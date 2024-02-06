Turkey Leg Hut co-owner says he was fired over email along with several staff

A popular restaurant in Houston’s third ward could be on its last leg. On Monday, Turkey Leg Hut co-owner Lyndell "Lynn" Price announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that he has been terminated from his position. Price ran the restaurant with his estranged wife and co-owner, Nakia Holmes.

What's going on with the owner of Turkey Leg Hut?

Price was informed via email from consultant agency Key Synergies that he was terminated along with several employees. Price posted the email on his Instagram.

In the email, a consultant for the restaurant said that the decision was made based on the company’s need to "align operation costs with our financial realities and strategic objectives." The email also states that Price could not be on the premises of the restaurant for any purpose moving forward.

What’s next for Turkey Leg Hut?

Turkey Leg Hut is not closing, Holmes said. According to The Houston Chronicle, Holmes said there are plans for new management and the restaurant is looking to return by late summer or early fall.

Price and Holmes were seen as Houston power couples when Turkey Leg Hut was established in 2015. The couple were in the process of separating in 2023.

US Foods files $1.2 million lawsuit

Financial and civil issues could keep Turkey Leg Hut out of commission for now. The Houston Chronicle reported Holmes filed a temporary restraining order against Price in July 2023.

In January 2023, US Foods filed a lawsuit against Turkey Leg Hut for $1.2 million in unpaid invoices.

“The total amount currently due and owing from Turkey Leg under the Turkey Leg Customer Agreement is $1,288,583.12, exclusive of interest, costs, and fees,” according to the lawsuit.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Turkey Leg Hut co-owner says on Instagram that he was fired over email