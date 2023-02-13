Turkey earthquake: Little boy rescued after 105 hours in quake rubble

Nick Beake - BBC News Europe correspondent, southern Turkey
·3 min read
Aras (left) and his grandfather Mehmet
Aras has "a strong personality", his grandfather Mehmet says

Dwarfed by his adult hospital bed, five-year-old Aras is resting on his back playing with a model car.

He is one of Turkey's miracles.

Rescue teams freed him from the rubble of his home in the now devastated city of Kahramanmaras, 105 hours after the earthquake.

When he was brought into the intensive care unit, hypothermia had set in and his body temperature had dropped to 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit).

Aras may have survived, but his seven-year-old sister Hiranur did not. Neither did his nine-year-old brother Alp. Nor his father.

Just one of so many families irrevocably broken by this disaster.

Sitting at Aras's bedside and gently ruffling his grandson's dark hair Is Mehmet.

"He's an honest boy. He has a strong personality. He's sincere. He's not a spoilt boy."

Although now 72, Mehmet tells us he will for the rest of his days look after Aras as if he were his own son.

"The rescuers did so well to save him," he says, "and by God's grace, they gave him back to us alive."

Aras winces a little as the doctor changes the bandage on his swollen left foot. He's making a good recovery.

Aras's mum also survived - but he hasn't seen her since their world imploded. She is being treated at another hospital in the city but is expected to recover.

Dr Mehmet Cihan
Dr Mehmet Cihan, a paediatrician, travelled from Istanbul as quickly as he could to help his colleagues in Kahramanmaras

It was in an intensive care unit set up by Israeli doctors where Aras's own life was saved.

But as we walked through the ward on Monday, it was not just a child with a remarkable story but also a 65-year-old man.

Samir from Syria was plucked from the rubble after enduring six freezing nights.

Doctors then saved him, but both his legs had to be amputated.

For the medics at the heart of this disaster it's been an exhausting and traumatic week.

Paediatrician Dr Mehmet Cihan travelled from Istanbul as quickly as he could to help colleagues in this broken city.

"It's very bad. Too many children have lost their parents. I don't know. It's very hard for me... too hard for me."

Dr Bryony Pointon
Dr Bryony Pointon says Turkish and international doctors and nurses are quite overwhelmed

The international medical effort reaches far beyond Kahramanmaras.

In the town of Turkoglu, green British tents pitched by NHS doctors stand alongside Turkish tents with red tarpaulin.

UK doctors are setting up a field hospital in the grounds of the town's hospital which was damaged in the quake.

The need for emergency care in the hours after the earthquake may have passed - but 80,000 people living here are lacking many medical services.

Dr Bryony Pointon is a GP from Chichester, who has come to Turkey as part of UK-Med - a front-line medical aid charity funded by the British government.

"We are working with the Turkish doctors and nurses that are here - setting up their own tents and seeing patients but they are quite overwhelmed," she explains.

"After all the trauma you have the people who have their usual chronic illnesses - they are still unwell, they don't have the facilities to cope. So, we will see those patients, as many as we can."

Doctors and nurses from around the world are now in Turkey to help with the physical injuries.

But the mental trauma is also profound - both the personal and the national.

Additional reporting by by Naomi Scherbel-Ball and Dogu Eroglu

Recommended Stories

  • Inter fall further behind leaders Napoli after Samp stalemate

    Inter Milan allowed Napoli to pull 15 points clear at the top of Serie A after being held to a goalless draw at struggling Sampdoria on Monday.Second-placed Inter are three points ahead of Atalanta, Roma and Milan in the race for next season's Champions League.

  • South Africa Utility Giant Seeks Permission to Pollute More

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., already named as the world’s biggest sulfur dioxide emitter, is seeking approval to release more of the pollutant linked to ailments ranging from asthma to heart attacks. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Shoots Down

  • New Zealand Declares State of Emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand has declared a national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle sweeps across the nation’s North Island, causing floods, landslips and power outages.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationTens

  • Schumer Says Banning TikTok in the US ‘Should Be Looked At’

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a US ban on TikTok is worth looking at, citing Chinese ownership of the company behind the video-sharing platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationA group of

  • Man, 26, faces murder charge in shooting death of Providence man

    Providence police say a 26-year-old man faces charges in death of 25-year-old.

  • Wall St ends higher on lift from growth stocks

    STORY: Wall Street rallied on Monday as investors piled into beaten-down tech stocks, as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields signaled that investors hoped the Federal Reserve might ease up on its aggressive monetary policy this year.The Dow and S&P 500 each added more than a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose about one and a half percent.Ryan Belanger, founder and managing principal of Claro Advisors, said declining yields on the 10-year Treasury note were driving the gains in tech."I think tech stocks are now super expensive again and I think that's a function of where the bond market is signaling interest rates will be later this year. So the bond market is on one end saying; 'You're not going to be raising as much as you think. In fact, you're going to be cutting.' And [Federal Reserve] Chair Powell is on the other end staring and saying; 'No, I'm not.' And we're going to figure out who is going to blink first. But right now, the tech stocks are aligned with the bond market and lower rates later on this year. That's a good thing for tech stocks and that's what's driving the gains this year for the Nasdaq."Megacaps Apple and Amazon.com kicked off the week with near 2% gains, helping to lift the Russell 1000 growth sector.So too did shares of Microsoft, which rose 3.12% after Stifel lifted its price target on the stock, saying the tech-giant is clearly looking to upend Google Search dominance through its integration with ChatGPT. Shares of Google-parent Alphabet ended essentially flat.Shares of Meta Platforms rose 3% following reports the Facebook parent was planning fresh layoffs.And shares of Fidelity National Information Services fell 12.5% following its decision to spin off its merchant payments business. Investors now await the January CPI report on Tuesday to reassess their bets on the Fed's monetary policy path and the direction of the stock market.

  • Auburn receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

    The Tigers slipped further from the top 25 after losing to Texas A&M and Alabama last week.

  • Twitter delays API changes again, this time 'by a few more days'

    Twitter is once again delaying the rollout of its paid API. On Monday, the company said it needed a few more days to complete the redesign.

  • Super Bowl LVII Recap: Mahomes or Hurts in fantasy next year?

    Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap the Kansas City Chiefs’ exciting 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but the conversation pretty quickly turns to next year’s fantasy value for Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Travis Kielce, Isiah Pacheco, Miles Sanders and just about everyone else who played in this game.

  • Stocks and crypto moving ahead of the closing bell: Monday.com, Sorrento Therapeutics, Binance coin

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre looks a several stocks trending in the lead up to Monday's closing bell.

  • AI’s travel industry application could prove to be ‘a headwind for Tripadvisor’: Analyst

    Jed Kelly, Oppenheimer Managing Director of Equity Research for Consumer Internet, looks at Airbnb, Expedia Group, and DraftKings' shares amid expectant trends to come in the travel and sports betting spaces in 2023.

  • Pakistan nabs 50 men in weekend killing of blasphemy suspect

    Pakistan's police arrested at least 50 suspects in the kidnapping and lynching of a man already detained on charges of blasphemy, officials said Monday. Members of the mob had been alerted that a man identified only as Waris desecrated a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Quran. According to the district police chief, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, the mob had accused Waris of pasting images of himself, his wife and a knife on pages of the book, displaying and throwing them in the streets.

  • Peru's Boluarte vows to crush 'narcoterrorism' after deadly police ambush

    Peruvian President Dina Boluarte pledged a crackdown on "narcoterrorism" on Monday, speaking at the funeral of seven police officers gunned down in an area where drug traffickers operate in alliance with remnants of Shining Path militants. The officers were ambushed on Saturday as they traveled through the remote Andean and jungle region known as VRAEM, according to the Interior Ministry, an area which is believed to produce around three-quarters of the country's cocaine. She emphasized that she fully backs Peru's police and armed forces in this task.

  • Mexico arrests cartel member suspected of leading fentanyl trade

    Mexico's defence ministry said Sunday that security forces had arrested a suspected top cartel member accused of leading the region's production of fentanyl, which has killed thousands in the United States. The arrest, which took place on Thursday in the state of Sinaloa, came just weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Mexico, and followed the recent high-profile arrest of cartel leader Ovidio Guzman. The suspect is described as being a leading logistics chief for the famed narco trafficker known as "Mayo Zambada," who jointly headed the powerful Sinaloa cartel.

  • 17-year-old worker was pulled into woodchipper before he died, feds say. Company cited

    “Employing minors to do this work is unconscionable,” authorities in Pennsylvania said.

  • Little girl rescued after 178 hours in rubble of catastrophic earthquake in Turkey

    A little girl named Miray was rescued after 178 hours in the rubble of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, Reuters reported, citing Turkey's transport minister. Monday marks one week since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria. The Syria Civil Defense, a Syrian volunteer organization also known as the White Helmets, said Friday that after 108 hours of work, its first responders ceased search and rescue operations and shifted to recovery efforts.

  • Is Magnesium the New Melatonin for Sleep? What You Need to Know

    If you struggle with sleep, a magnesium supplement may help. Here’s how it works, who should consider taking it, and side effects to consider.

  • Florida deputies rescue missing 4-year-old boy in woods, reunite him with father

    Deputies in Brevard County, Florida, safely found a 4-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Friday and reunited him with his father, authorities said.

  • Infant's response to mother’s ‘baby talk’ could help diagnose autism years earlier

    How a toddler responds to baby talk could help diagnose autism years before symptoms begin, according to new research.

  • An anonymous donor reportedly walked into the Turkish Embassy in the US and gave $30 million to aid victims of the devastating earthquake

    A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.