Turkey fryer explodes, blew out windows, in North Carolina

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A family is lucky to be alive after their turkey fryer exploded in their home.

Earlier this week, in Burlington, North Carolina, a propane tank, fueling a turkey fryer, exploded. The explosion was so strong, it blew out the windows in the back of the house. Investigators said the person cooking the turkey fell asleep and left the boiling oil unattended.

“And that is dangerous,” Burlington Police Chief Daniel Shoffner said. “And that can happen if it gets heated to — if that much fire heats it up to that degree.”

Shoffner said it can happen anywhere, and unattended cooking is one of the leading causes for home fires, especially during the holiday season.

“There’s more house fires due to unattended cooking, or cooking incidents, on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year,” Shoffner said. “We want people to be safe, stay safe this holiday season. You know, be cautious when you’re cooking. If you are using a turkey fryer with oil or anything else.”

No one was seriously hurt. Investigators said to never fry a turkey inside, and stay at least 10 feet away from anything that can catch fire.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.