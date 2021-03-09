Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy's killing

  • FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Andrei Karlov, then Russian Ambassador to Turkey, pauses during a speech at a photo exhibition in Ankara, moments before Mevlut Mert Altintas, background left, opened fire on him and killed him. Altintas was killed by police shortly afterwards. A Turkish Court on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Karlov. Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov's slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Mevlut Mert Altintas, an off-duty policeman, shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Altintas was killed by police shortly afterwards. A Turkish Court on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Karlov. Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov's slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)


Turkey Killing Russian Envoy

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Andrei Karlov, then Russian Ambassador to Turkey, pauses during a speech at a photo exhibition in Ankara, moments before Mevlut Mert Altintas, background left, opened fire on him and killed him. Altintas was killed by police shortly afterwards. A Turkish Court on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Karlov. Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov's slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)


ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in 2016, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

An off-duty police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016. Other officers later shot and killed the gunman at the scene.

Turkish prosecutors concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov’s slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing. Prosecutors said the attack was meant to derail warming ties between Turkey and Russia.

The Ankara court sentenced three of the defendants to two separate life terms while two other defendants received one life term, Anadolu reported. They include a man accused of being Altintas’ “controller,” a former intelligence officer accused of providing Gulen’s network information on the ambassador’s moves, and a person accused of relaying orders for the killing.

Six defendants were acquitted of all charges, the agency reported.

The court also ruled to suspend the case against Gulen and other defendants who were being tried in absentia.

The defendants have rejected all accusations against them and are expected to appeal the ruling. Gulen, who has lived in the United States since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup or the Russian diplomat’s assassination. Turkey is seeking his extradition.

