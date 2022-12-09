Turkey’s Erdogan announces meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

“I will have a meeting with Putin on Sunday,” Erdoğan said.

“I will also have a meeting with Zelenskyy.”

The Turkish president did not say what the subject or goal of the talks with the two sides would be.

According to Erdoğan, in addition to the great casualties, the war has caused serious human, economic and political losses for the region and the world.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan held a phone talk on Nov. 18, followed by the Turkish president’s phone talk with Putin.

“In a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan we praised the extension of the grain deal,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

“I thanked for supporting our #GrainfromUkraine initiative and assured that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability. Security and energy cooperation were also discussed.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine