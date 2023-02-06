Turkey earthquake damage: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Devastating photographs show the aftermath from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday as the death toll continues to rise.

At least 1,900 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has also generated dozens of powerful aftershocks, officials in Turkey and Syria have reported.

“Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise,” Erdogan said.

Around 2,470 people were rescued from some 3,000 buildings that collapsed in the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said members of the alliance were mobilizing support to help Turkey deal with the aftermath of Monday’s devastating earthquake. Erdogan said offers for help had been received from some 45 countries in the aftermath.

People walk next to a mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared.

People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following and earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

A family who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in south of Beirut, Lebanon. Many residents in Lebanon left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night.

Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Syrian citizen search through the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province north Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

People and emergency teams rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)

Damaged vehicles sit parked in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (Depo Photos via AP)

People search a collapsed building following an earthquake in Azmarin town, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Rescue workers try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Kahta, in Adiyaman province, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Earthquake victims receive treatment at the al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Darkush, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Civil defense workers and security forces carry an earthquake victim as they search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

