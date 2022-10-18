Turkey hunter found human remains in 2004. They were just identified, Indiana cops say

More than 18 years after a turkey hunter stumbled across human remains, authorities have identified who they belonged to, according to an Indiana sheriff’s department.

The turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 near Lake Lemon, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Thanks to “special funding from the Monroe County Council” received earlier this year, the sheriff’s department said it was able to work with Othram, a private laboratory that helps solve cases with DNA.

Now those human remains have been identified.

“The remains are confirmed to be those of Steven Gabbard,” the sheriff’s department said. Gabbard, of Louisville, Kentucky, was 38 when he was last heard from in 2002. His family reported him missing from Indianapolis, about 45 miles northeast of Lake Lemon.

Evidence indicates “he may have been met with foul play” and “a homicide likely had occurred,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Gabbard’s missing person case was one of many “potential matches” from across the U.S. after his DNA was first entered into the National Crime Information Center’s Unidentified Persons database.

Othram confirmed Gabbard’s identity by comparing DNA recovered from the scene to DNA of his nephew, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

