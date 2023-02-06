Turkey earthquake damage: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Devastating photographs show the aftermath from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday as the death toll continues to rise.
At least 1,900 people have died as a result of the earthquake, which has also generated dozens of powerful aftershocks, officials in Turkey and Syria have reported.
“Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise,” Erdogan said.
Around 2,470 people were rescued from some 3,000 buildings that collapsed in the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said members of the alliance were mobilizing support to help Turkey deal with the aftermath of Monday’s devastating earthquake. Erdogan said offers for help had been received from some 45 countries in the aftermath.
STORY: The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles)to the east.Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed images of people gathered around wrecked building in Kahramanmaras, seeking survivors.The governor of Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, said on Twitter, "we have destroyed buildings" and urged people to move to safe locations.The head of the Turkish Red Cross said it was mobilizing resources for the region as it had received information of serious damage and collapsed buildings, and urged people to evacuate damaged homes.
STORY: Drone footage showed rescuers in the city of Adana searching through the rubble of a collapsed building. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 17.9 km. The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles) to the east, where a security official said at least 17 buildings collapsed.It was Turkey's most severe quake since 1999, when one of similar magnitude devastated Izmit and the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.
Rescue crews are working to save any survivors trapped under rubble after two powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the first earthquake, a magnitude 7.8 which struck near Gaziantep, has surpassed 1,500. Turkish officials say it is the most powerful earthquake recorded in the region since 1939.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks or new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region.
