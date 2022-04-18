Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hulusi Akar
    Turkish Minister of Defence and formal general of Turkish Armed Forces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defense minister announced early Monday.

Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops — supported by helicopters and drones — then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a video posted on the ministry’s website.

Akar said the jets successfully struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and headquarters belonging to the PKK. The group maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey.

Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border aerial and ground operations against the PKK over the past decades. The latest offensive was centered in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions, Akar said.

“Our operation is continuing successfully, as planned. The targets that were set for the first phase have been achieved,” Akar said.

There was no information on the number of troops and jets involved in the latest incursion.

“We are determined to save our noble nation from the terror misfortune that has plagued our country for 40 years,” Akar said. “Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.”

The Defense Ministry said later that the offensive, named “Operation Claw Lock,” was launched after it was determined that the militants were regrouping and preparing for a “large-scale attack.”

The offensive was carried out in coordination with Turkey’s “friends and allies,” the ministry added, but did not elaborate. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region which controls the areas that were attacked.

The Turkish minister said the incursion was targeting “terrorists” and that “maximum sensitivity” was being shown to avoid damage to civilians and cultural and religious structures.

There was no immediate statement from the Kurdish militant group.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, began an insurgency in Turkey’s majority Kurdish southeast region in 1984.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia presses offensive in ruins of Mariupol

    STORY: A silent ruin. Moscow claimed to have captured Ilyich steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol on Friday (April 15). Reuters journalists in Russian-held parts of the port city reached the factory where there were no sign of defenders present.In this graphic footage shot outside the plant, you can see at least half a dozen civilian bodies scattered on nearby streets.If Mariupol falls it would be Russia's biggest prize of the war so far. It is the main port of Donbas, a region of two provinces in the south-east which Moscow demands be fully ceded to Russian-backed separatists it has backed since 2014.Ukrainian army spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told an online briefing on Saturday (April 16) that Russia's navy was continuing to block the port. "It is expected that the enemy will continue to conduct military actions in order to reach the administrative borders of the Kherson region and try to resume the offensive. In the waters of the Sea of Azov, an enemy ship grouping continues to carry out tasks to block the port of Mariupol."A month and a half into President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine - which he calls a special military operation - Russia is trying to capture territory in the south and east.That's after withdrawing from the north following a massive assault on Kyiv that was repelled at the capital's outskirts. However, attacks continue across the country.On Saturday Russian warplanes bombed Lviv in the West while missiles struck Kyiv and Kharkiv.Moscow following through on its threat to launch more long range attacks after its Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the Moskva, was sunk.

  • SpaceX rocket launches classified intelligence satellite into space

    It was the first mission by the NRO to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, Vandenberg said in a statement.

  • Ukraine asks G7 for $50 billion to cover budget shortfall

    Ukraine asks G7 for $50 billion to cover budget shortfall

  • Federal Pandemic Money Has Spurred Fraud. Tax Refunds Are Getting Filched.

    Fraudsters also are stealing stimulus money, tax credits and unemployment benefits. "We've never seen fraud at this scale before," says a former government official.

  • A former federal prosecutor said testimonies from Capitol rioters are 'certainly incriminating of Donald Trump'

    Several Capitol rioters have testified in court that they felt compelled to participate last year because of Trump's direction.

  • Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

    A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets. The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebrity entrepreneur from his "public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative regarding" his 2018 tweets.

  • Fact check: Fictional Tucker Carlson quote about Ukraine spreads on social media

    Thousands of social media users shared a made-up quote in which Tucker Carlson appeared to question the authenticity of images from Bucha, Ukraine.

  • Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks to normalise their long-strained ties, as part of a regional charm offensive launched by Ankara in 2020. On Friday, at least 152 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli riot police inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the latest outbreak in an upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

  • Stop your misguided moralising on Rwanda deal, MPs tell Archbishop of Canterbury

    The Archbishop of Canterbury has been accused of “misguided moralising” after leading the Church of England’s attack on the Government’s Rwanda deal and “partygate”.

  • Fresno man charged with sexually assaulting at least five people. Police seek witnesses

    A 40-year-old man is being held in jail for a string of assaults in March 2022.

  • Europe's reliance on Russian gas imports has become a problem amid the Ukraine war. Now, it's looking to Africa for alternatives.

    Algeria already supplies gas to Europe via three pipelines, one of which goes to Italy. Two other pipelines are linked to Spain.

  • ‘The GOP needs to look like America’: ex-congressman Will Hurd’s manifesto for the right

    In new book, Republican and former undercover CIA officer rejects political extremes American Reboot has triggered a wave of media speculation that Hurd is considering a run for president in 2024. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock It was a plot twist worthy of Homeland. Will Hurd got home one night and told his fiancee that he was in fact an undercover officer in the CIA. And there was more. They would have to move to Pakistan. They never married. “You know, it probably had a chilling effect on our r

  • Wet weather to provide drought relief across West

    AccuWeather forecasters say the stormy parade of the northwestern United States is starting up again this week as storms are expected to sweep through the region one by one. This can provide drought relief for the Northwest as rain and snow will fall. "The Gulf of Alaska will become the jumping-off point for numerous Pacific storms that will impact the northwestern United States with rounds of rain, wind and mountain snow throughout this week and right through next weekend and into early May," s

  • Russian and Belarusian trucks formed a 50-mile queue at the Polish border while trying to leave the EU ahead of a ban deadline

    With the deadline having passed, it's not immediately clear what will happen to the trucks left in the EU, although it's possible they may be seized.

  • Pakistan warns neighbor Afghanistan not to shelter militants

    Pakistan fired off a sharp warning Sunday to Afghanistan's hard-line religious rulers to stop sheltering homegrown Pakistani Taliban militants who have staged increasingly deadly attacks against the country’s military. The warning followed Afghan reports that Pakistani aircraft late Friday carried out bombing raids in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost and Kunar provinces, killing civilians. Pakistan has so far refused to comment on the Afghan allegations, instead accusing the Afghan Taliban of doing nothing to stop attacks against Pakistan by militants in Afghanistan.

  • What Alexander Hamilton's deep connections to slavery reveal about the need for reparations today

    Alexander Hamilton publicly opposed slavery, but research reveals he was also complicit in it. Disney Media & Entertainment DistributionAlexander Hamilton has received a resurgence of interest in recent years on the back of the smash Broadway musical bearing his name. But alongside tales of his role in the Revolutionary War and in forging the early United States, the spotlight has also fallen on a less savory aspect of his life: his apparent complicity in the institution of slavery. Despite bein

  • Scott Pruitt, Trump's scandal-ridden EPA official, has filed to run for a US Senate seat in Oklahoma

    During his seven months as EPA chief, Scott Pruitt received scrutiny for questionable spending and rollbacks of various environmental protections.

  • Delta pilots plan to picket at Sea-Tac Airport over heavy schedules

    The protest will follow a similar demonstration by Alaska Airlines pilots as the industry aims to meet the rising demand for air travel amid a pilot staffing shortage.

  • How to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

    Retirement often ends up costing more money than seniors anticipate. Because of this, there's been an uptick in seniors going back to work after retiring and calling it quits. As of 2019, 40% of workers aged 65 and older had previously retired at some point, according to data from Rand Corporation.

  • Putin said 'the time is not now' when asked about a ceasefire in Ukraine or meeting Zelenskyy, Italian prime minister says

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Russian leader Vladimir Putin's goal in Ukraine "has not been the search for peace."