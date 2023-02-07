Turkey earthquake: The world rallies in the face of disaster

As Turkey and Syria begin to assess the damage caused by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has so far left at least 4,300 people dead, countries around the world have mobilised to help the rescue and recovery efforts.

Rain and snow are affecting rescuers, but specialised teams from many nations, including Italy, the US, Israel and Taiwan - are on the way.

Iraq is providing aid to Syria. Security forces processed supplies from the Red Crescent aid group to send to the neighbouring country

Iraqi soldiers and the Iraqi Red Crescent society workers loaded trucks with the materials.

Taiwanese rescuers plan to will assist with search and rescue operations in Turkey.

A specialised team of firefighters from the Czech Republic's Urban Search and Rescue Team will help search for people in the rubble in Turkey.

The Czech USAR team is specifically trained to find people who may be buried under the rubble.

Members of the Dutch search and rescue team were to fly out from Eindhoven to provide assistance in Turkey.

About 50 firefighters and medical workers left Pisa, Italy, to assist at the Syria-Turkey border with rescue efforts.

Rome says further flights will follow after the firefighters arrive, bringing medical personnel and equipment for Turkey.

Greece's prime minister on Monday pledged to make "every force available" to aid its neighbour Turkey. They sent supplies and rescuers on a plane on the same day of the quake.

Greece and Turkey have historically suffered from various border and cultural disputes.

Bulgarian rescue teams deployed across the Kapikule Border Gate to help with relief efforts across Turkey.

The "Olive Branches" aid section of the Israeli Defence Force left Israel for Turkey to assist with the earthquake recovery efforts. Israel's prime minister also said he had approved sending aid to Syria - whose government does not recognise Israel.

Israel received the request to aid Syria through diplomatic channels. But Damascus denied requesting assistance.

US President Joe Biden said his teams were deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts.

The US said they would send two search and rescue teams of nearly 80 people each.

At the Turkish embassy in Moscow, flowers are laid. A lit candle with a small poster reads "Condolences to Turkey". Russia has offered aid to both Turkey and Syria.

Images subject to copyright.