This page was published in error please disregard

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersIt is tempting to say we are at a crossroads in U.S.-China relations. Tempting. But wrong.We have passed the crossroads and we are already, unfortunately, dangerously, well on our way down the wrong path.As Edward Luce pointed out in an insightful column in the Financial Times, we are already effectively engaged in a Cold War with China. “The consensus,” he writes, “is now so hawkish that it is liable to see any outreach to China as