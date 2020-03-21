Turkey imposes curfew on elderly, chronically ill citizens - interior ministry

ANKARA, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey imposed a partial curfew on Saturday for citizens over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases, effective as of midnight, as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

Details of the curfew would be announced later, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey suspended flights with 46 more countries and banned picnics and barbecues, as the number of cases has roughly doubled every day for a week. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Frances Kerry)