nation and its pro-Western government since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moldova hosts the breakaway statelet of Transnistria - a sliver of land running along its eastern border with Ukraine that's controlled by pro-Russian separatists and garrisoned by Russian troops.
FEATURE Electric vehicle fires are rare. Honeywell International want to make them even rarer. EV technology is new, which to some extent, makes it unknown. The mystery can generate excitement—and fear.
The drug, zavegepant (brand name: Zavzpret), is the first of its type available in a nasal spray.
When will it stop raining?
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersIt is tempting to say we are at a crossroads in U.S.-China relations. Tempting. But wrong.We have passed the crossroads and we are already, unfortunately, dangerously, well on our way down the wrong path.As Edward Luce pointed out in an insightful column in the Financial Times, we are already effectively engaged in a Cold War with China. “The consensus,” he writes, “is now so hawkish that it is liable to see any outreach to China as
Residents of Mammoth Mountain focus on digging themselves out and bracing for whatever comes next.
The Valley will also see "significant rainfall," with some areas experiencing 2-4 inches of rain.
A potent atmospheric river -- the latest in a winter season that's featured around a dozen so far -- is bringing California another round of heavy rains, damaging winds and extreme amounts of heavy snow to parts of the state that simply have too much of both right now.
Wisconsin was hit with a winter storm Thursday with heavy snow falling across most of the state through Friday morning. Here are the snowfall totals.
Oregon's mountains will continue to get hammered by winter's wrath Thursday to Friday.
Big Bear Lake has been digging out from a deadly blizzard, but it's not yet clear why a man allegedly stole a city snowplow. The suspect also faces weapons charges.
“This is not an Ark scenario,” a climate expert says.
A winter storm is expected to bring 3-6 inches of snow to Southeast Michigan. Here's how much is predicted for some communities.
Storms coming from different directions will create two rounds of snow in parts of the northeastern United States within the next week, and both could bring their share of problems, including travel disruptions on the roads and at the airports, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm early next week may evolve into a formidable nor'easter. March is a busy time for travel as schools across the country close for spring break over the course of several days to a week. However, students and famil
Some experts herald an end to drought as reservoir operators release water in anticipation of storms and snowmelt.
Spring is around the corner, but for now, a burst of wintry weather is expected statewide from Thursday into Friday.
California will be hit by another atmospheric river this week, but this one will be warm instead of cold, raising concerns about potential flooding.