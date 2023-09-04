Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in Russia for meeting with Russian dictator Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Russian city of Sochi on Sept.4 for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Turkish news agency Andolu has reported.

Accompanying President Erdogan on this diplomatic visit were Turkish ministers and Turkey’s first lady, Emine Erdogan.

Erdogan's last meeting with Putin took place on Oct. 13, 2022, in Astana, where both leaders attended the summit of the Council of Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) international forum.

Erdogan is expected to convey his readiness to take on the role of a mediator in peace talks with Ukraine and offer comprehensive support, including facilitating direct negotiations, “to ensure a durable peace between the warring parties.”

The agenda for their discussion also includes critical topics such as the grain corridor for the export of Ukrainian crops and the transportation framework for Russian gas delivery to Europe via Turkey.

Earlier reports from Aug. 2, from the Turkish publication Hürriyet, hinted at the possibility of Russian dictator reciprocating the visit, potentially occurring by the end of August or early September.

Erdogan expressed his intent on Aug. 9 to revive efforts to resume Black Sea grain exports – a subject he previously discussed with President Putin during a phone conversation.

Toward the end of the month, the Kremlin officially confirmed preparations for the forthcoming meeting between Erdogan and Putin, with Russian media outlets reporting that the meeting would indeed be held in Sochi.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine