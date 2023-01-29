Turkey issues travel warning to Europe following protests

·1 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey issued a travel warning late Saturday for its citizens living in or planning on going to European countries, citing Islamophobia and anti-Turkish demonstrations.

The warning comes after last weekend’s protests in Sweden where an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey.

The Turkish foreign ministry urged its citizens to take precautions and stay away from demonstration areas. It also said they should go to local authorities if they face xenophobic or racist attacks.

Turkey strongly condemned far-right activist Rasmus Paludan’s burning of the Quran in Stockholm, which he repeated in Copenhagen Friday. Ankara also summoned the Dutch ambassador after another far-right activist tore pages of the Quran in the Hague.

The Turkish government also said there was an increase in anti-Turkish protests by “groups with links to terror groups” — a reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey. Pro-Kurdish groups have been demonstrating in Sweden, waving the flags of the PKK and its affiliates. The protests are a response to Sweden and Finland’s promise to prevent the PKK’s activities in their countries in order to gain Turkey’s approval for their NATO bids.

Following the protests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its membership bid for the military alliance. Turkey also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership.

Recommended Stories

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    CLAIM: Flavor enhancers made from aborted fetal tissue are being added to food products without consumers’ knowledge. THE FACTS: Biotechnology companies have frequently used fetal cell lines in their research and testing, but flavor enhancers used in food products do not contain any tissue from aborted fetuses. A years-old misconception about the use of fetal cell lines in research has resurfaced online with the false claim that food manufacturers give customers products made from fetal tissue.

  • Japan eyes easing S.Korea export controls as Seoul seeks to improve ties -media

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is considering relaxing controls on exports to South Korea as its president, Yoon Suk-yeol, seeks to improve ties amid a strained East Asian security environment, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday. Japan will decide whether to ease the curbs on shipping high-tech materials, which it imposed in 2019 over a dispute about Japan's wartime forced labour of Korean workers, as the neighbours hold a series of talks aimed at solving the dispute, Sankei said, citing unidentified government sources. Japan's foreign ministry and trade ministry officials were not immediately available for comment on the report when Reuters contacted them outside regular business hours.

  • Jack Burke, Jr. will have a 100th birthday party befitting his legendary status

    Jack Burke, Jr., golf’s oldest living Masters and PGA Championship winner, turns 100.

  • Panel of right-wing activists claim schools are 'sexually grooming' children by teaching gender identity, event at Pewaukee hotel draws protests

    Demonstrators, organized by Trans Advocacy Madison, protested outside of the Ingleside Hotel where an event was held to, they said, "spread harmful propaganda" against trans and nonbinary youth.

  • California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood

    Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month.

  • Zelenskyy starts Marathon of Honesty to prevent Russian athletes from entering Olympics

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the beginning of a Marathon of Honesty, which will be aimed at cleansing hypocrisy from the international Olympic leadership and preventing any attempts to bring representatives of Russia back into world sport.

  • Few early voters in Tunisian election amid political change

    TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia opened polling stations on Sunday for run-offs in a parliamentary election that drew only 11% turnout in the first round last month, an outcome critics of the president said undermined his claims of public support for sweeping political change. With political parties boycotting the vote, most candidates are independents and attention is likely to focus on whether there will be higher participation than there was in December. "I'm not interested in elections that do not concern me," said Nejib Sahli, 40, passing a polling station in the Hay Ettahrir district of Tunis shortly before voting was due to begin.

  • Russian coronavirus-denying ex-monk sentenced to 7 years

    A former Russian Orthodox monk, who denied that the coronavirus existed and defied the Kremlin, was handed a seven-year prison sentence Friday. Nikolai Romanov, 67, who was known as Father Sergiy until his excommunication by the Russian Orthodox Church, urged his followers to disobey the Russian government's lockdown measures and spread conspiracy theories about a global plot to control the masses. Romanov served as a police officer during Soviet times, but after quitting the ranks was convicted of murder, robbery and assault and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

  • Derby fans weren’t delighted I’m not ‘sexy name’ but I can deliver – Paul Warne

    Warne joined from Sky Bet Championship side Rotherham in September and was given the task of rebuilding the Rams.

  • Hamas is stuck in a Catch 22 of its own making with new Gaza chaos | Opinion

    I don’t see Israel and Hamas as being interested in expanding upon the recent flair of hostilities. But all the ingredients for violence are there.

  • California reparations push needs to be a ‘game-changer,’ author of bill says

    California Secretary of State Shirley Weber spoke to the state's groundbreaking reparations task force Friday at the beginning of a meeting in San Diego.

  • Ukraine to receive 321 tanks from Western partners in total, says ambassador to France

    Western countries have promised to supply Ukraine with 321 modern tanks, Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko said during an interview with the French TV channel BFM, CNN reported on Jan. 27.

  • Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

    Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt told reporters Friday that he is baffled over how $12.7 million of his money has gone missing from a local private investment firm that authorities are investigating as part of a massive fraud that began more than a decade ago. When asked if he was “broke,” the retired star athlete laughed. Bolt’s attorneys have said the athlete’s account with Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Limited dwindled from nearly $12.8 million to some $12,000.

  • The EU just approved insects for human consumption with plenty of 'environmental benefits' — are mealworms the low-cost, sustainable answer to soaring meat prices?

    Cricket casserole, anyone?

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says 14 Killed in Eastern Hospital Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarAmericans Fall Behind on Car Payments at Higher Rate Than in 2009Adani Faces One of Worst Billionaire Wipeouts With Empire Under SiegeWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedUkraine’s president slammed a plan by the International Olympics Committee to consider allowing Russian and Belarusian ath

  • Fox News Expert Insists No Evidence of Pelosi Break-In as Video of Break-In Plays

    Fox NewsCriminal defense attorney and regular Fox News guest Brian Claypool was left utterly humiliated on Friday when he suggested there was no evidence that Paul Pelosi’s attacker broke into his home—all despite the release of a security video showing exactly that.In fact, Fox News anchors had to air the actual footage of the break-in for Claypool, who had just appeared on the network the night before to discuss the impending release of the tapes.Debunking a slew of right-wing conspiracies abo

  • Trump Attacks On Asian-Americans Not Only 'Repugnant,' But 'Politically Stupid': Columnist

    The Republicans are dim, too, if they don't rein in Trump, whose "animus is almost pathological," warns Bloomberg's Robert A. George.

  • Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist

    'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.

  • Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

    Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected carried out the attack, which came as a refinery fire separately broke out in the country's northwest and a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck nearby, killing three people. Meanwhile, tensions also remain high with neighboring Azerbaijan after a gunman attacked that country's embassy in Tehran, killing its security chief and wounding two others.

  • Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire

    Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise