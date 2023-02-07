Turkey earthquake: The world rallies in the face of disaster
·2 min read
As Turkey and Syria begin to assess the damage caused by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has so far left at least 4,300 people dead, countries around the world have mobilised to help the rescue and recovery efforts.
"Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement. Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well. The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries.
With layoffs accelerating – especially in tech, with 140,000 last year and 58,000 so far this year, according to Crunchbase – your Plan B might not be just a theory anymore. To help you do that, there is the timely new book “The Great Money Reset” from Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of the “Jill On Money” radio show and podcast.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel said on Monday that it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief for the Arab state and that it was prepared to oblige, in what would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbours. The Syrian pro-government newspaper Al Watan cited an official source as denying Damascus had made such a request of Israel, however. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech he had ordered aid sent to Turkey, the epicentre of Monday's earthquake, with the airlifts that began in the afternoon.
People are seen running away from tall buildings during an aftershock in Turkey on Monday. A series of powerful earthquakes have killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria with hundreds of people still trapped among the rubble.
In one of the robberies, a suspect allegedly shot a victim walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street, HPD said.
A rancher who lives near Arizona's border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested last week in the killing. Authorities believe the victim was Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico, because of a Mexican voter registration card he carried.