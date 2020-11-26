Turkey emergency? This hotline could be your lifeline on Thanksgiving

Jay Cannon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Got turkey questions? Many Americans have plenty this year, and there's a call center ready and waiting to help make Thanksgiving dinners a success.

Just like every year since 1981, Butterball's "Turkey Talk-Line" is up and running and already fielding calls, texts and emails about the latest turkey hurdles in households across the U.S.

Because of the pandemic, the call center will be operating remotely for the first time in its 39-year history, according to Butterball Turkey Talk-Line supervisor Pam Barnes.

With smaller Thanksgiving celebrations being the norm in 2020, Barnes said the call center is receiving a lot of calls from first-time turkey cooks and many questions about what size turkey people should get.

"Our advice is don’t be afraid to go big!" Barnes said.

In previous years, Turkey Talk-Line workers fielded questions at a call center. Because of the pandemic, the experts are working remotely this year.
In previous years, Turkey Talk-Line workers fielded questions at a call center. Because of the pandemic, the experts are working remotely this year.

Just make sure you're able to store the food properly afterwards – roughly 200 million pounds of turkey are thrown out after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving: How can you cut back on food waste this year?

So how can you get in contact with the turkey experts?

You can call the Turkey Talk-Line at 800-288-8372 (1-800-BUTTERBALL), send a text to 844-877-3456 or send an email, though Butterball warns that email responses could be delayed during peak holiday times.

The hotline has evolved from relatively humble beginnings – just six people answered 11,000 phone calls in 1981 – to a call center of 50 people offering help in English and Spanish, per the company's website.

Butterball&#39;s Turkey Talk-line, a hotline for turkey related questions started in 1981.
Butterball's Turkey Talk-line, a hotline for turkey related questions started in 1981.

Memorable calls

Butterball says it answers more than 100,000 questions every November and December.

And however crazy you think your turkey problem might be, these folks have probably heard crazier.

Here are a few memorable phone calls from over the years that Butterball has previously shared with USA TODAY:

  • A mother returned home from work to find her husband thawing a frozen turkey in the bathtub while simultaneously washing up the kids. "The kids were like, 'The water's cold!' because, you know, it's a frozen turkey," Smith said.

  • A woman called the Talk-Line whispering her questions. When asked to speak up, the newlywed explained she was hiding in the closet from her mother-in-law, whom she was trying to impress.

  • A landlord called panicked because his oven was too small to cook a turkey. He eventually was able to "rent" one from a tenant for $25. He thought he'd have to interrupt them every 10 minutes to baste it, but called the Talk-Line to learn that Butterball turkeys come pre-basted.

  • A woman lost power one hour into cooking her turkey and called the Talk-Line. The hotline talked her through transferring her turkey to her gas grill to continue cooking. What accounted for the outage? The caller's neighbor had crashed into a power line while hang gliding.

Of course, not all calls are that exciting.

Among the most commonly received questions are how to choose a turkey, how to thaw a turkey, how to roast a turkey, how to check to see if a turkey is done and inquiries about alternative turkey-cooking methods, Barnes said.

Follow Jay Cannon of USA TODAY on Twitter: @JayTCannon

Thanksgiving in a pandemic?: Here's how we did it in 1918 – and what happened next

Is Santa safe from COVID-19?: Fauci says Santa has 'innate immunity,' won't be spreading the virus to anyone this Christmas

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Butterball turkey experts answer questions on cook time, thawing, more

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Americans 'won't stand' for election results not being honored: Biden

    US President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that Americans "won't stand" for the results of the November 3 election not being honored.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Bulgaria imposes lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

    The restrictions, which will start late on Friday, are aimed at preventing a strained health system from being overwhelmed and at halting the spread of infections in the Balkan country of 7 million people. Like much of central and eastern Europe, Bulgaria weathered the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic relatively well in the spring, but cases have spiked across the region this autumn. Bulgaria registered 4,382 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 129,348.

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving This is the most important Thanksgiving of your life Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally.

  • Tigray crisis: How the Ethiopian army and TPLF clashed over an airport

    With communications largely cut to the Tigray region, both sides in the conflict are trying to control the narrative.

  • Obama Claims Evangelical Latinos Disregarded Trump’s Racism Because of Views on ‘Abortion,’ ‘Gay Marriage’

    Former President Obama claimed on Wednesday that evangelical Latino voters chose President Trump over Joe Biden because Trump backs their views on abortion and gay marriage.While Trump lost the 2020 election, he gained support among Latino voters according to exit polls and voting data in counties with large Hispanic populations. For example, in 93-percent Hispanic Zapata County in Texas, Trump won by six percentage points while Hillary Clinton carried the county in 2016 by 33 percentage points."People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump," Obama commented on the podcast The Breakfast Club. "But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics."Obama continued, "The fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or…puts undocumented workers in cages—they think that's less important than [that] he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion." (The "cages" Obama refers to were in fact built during his administration, as chain-link enclosures meant to temporarily house illegal immigrants at border facilities.)Giancarlo Sopo, the Trump campaign's director of rapid response for Spanish media, disputed Obama's claim."Our Hispanic advertising and communications largely focused on economic issues, public safety, Latin America, and socialism," Sopo wrote in an email to National Review. "We never ran a single ad that even mentioned gay marriage, and while our surrogates did address abortion in media appearances, our only advertising on the topic was limited to a modest radio buy in New Mexico. "According to Sopo, who was involved in the production of Spanish-language campaign advertisements, the campaign emphasized different topics for outreach to various Latino groups."In states like Texas and Arizona, where Latinos are predominantly Mexican-American, the President's strong border policies and measures to combat poverty were very popular," Sopo said. "Meanwhile, law and order was a top priority for voters in areas with large Puerto Rican communities, such as Orlando and Philadelphia."Meanwhile, Cuban and Venezuelan Americans have widely cited the "socialist" leanings of some progressive Democrats to explain their support for Trump.Trump supported abortion rights before the 2016 campaign, but pivoted towards the pro-life movement and has courted the backing of pro-life organizations. The Trump campaign did not speak about marriage rights at all during the election.Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), criticized Obama's comments as "condescending."> Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say. Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America https://t.co/IqUdbx5FB7> > -- Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 25, 2020"Ah yes, those Hispanic evangelicals. So backwards. Clinging to their guns and religion, you might say," Hawley wrote on Twitter. "Barack Obama still the most condescending corporate liberal in America."

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pennsylvania judge halts election certification amid mail-in vote fight

    Trump campaign recount team member Chris Prudhome provides insight.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Nebraska accused of chasing a Black woman while holding a chainsaw

    Daniel Stueck is accused of moving a chainsaw "up and down in a cutting motion" against his Black neighbor, according to the Kansas City Star.

  • Hurricanes Eta, Iota hit Nicaragua with $743 million in economic losses

    Nicaragua suffered more than $740 million in damage from Hurricanes Eta and Iota, the government said on Tuesday, as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) promised $1.7 billion in aid for millions of people affected across Central America. Nearly 44,000 homes experienced total or partial damage in Nicaragua, said Nicaraguan Finance Minister Ivan Acosta, estimating the storms had cost the country $743 million in losses, according to government media site El 19. Hurricane Eta alone affected some 3 million people in seven Central American countries and caused up to $5.5 billion in damage, the IDB said, citing estimates from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Academic says Iran detention was 'long and traumatic'

    British-Australian lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert endured two years of "incredible hardship".

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving This is the most important Thanksgiving of your life Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • El Paso lawyered up to try and collect $570,000 owed to the city by the Trump campaign from a rally 2 years ago

    The city council hired the lawyers to collect the Trump campaign debt days after the National Guard was sent to help with bodies of COVID-19 victims.

  • NJ man charged in $1.7M theft of armored car outside casino

    Describing it as “something out of the 1930s,” authorities say a former guard and two others stole more than $1.7 million from an armored car parked outside an Atlantic City casino earlier this month. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Tuesday that Dante McCluney of Newark was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy in connection with the Nov. 5 theft from an armored car parked outside Bally's casino.

  • Biden promises some student loan forgiveness. Student borrowers hope he delivers.

    While President-elect Joe Biden has said he would implement his student loan forgiveness plan "immediately," he has not committed to widespread student debt cancellation.