Turkey evacuates some flooding victims; death toll hits 62

·1 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing.

Torrential rains pounded the country's northwestern Black Sea provinces on Wednesday, causing flooding that demolished homes, severed bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. The Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 52 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, nine in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Turkey’s interior minister said 77 people were still missing in the flooding. Eight remained hospitalized.

Emergency crews across the region kept up the search for the missing amid the many buildings that have partially collapsed. The Turkish defense ministry sent two ships to evacuate people and vehicles from a town in Sinop. They also sent military vehicles that can serve as temporary bridges to help get access to areas where bridges were wiped out.

Israel’s defense ministry said Sunday it had reached out to Turkey with an offer to send a search-and-rescue team.

The heavy flooding came after Turkey endured a searing heat wave and as crews in the south were taming wildfires that raced across the country's Mediterranean coast.

Climate scientists say there's little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events — such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms — as the Earth warms.

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After UN climate report, individuals seek to do their part

    Young urban shepherd Lukas Janssens guides his flock among the graves in Schoonselhof, one of Belgium’s iconic cemeteries, knowing sheep are kinder to nature than lawnmowers. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of De Antwerpse Stadsherder — The Antwerp City Shepherd, Janssens' company of one human and 270 sheep. “We won’t stave it off with a flock of sheep,” Janssens said of global warming.

  • This Winter Might Be The Most Unpredictable Season We've Seen In Years

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Turkish flood deaths hit 57; dozens still missing

    The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 57, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that dozens more people were missing. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 48 people were killed in Kastamonu, eight in Sinop and one in Bartin.

  • Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight

    PORT-AU-PRINCE/HAVANA (Reuters) - At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-history-violence-rebellion-2021-07-23/?taid=6117ef92ced6e000017623b1&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said. That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially more severe than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island.

  • Nicki Minaj and her husband accused in lawsuit of harassing his sexual assault victim

    "My client had no contact with, or any interest in coming after Mr. Petty or Ms. Minaj — they came after her," the victim's attorney said in a statement.

  • Heavy rain causes floods, mudslides in southwestern Japan

    Torrential rain continued to trigger floods Saturday in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation a day after a landslide killed one person and left two others missing. Heavy rain has dumped on southern Japan this week, and the Japan Meteorological Agency said more rain is expected in the coming days as a front is stuck above the Japanese archipelago. The agency expanded heavy rain and mudslide warnings in the Kyushu region to other parts of Japan, including Hiroshima, as the rain front slowly moved eastward, bringing downpours to the ancient capital of Kyoto and Nagao in central Japan.

  • Forest fire forces Russia to evacuate 830 from summer camp

    A wildfire raging through a Russian forest forced over 830 people to flee from a summer camp in the southern Urals as the flames burned only 1 kilometer (half a mile) away, emergency authorities said Sunday. A total of 750 children and 87 personnel were evacuated from the camp in the Bashkortostan republic, some 1,180 kilometers (730 miles) east of Moscow, Russia's Emergency Ministry said. Bashkortostan on Sunday was among five Russian regions most affected by the wildfires.

  • Watch: Rondale Moore shines on Cardinals trick play against Cowboys

    The Cardinals took Purdue receiver Rondale Moore in the second round to help open up their offense. So far, so good.

  • Jennifer Lopez Completely Erased Alex Rodriguez from Her Instagram

    She also unfollowed him.

  • Pelosi suggests tying infrastructure plan, $3.5 trln budget resolution

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers Sunday that she had asked a House committee to advance both a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and a $3.5 trillion spending package together, an apparent effort to patch up divisions that had threatened to stall President Joe Biden's legislative priorities. The U.S. Senate approved both the infrastructure legislation and the outline of a separate plan loaded with investments in new domestic programs. Nine moderate Democrats said last week that they would not support the $3.5 trillion budget resolution until the infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate with bipartisan support, becomes law.

  • Bridgewater adds new stakes in chip makers and boosts GE bet, while selling off Boeing, Delta, UPS holdings

    Bridgewater Associates LP has disclosed that the value of its equity holdings as of the end of the second quarter increased by 37.5% from the end of the first quarter, while the S&P 500 increased just 8.2% over the same time. The hedge fund manager's largest company holding in terms of value as of June 30 was Walmart Inc. , with the fund increasing its ownership by 51% in three months to $736.5 million, while its holding of rival discount retailer Target Inc. grew 91% to $216.3 million. Among ot

  • How tropical storms could impact Haiti amid deadly earthquake

    Haiti is reeling from Saturday’s deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has taken the lives of hundreds. Now, the Caribbean nation […] The post How tropical storms could impact Haiti amid deadly earthquake appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Drone footage shows herd of leopard sharks

    Nosal told Reuters the sharks were mostly mature pregnant females that can be found in the area throughout the summer and fall months. Based on the university's acoustic tracking research, they exhibit annual philopatry, meaning they return to the site every year.Leopard sharks are harmless to humans and feed on baitfish, cephalopods (especially squid and octopus), and crustaceans (crabs and lobsters).Nosal, who has been studying leopard sharks since 2007, added that the sharks fuel a thriving local ecotourism industry that offers snorkel and kayak tours.

  • Elliot Page shows off washboard abs in new shirtless selfie

    The "Juno" actor came out as transgender last December.

  • Would you like to adopt Adam Sandler? He's small and scaly and available.

    Cary Grant is known for his handsome visage, a debonair demeanor and purring loudly when held. Grant, a 3-month-old kitten, resides at the Shelbyville-Bedford County Humane Association in Tennessee, where his neighbors include Dorian Gray and Tinkerbell. Grant stands out among your typical Whiskers and Fluffies on Petfinder, one of numerous bizarrely named animals popping up on the website and maybe even across your social media feeds.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • Israel condemns Poland restitution law, recalls top diplomat

    Israel on Saturday condemned Poland’s approval of a law that restricts the rights of Holocaust survivors or their descendants to reclaim property seized by the country’s former communist regime and announced it was recalling its top diplomat in protest. The move ignited a diplomatic crisis between Israel’s new government and the nationalist conservative government in Poland. After years of close ties under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s new government, which includes top officials who are the children of Holocaust survivors, has taken a far more confrontational approach.

  • Tropical Storm Grace’s track shifts west, taking much of South Florida out of its path

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Grace, which formed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, saw its wind speed decrease and had its forecast track shift west, taking Palm Beach and most of Broward out of its path. The storm still has a long-range forecast that affects Florida by midweek. Grace became the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and has a similar ...

  • Fred strengthens into tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, and warnings are posted

    Fred found new strength on Sunday, reforming as a tropical storm in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Police Arrest Teen Accused of Helping GOP Strategist’s Underage Sex Trafficking

    Okaloosa County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement in Florida has arrested Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old accused of helping a wealthy, young Republican strategist in Minnesota prey on girls and recruit them for paid sex.She faces the same criminal charges as her alleged pal, GOP operative Anton Lazzaro: sex trafficking of a minor, attempt to commit sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.Both hail from Minnesota. But while the FBI arrested Lazzaro in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, j

  • This Winter Will Be Filled With Flip-Flopping Weather, According to the Farmers’ Almanac

    Between rain, sleet and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.