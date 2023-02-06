Turkey earthquake: Why was it so deadly?

Pallab Ghosh - Science correspondent
·3 min read
Rubble from buildings destroyed by earthquake near Gaziantep
Rubble from buildings destroyed by earthquake near Gaziantep

More than 1,700 people have been killed and thousands injured by a huge earthquake which struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The earthquake, which hit near the town of Gaziantep, was closely followed by a second nearby, which was almost as large.

Why was it so deadly?

It was a big earthquake. The one near Gaziantep was estimated to be 7.8, classified as "major", on the official magnitude scale. Its centre was relatively shallow at about 18km (11 miles), causing serious damage to buildings on the surface.

Map of earthquakes in Turkey
Map of earthquakes in Turkey

Prof Joanna Faure Walker, head of the Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction at University College London, said: "Of the deadliest earthquakes in any given year, only two in the last 10 years have been of equivalent magnitude, and four in the previous 10 years."

But it is not only the power of the tremor that causes devastation.

This incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, when people were inside and sleeping.

The sturdiness of the buildings is also a factor.

Dr Carmen Solana, reader in volcanology and risk communication at the University of Portsmouth, says: "The resistant infrastructure is unfortunately patchy in South Turkey and especially Syria, so saving lives now mostly relies on response. The next 24 hours are crucial to find survivors. After 48 hours the number of survivors decreases enormously."

This was a region where there had not been a major earthquake for more than 200 years or any warning signs, so the level of preparedness would be less than for a region which was more used to dealing with tremors.

Damage in Iskenderun
Damage in Iskenderun

What caused the earthquake?

The Earth's crust is made up of separate bits, called plates, that nestle alongside each other.

These plates often try to move but are prevented by the friction of rubbing up against an adjoining one. But sometimes the pressure builds until one plate suddenly jerks across, causing the surface to move.

In this case it was the Arabian plate moving northwards and grinding against the Anatolian plate.

Friction from the plates has been responsible for very damaging earthquakes in the past.

On 13 August 1822 it caused an earthquake registering 7.4 in magnitude, significantly less than the 7.8 magnitude recorded on Monday.

Even so, the 19th Century earthquake resulted in immense damage to towns in the area, with 7,000 deaths recorded in the city of Aleppo alone. Damaging aftershocks continued for nearly a year.

There have already been several aftershocks following the current earthquake and scientists are expecting it to follow the same trend as the previous big one in the region.

How are earthquakes measured?

They are measured on a scale called the moment magnitude scale.

A tremor of 2.5 or less usually cannot be felt, but can be detected by instruments. Quakes of up to five are felt and cause minor damage. The Turkish earthquake at 7.8 is classified as major and usually causes serious damage, as it has in this instance.

Anything above 8 causes catastrophic damage and can totally destroy communities at its centre.

Ares affected buy earthquake
Ares affected buy earthquake

The earthquake off the coast of Japan in 2011 was registered as magnitude 9 and caused widespread damage on the land, and caused a series of giant tidal waves - one of which led to a major accident at nuclear plant along the coast.

The largest ever earthquake was 9.5 recorded in Chile in 1960.

Recommended Stories

  • More Than 1,900 People Dead After 2 Massive Earthquakes Hit Turkey and Syria

    "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation," President Joe Biden said in a social media statement Monday morning

  • Turkey earthquake – live: Death toll crosses 600 in Turkey and Syria as thousands injured

    Tallies from various officials put the death toll to at least 600 after the powerful quake centred close to the southeastern city of Gaziantep

  • Turkey earthquake: Screaming, shaking... how it felt when the quake hit

    "There is an earthquake," one man said to his family. "At least let's die together in the same place."

  • Drone captures search for Turkey quake survivors

    STORY: Drone footage showed rescuers in the city of Adana searching through the rubble of a collapsed building. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 17.9 km. The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles) to the east, where a security official said at least 17 buildings collapsed.It was Turkey's most severe quake since 1999, when one of similar magnitude devastated Izmit and the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing more than 17,000.

  • Man Suspected of Leaving Dead Fish at 'Goonies' House Rescued by Coastguard Off Oregon Coast

    A wave capsized a boat off the coast of Oregon as a crew tried to save a stranded mariner, who police said was a suspect in an incident in which a dead fish was left at a house used in the movie The Goonies.Video released by the US Coast Guard (USCG) shows a student rescuer in training jumping into choppy surf six miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River, it said.As the rescuer swims towards the boat, a giant wave crashes onto it, capsizing it and sending the boater tumbling into the water.The USCG said multiple units responded to a mayday call from a disabled 35-foot vessel Sandpiper, which was taking on water on Friday morning.The rescue swimmer, a student of the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, was deployed to the water where twenty-foot waves and extremely high windspeeds were reported, the USCG said.The boater was rescued by the swimmer after the wave hit and both were hoisted to safety. The boater was taken to hospital with minor injuries.Astoria Police Department later said they had arrested the boater, who they named as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte.Police said Labonte had posted a video of himself on Facebook earlier that week placing a dead fish on the front porch of a house that featured in The Goonies. Labonte was wanted on charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful

  • Climate change: Uni degree will train future disruptors

    A new course will teach student high-demand sustainability skills through non-traditional teaching.

  • Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead, many trapped

    "I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived," said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicentre, who declined to give his surname. Turkey's disaster agency said 76 people had been killed, and 440 hurt, as authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the affected area, while declaring a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance. Syrian state media said more than 100 people were killed and dozens injured there, most in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings had been brought down.

  • Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing More Than 1,600 People

    A 7.8-magnitude quake was felt across the Middle East, followed by a series of aftershocks and then a second temblor of magnitude 7.5.

  • Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump, WHO says

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) expects a significant jump in the death toll following a major earthquake and its aftershocks in southern Turkey and northwestern Syria that reduced many buildings to rubble. The magnitude 7.8 quake, which rattled southern Turkey early on Monday, was the worst to hit the country this century, killing more than 900 people there and about 550 across the border in Syria, according to officials. "I think we can expect the death toll to increase significantly," Rick Brennan, the WHO's regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean, told Reuters.

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Videos from Turkey show collapsed buildings and rubble in the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 1,600

    Officials fear a significant number of casualties will be discovered as a result of the earthquake, which was followed by a 6.7 aftershock.

  • Turkey hit with 7.8 magnitude earthquake, felt across Middle East

    A 7.8 magnitude earthquake walloped Turkey early Monday morning and the aftershocks were felt in Syria, Jordan, and Israel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Earthquake hits Buffalo, NY, shaking felt in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines

    Small earthquake rattles Buffalo, New York early Monday with shaking felt as far north as Niagara Falls and St. Catharines, Ont.

  • Storm forming in Texas could be severe; magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Buffalo area: Monday weather updates

    Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.

  • Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300

    A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks or new quakes, including one nearly as strong as the first, continued to rattle the region.

  • Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues

    Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…

  • Video shows building collapsing after Turkey quake

    STORY: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

  • An Etsy customer's refund request for a broken $200 plastic cup spiraled into a furious exchange that went viral on TikTok

    Tarra Vooorhees offered to give Breanna Chaplin a refund straight away, but things escalated from there when TikTok got involved.

  • Rising seas will force North Carolina beach towns to move. The idea of leaving isn’t easy.

    Experts says sea levels will rise 11-13 inches along southeastern North Carolina by 2050, leaving towns to reconsider their place alongside the ocean.

  • It’s everywhere: Sea-level rise’s surprising reach damaging more than East Coast shoreline

    Homeowners around the Outer Banks or in St. Augustine, Florida, are just some of those along the East Coast feeling the slow power of sea-level rise.