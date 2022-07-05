Turkey to 'intensify' negotiations for Ukraine grain deal

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, second left, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan review an honour guard prior their meeting at the Turkish Presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Draghi is on an official visit to Turkey. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he intends to “intensify” negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the hope of reaching a deal on a U.N. plan to export Ukrainian grain to world markets.

Erdogan made the comments during a joint news conference with Italian Premier Mario Draghi. Turkey is working with the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia on a plan to that would allow millions of tons of Ukrainian grain sitting in silos to be shipped through safe corridors in the Black Sea.

“We will intensify our talks within a week or 10 days and try to reach a result,” he told reporters.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion halted most of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries, especially in Africa.

The Ukrainian government has cited a Russian naval blockade of its ports, while Russia has claimed that Ukrainian sea mines prevent the safe movement of agricultural exports.

Draghi praised the possibility of an accord as important not just to getting grain and fertilizer to poor countries, but because it would represent the first agreement Ukraine and Russia had reached on anything during the war, which is now in its fifth month.

“This accord is very important also from the more general point of view within the efforts to arrive at a peace," he said.

Last week, Draghi said the U.N. plan to export Ukrainian grain via safe sea corridors could save weeks to a month of precious time to empty silos before the autumn harvest since it wouldn’t require demining the ports. He said the plan requires Russia’s final approval.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine is in talks with Turkey, UN on grain exports

    "Talks are in fact going on now with Turkey and the U.N. (and) our representatives who are responsible for the security of the grain that leaves our ports," Zelenskiy told a news conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Zelenskiy said Ukraine was working "directly" with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the issue and that the organization was "playing a leading role, not as a moderator."

  • Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims -senior official

    Turkey has halted a Russian-flagged cargo ship off its Black Sea coast and is investigating a Ukrainian claim that it was carrying stolen grain, a senior Turkish official said on Monday. Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday the Zhibek Zholy was detained by Turkish customs authorities. Ukraine had previously asked Ankara to detain it, according to an official and documents viewed by Reuters.

  • Turkish ports allow docking of Russian ships with stolen Ukrainian grain – Skhemy

    There is firm evidence that Russian ships have been delivering stolen Ukrainian grain to Turkey, journalists from Ukrainian television’s Skhemy investigative program said in a report aired on July 4.

  • U.N.'s FAO receives $17 million for Ukraine grain storage

    LONDON (Reuters) -The United Nations' food agency said it had received $17 million from Japan to address grain storage problems in Ukraine and increase its exports as global food prices remain near record levels amid war in the country. The funds would help Ukraine, the world's fourth largest grains exporter, store produce from the current July-August harvest in plastic sleeves and modular storage containers, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.

  • Graham visits Turkey, says he will ‘do all in my power’ to close F-16s sale

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) returned from a visit to Turkey over the weekend saying he will do everything in his power to close a sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. President Biden signalled his support for the weaponry sale to Turkey in a statement on Thursday, expressing optimism that Congress will pass this measure. …

  • China slams NASA chief’s claim that it is planning to 'take over' the Moon

    China has denied NASA Administrator Bill Nelson's claims that the East Asian country is planning to “take over” the Moon. “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the Moon and saying: 'It's ours now and you stay out,’” Nelson said. China and Russia are currently planning to team up and build a base on the Moon called the International Lunar Research Station, which is expected to be operational by 2036.

  • U.K finance minister and health secretary both resign

    The U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer or finance minister, Rishi Sunak, and the U.K. Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, have both quit their Cabinet posts, the BBC reported Tuesday.

  • Ohio Supreme Court rejects attempt to immediately block six-week abortion ban

    Ohio's six-week abortion ban will remain the law while the state Supreme Court reviews a lawsuit to overturn it.

  • Ukrainian army blows up warehouses with Russian artillery ammunition near Izyum

    Ukrainian forces have blown up a Russian ammunition depot near the Russian-held town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, the Ukrainian army said on July 4.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 30 invaders and destroy 2 ammunition depots and military equipment - Pivden [South] Operational Command

    Olha Hlushchenko - Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 01:38 Ukrainian defenders have killed 30 Russian military personnel and destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and equipment on the southern lines of defence.

  • United Arab Emirates doubles support for low-income Emirati families

    The United Arab Emirates is doubling the financial support it provides for low-income Emirati families to 28 billion dirhams ($7.6 billion) to help them with soaring living costs in the Gulf state. The expanded budget allocation, reported by state news agency WAM on Monday, includes increasing existing benefits and establishing new ones targeted at mitigating the impact of inflation on food prices, and rising fuel and household energy costs. It was not immediately clear how the expansion of financial support would be funded.

  • Florida faces one of its largest teacher shortages. What does that mean for Duval Schools?

    Teacher shortages continue to impact the State of Florida. What does that mean for Duval County Public Schools?

  • Mexican bishops to put photos of dead priests in churches

    Mexico’s Roman Catholic Council of Bishops called Monday on parishes throughout the country to put photos of dead nuns and priests in their churches this Sunday and to hold Masses for all those killed in gang-fueled violence. The call for special celebrations throughout July came after two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were murdered June 20. Rev. Mateo Calvillo wrote in an open letter that men travelling in another vehicle cut off his car, forcing him to stop, and that one of them came around to his window and beat him savagely.

  • German firefighter helps out on frontline in Ukraine's Kharkiv

    It is night when the fire brigade in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine is called out to the site of the latest Russian missile strike. Among those in the fire engine racing to the burning building is Nils Thal, a professional firefighter from Germany.

  • Per Tacko Fall, Utah Jazz to hire Boston Celtics player development coach Evan Bradds

    Fall is with Utah this offseason to play for their Las Vegas Summer League team under new GM Danny Ainge and new head coach Will Hardy.

  • UK's Sunak and Javid Quit Johnson's Cabinet

    Chancellor of the Exchequer&nbsp;Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary&nbsp;Sajid Javid&nbsp;quit the UK government in a double blow to&nbsp;Boris Johnson, who has sparked anger in his Conservative Party over his handling of the latest Tory sleaze scandal. Bloomberg's Guy Johnson reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • South Korea, Philippines, Thailand Report Surging Inflation

    South Korea's inflation hit its fastest clip since late 1998 in June. The Philippines' consumer prices rose more than economists expected, accelerating to the fastest since late 2018. Thailand's retail inflation accelerated to a new 14-year high. Michelle Jamrisko reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • July 4th mass shooting

    A person of interest has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a parade outside Chicago that left at least six dead. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has the new details.

  • Russian Project 1241 Molniya-1 missile ships return to Russian-occupied Sevastopol

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 5 JULY 2022, 06:00 Four Russian Project 1241 Molniya-1 missile corvettes with missing hull numbers from the 295th Sulina Missile Boats Battalion are on standby in Sevastopol's Karantinnaya [Quarantine - ed.

  • Man who got ride at Obama gas station is wanted for shooting driver, deputies say

    The accused gunman was trying to steal a car when he opened fire, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.