Turkey Expected to Hike Interest Rates for Seventh Straight Time

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank is expected to hike interest rates for the seventh straight time on Thursday, as it nears the end of an aggressive tightening cycle to slow soaring inflation.

All but one of the 27 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the Monetary Policy Committee lifting the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points to 42.5%. Standard Chartered Plc, the outlier, forecasts a bigger move of 500 basis points. If the consensus is correct, Turkey will have raised rates by 34 percentage points this year.

The tightening is part of a radical economic shift in Turkey since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected in May. Central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek — ex-Wall Street bankers both appointed in June — have reversed years of loose monetary and fiscal policy blamed for leading to one of the world’s highest inflation rates and scaring foreign investors away.

Many global banks, including Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co., predict Turkey will have some of the best-performing bonds in emerging markets next year because of the turnaround.

Deutsche and Morgan Stanley say the central bank will probably raise rates again to 45% in January.

The MPC said last month it would “slow down” with the December rate decision. It increased rates by 500 basis points at its last meeting in November.

Inflation is at 62% year-on-year. The central bank believes it will decelerate to 36% by the end of 2024 and Erkan has urged fixed-income investors to focus on that projected figure, not the current one.

Turkey’s base rate is a weekly rate and raising it to 42.5% would equate to almost 53% when compounded over a year.

Wage Hike

An increase to wages in early 2024 could yet change the policy path, given the potential impact on inflation.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. suggest the central bank could keep the door open for higher rates if the minimum wage is hiked more than expected. The two banks see the lowest wages rising by about 40% to 50%.

“The size of the annual minimum-wage hike in January is especially important,” Goldman analysts including Basak Edizgil said in a note.

Erdogan increased the minimum wage twice this year as a way to ease living costs for Turks — and bolster his support ahead of the presidential elections.

Turks go to the polls again in March for municipal elections and Erdogan wants to win back major cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.

Still, since starting a third term in office, Erdogan has toned down his fixation with ultra-low interest rates and allowed his market-friendly team of technocrats to have more control over economic decisions.

He’s said wages will only be adjusted once next year and not by enough to burden employers or have a negative impact on employment.

Erkan has said wage raises and higher energy prices will factor into the monetary authority’s thinking.

“The way in which we move in tightening policy will be mostly shaped by how fast we enter disinflation and to what extent we’re successful,” she told a local newspaper over the weekend.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

