Turkey earthquake damage: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Devastating photographs show the aftermath from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday as the death toll continues to rise.

At least 1,900 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has also generated dozens of powerful aftershocks, officials in Turkey and Syria have reported.

“Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise,” Erdogan said.

Around 2,470 people were rescued from some 3,000 buildings that collapsed in the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said members of the alliance were mobilizing support to help Turkey deal with the aftermath of Monday’s devastating earthquake. Erdogan said offers for help had been received from some 45 countries in the aftermath.

Live updates: Powerful pre-dawn earthquake kills 1,500 in Turkey, Syria as death toll rises

US weather updates: Storm forming in Texas could be severe; magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Buffalo area: Monday weather updates

Turkey earthquake location

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock (AP Graphics)
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock (AP Graphics)

Photos of earthquake aftermath in Turkey, Syria

People walk next to a mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared.
People walk next to a mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared.
People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following and earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following and earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A family who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in south of Beirut, Lebanon. Many residents in Lebanon left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night.
A family who fled the war in Syria and live in Beirut, sit outside their home following an earthquake that hit neighboring Turkey early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in south of Beirut, Lebanon. Many residents in Lebanon left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night.
Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Syrian citizen search through the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province north Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Syrian citizen search through the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province north Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
People and emergency teams rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)
People and emergency teams rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)
Damaged vehicles sit parked in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (Depo Photos via AP)
Damaged vehicles sit parked in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (Depo Photos via AP)
People search a collapsed building following an earthquake in Azmarin town, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
People search a collapsed building following an earthquake in Azmarin town, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Rescue workers try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Kahta, in Adiyaman province, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Rescue workers try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Kahta, in Adiyaman province, southeastern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Earthquake victims receive treatment at the al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Darkush, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Earthquake victims receive treatment at the al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Darkush, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Civil defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Civil defense workers and security forces carry an earthquake victim as they search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Civil defense workers and security forces carry an earthquake victim as they search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Contributing: Associated Press

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. 

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Turkey earthquake damage: Photos of aftermath in Turkey, Syria

Recommended Stories

  • Earthquakes Rock Turkey, Syria, Claiming at Least 1,600 Lives

    A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck near the Turkish-Syrian border early Monday morning followed by another magnitude 7.5 tremor hours later, claiming the lives of at least 1,600 people.

  • Magnitude 7.9 earthquake shakes Turkey, Syria

    STORY: The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles)to the east.Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed images of people gathered around wrecked building in Kahramanmaras, seeking survivors.The governor of Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, said on Twitter, "we have destroyed buildings" and urged people to move to safe locations.The head of the Turkish Red Cross said it was mobilizing resources for the region as it had received information of serious damage and collapsed buildings, and urged people to evacuate damaged homes.

  • Since start of full-scale war, 1,762 Ukrainians have returned from Russian captivity, says Zelenskyy

    Ukraine has managed to release 1,762 Ukrainian men and women from enemy captivity since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation on Feb. 4.

  • Drone captures search for Turkey quake survivors

    STORY: Drone footage showed rescuers in the city of Adana searching through the rubble of a collapsed building. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 17.9 km. The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles) to the east, where a security official said at least 17 buildings collapsed.It was Turkey's most severe quake since 1999, when one of similar magnitude devastated Izmit and the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.

  • Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 1,600 People

    A 7.8-magnitude quake was felt across the Middle East, followed by a series of aftershocks and then a second temblor of magnitude 7.5.

  • Hundreds dead after 7.8-magnitude quake hits Turkey, Syria

    More than 1,200 people are dead after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, officials said.

  • Turkey and Syria: ‘Death toll likely to rise quickly’ as two huge earthquakes kill 1,900 – live updates

    Second earthquake rocks Kahramanmaras region after country records highest magnitude earthquake since 1939, reducing buildings near Gaziantep to rubble – with families crushed in their sleep

  • Map of Turkey shows where massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck

    At least 20 aftershocks follows, with another major earthquake – measuring at least 7.5 magnitude – striking central Turkey hours later

  • Nigeria election 2023: Who is Atiku Abubakar?

    Atiku Abubakar, 76, is basing his sixth presidential bid on promises to restore Nigeria's economy.

  • Huge quake toppled buildings in Turkey and Syria as people slept

    The death toll climbs as rescuers sift through mountains of rubble in freezing conditions.

  • Turkey earthquake latest news: More than 2,300 dead after second quake strikes

    A second earthquake has struck Turkey just hours after a massive 7.8 magnitude tremor struck the same region, killing more than 2,300 people.

  • Watch live: Rescuers search rubble in Turkey as death toll crosses 1,500

    Rescue crews are working to save any survivors trapped under rubble after two powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the first earthquake, a magnitude 7.8 which struck near Gaziantep, has surpassed 1,500. Turkish officials say it is the most powerful earthquake recorded in the region since 1939.

  • Powerful Earthquake Strikes Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 500 People

    The magnitude 7.8 quake was felt across a large region with multiple aftershocks, rocking an area that houses millions of Turkish citizens, displaced Syrians and refugees.

  • Man Suspected of Leaving Dead Fish at 'Goonies' House Rescued by Coastguard Off Oregon Coast

    A wave capsized a boat off the coast of Oregon as a crew tried to save a stranded mariner, who police said was a suspect in an incident in which a dead fish was left at a house used in the movie The Goonies.Video released by the US Coast Guard (USCG) shows a student rescuer in training jumping into choppy surf six miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River, it said.As the rescuer swims towards the boat, a giant wave crashes onto it, capsizing it and sending the boater tumbling into the water.The USCG said multiple units responded to a mayday call from a disabled 35-foot vessel Sandpiper, which was taking on water on Friday morning.The rescue swimmer, a student of the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, was deployed to the water where twenty-foot waves and extremely high windspeeds were reported, the USCG said.The boater was rescued by the swimmer after the wave hit and both were hoisted to safety. The boater was taken to hospital with minor injuries.Astoria Police Department later said they had arrested the boater, who they named as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte.Police said Labonte had posted a video of himself on Facebook earlier that week placing a dead fish on the front porch of a house that featured in The Goonies. Labonte was wanted on charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful

  • Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?

    Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.

  • Storm forming in Texas could be severe; magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Buffalo area: Monday weather updates

    Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.

  • Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300

    A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks or new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region.

  • Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues

    Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…

  • Frigid air can be bad for humans, but is it good for killing ticks?

    Could this cold snap be the nail in the coffin for ticks that have survived the above-average winter temperatures across the Maritimes? The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman speaks to an expert.

  • It’s everywhere: Sea-level rise’s surprising reach damaging more than East Coast shoreline

    Homeowners around the Outer Banks or in St. Augustine, Florida, are just some of those along the East Coast feeling the slow power of sea-level rise.