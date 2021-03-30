Turkey logs highest new coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has recorded 37,303 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The government had said on Monday it would tighten restrictions on movement and gatherings because of rising infections, less than a month after easing them.

President Tayyip Erdogan announced the tightening, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

The latest daily death toll was 155, bringing the cumulative toll to 31,385, according to the data.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in parliament that new variants of the coronavirus, which officials have blamed for the spike in infections, had now been seen in every province.

"Currently, the rate of the mutations in Turkey has reached some 75%. In some provinces, it is at around 50-55%, but there are provinces where it is at 95%," Koca said.

Most were of the variant first identified in Britain, with much smaller numbers of those first identified in South Africa and Brazil, Koca said.

Opposition parties and other critics condemned President Tayyip Erdogan and his government last week for organising a congress for the ruling AK Party with thousands of people, many of whom were seen violating social distancing rules, not wearing or improperly wearing masks.

Koca dismissed the criticisms and called for more vigilance from Turks. "We must show a bit more effort in protecting those in risk groups and limiting close contact. Until when? At least until vaccination is finished," he said.

Turkey has until now been using COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and has carried out 15.67 million inoculations, with 8.88 million people having received a first dose, since Jan. 14 when the nationwide rollout began.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns: Erdogan

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced tighter measures against the coronavirus on Monday, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country. Erdogan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, and restaurants would only serve food for delivery and take-outs. A curfew from 9 pm until 5 am across the country will continue, Erdogan said.

  • Nations mull new global pandemic treaty

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization have pledged support for an international treaty to help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.With the United States and China reacting positively to the proposal. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel told media on Tuesday (March 30) that future pandemics will require "a global approach" and "a collective commitment at the highest political level."Better alert systems, data sharing, and research would be the main goals of the treaty -- as well the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and personal protective equipment.The announcement comes on the same day that several Asian countries were left scrambling to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations.That, after export restrictions by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, India, left the WHO-backed COVAX program short of supplies.India put a temporary hold on exports of AstraZeneca's vaccine being produced by the Serum Institute, which was due to supply 90 million doses to COVAX over March and April, as officials focus on meeting rising domestic demand. The move has alarmed many countries, mainly in Africa and Asia. India's decision is the latest in a series of setbacks for the COVAX facility, relied on by 64 poorer countries, after production glitches and a lack of funding from wealthy nations.

  • Ireland may add U.S., France, Italy to hotel quarantine list: newspaper

    The Irish government has been advised to add 43 countries including the United States, France, Germany and Italy to a list of jurisdictions subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday. Ireland last week followed neighbouring England in bringing in a hotel quarantine system for arrivals from countries deemed "high risk" or those without a negative COVID-19 test. The newspaper said the Department of Health's Travel Expert Advisory Group had recommended the additions on the basis of high incidence levels of the disease or concerning variants and that a government decision would be taken later this week.

  • Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's bid to dismiss one of three lawsuits accusing him of lifting his 2014 smash "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's 1973 classic "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan said Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns one-third of "Let's Get It On" co-writer Ed Townsend's estate, can sue Sheeran, Sony Music Publishing and other defendants over its April 2020 copyright registration for a studio recording of the song. That registration "allows the court to reasonably infer that plaintiff has ownership of the 2020 copyright" and can pursue a copyright lawsuit, Abrams wrote.

  • Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections

    Turkey is re-introducing weekend lockdowns in most of its provinces and will also impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Infections in Turkey have soared less than a month after authorities divided the 81 provinces into four color-coded categories and relaxed restrictions in some provinces under a “controlled normalization” effort.

  • Years later, Chickasaw remains returning to Mississippi home

    Over the last century, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History has stored the remains of hundreds of Native Americans who once inhabited the state. Most of the remains were found in the Mississippi Delta and range from 750 to 1,800 years old. Now, 403 Chickasaw ancestors have been returned to their people and will be laid in their final resting place on Mississippi soil.

  • Slain Boulder officer remembered as selfless in public memorial

    Hundreds of people lined the streets outside Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, Colorado, on a freezing Tuesday morning to pay tribute to a police officer killed in last week's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. Some waved American flags and signs in support of law enforcement while officers on horseback looked on solemnly. One riderless horse stood to the side in a symbolic gesture to honor fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

  • Oscars add UK hub for broadcast after concerns about travel

    With less than a month until showtime, the 93rd Oscars are taking another pass at the script. Show producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher remain determined to have an in-person ceremony on April 25 in Los Angeles but told nominees Tuesday in a virtual meeting that they’ve added a British hub after some backlash from nominees about international travel restrictions. The main event will still take place at Los Angeles’ Union station which will include a red carpet component but they are planning something special for the UK location.

  • Philippines sees 10,000 new COVID-19 cases as tight curbs return to capital

    The Philippine passed the 10,000 mark for new daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Monday and put its capital region back on one of its toughest levels of lockdown, to try to tackle a spike in cases that is testing its healthcare capacity. Manila and surrounding provinces were put back under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest tier in its containment protocols, for the first time since May 2020 to try to quell the surge in cases, despite inroads late last year towards controlling its epidemic. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday allowed the private sector to import vaccines to boost supply and help reopen the economy.

  • Widow robbed of husband, best friend by prison-bound Lexington woman, prosecutor says

    The woman confessed to using drugs the night before the deadly crash and had meth, cocaine, and three benzodiazepines in her blood, prosecutors said.

  • Rebel Wilson Opens Up About New Challenge She Faces After 60-Pound Weight Loss

    Rebel Wilson opened up on 'Good Morning America' about facing a new challenge now that she’s reached her 165-pound weight goal. The 41-year-old actress details the process of weight loss from nutrition to exercise, and shares what’s next on her health journey.

  • Biden has announced his first list of judicial appointees, and they are poised to make history

    The White House said the picks "should reflect the full diversity of the American people - both in background and in professional experience."

  • WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

    A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis — a speculative theory that was promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump among others. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said he would like to see the report's raw information first before deciding about its credibility.

  • Palau president visits Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

    The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan. Palau President Surangel Whipps said during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen that he and his delegation “feel like home when we are here." In her welcoming statement, Tsai noted Whipps was the first foreign leader to visit Taiwan since the beginning of the pandemic and said a travel bubble established between the two sides would be a “model for safe two-way travel that has been closely watched not just by our own people but also by the entire world.”

  • Nations challenge WHO report on origins of the coronavirus; 50% of all US seniors now fully vaccinated: Live COVID-19 updates

    The theory that the pandemic originated from a Chinese lab drew little support from a joint World Health Organization-China study. Latest COVID news.

  • New COVID strain detected in Israel; Pfizer vaccine purchase bid delayed

    A new coronavirus strain has been identified in Israel, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, used primarily in a swift nationwide inoculation drive, appeared to be effective against it. Separately, a bid by the Israeli government to secure 36 million more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for use as booster shots or for children once they are eligible hit a snag this week over political infighting. The cabinet had been set for Monday to approve the purchase, at around 3.5 billion shekels ($1.05 billion), but it was called off in a squabble between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, Benny Gantz, who heads a rival party, over judicial appointments.

  • Pakistan PM Khan desires peace with arch-rival India

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters. Modi had written to Khan on the occasion of Pakistan's Republic Day on March 23, also calling for peaceful relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals. "The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India," Khan said in his reply, adding, "I thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day."

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksGame of Thrones is heading to BroadwayThe rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • The Republican Party Is Driving the Nation's Democratic Decline

    The most outrageous provision of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, the omnibus election bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia last week, is one that makes it illegal for anyone except poll workers to offer food or water directly to voters standing in line. Defenders of the law say that this is meant to stop electioneering at the polls; critics say it is a direct response to volunteers who assisted those Georgians, many of them Black, who waited for hours to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Less outrageous but more insidious is a provision that removes the secretary of state from his (or her) position as chairman of the State Election Board and replaces him with a new nonpartisan member selected by a majority of Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The law also gives the board, and by extension the Legislature, the power to suspend underperforming county election officials and replace them with a single individual. Looming in the background of this “reform” is the current secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s conflict with Donald Trump, who pressured him to subvert the election and deliver Trump a victory. What won Raffesnsperger praise and admiration from Democrats and mainstream observers has apparently doomed his prospects within the Republican Party, where “stop the steal” is dogma and Trump is still the rightful president to many. It is not even clear that Raffensperger will hold office after his term ends in 2023; he must fight off a primary challenge next year from Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, an outspoken defender of Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This is what it looks like when a political party turns against democracy. It doesn’t just try to restrict the vote; it creates mechanisms to subvert the vote and attempts to purge officials who might stand in the way. Georgia is in the spotlight, for reasons past and present, but it is happening across the country wherever Republicans are in control. On March 24, for example, Republicans in Michigan introduced bills to limit use of ballot drop boxes, require photo ID for absentee ballots, and allow partisan observers to monitor and record all precinct audits. “Senate Republicans are committed to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” the state Senate majority leader, Mike Shirkey, said in a statement. Shirkey, you may recall, was one of two Michigan Republican leaders who met with Trump at his behest after the election. He also described the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a “hoax.” Republican lawmakers in Arizona, another swing state, have also introduced bills to limit absentee voting in accordance with the former president’s belief that greater access harmed his campaign. One proposal would require ID for mail-in ballots, and shorten the window for mail-in voters to receive and return their ballots. Another bill would purge from the state’s list of those who are automatically sent a mail-in ballot any voter who failed to cast such a ballot in “both the primary election and the general election for two consecutive primary and general elections.” One Arizona Republican, John Kavanagh, a state representative, gave a sense of the party’s intent when he told CNN, “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues.” He continued: “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” In other words, Republicans are using the former president’s failed attempt to overturn the election as a guide to how you would change the system to make it possible. In Georgia, as we’ve seen, that means stripping power from an unreliable partisan and giving it, in effect, to the party itself. In Pennsylvania, where a state Supreme Court with a Democratic majority unanimously rejected a Republican lawsuit claiming that universal mail-in balloting was unconstitutional, it means working to end statewide election of justices, essentially gerrymandering the court. In Nebraska, which Republicans won, it means changing the way the state distributes its electoral votes, from a district-based system in which Democrats have a chance to win one potentially critical vote, as Joe Biden and Barack Obama did, to winner-take-all. This fact pattern underscores a larger truth: that the Republican Party is driving the nation’s democratic decline. A recent paper by Jacob M. Grumbach, a political scientist at the University of Washington, makes this plain. Using a new measure of state-level democratic performance in the United States from 2000 to 2018, Grumbach finds that Republican control of state government “consistently and profoundly reduces state democratic performance during this time period.” The nationalization of American politics and the coordination of parties across states means that “state governments controlled by the same party behave similarly when they take power.” Republican-controlled governments in states as different as Alabama and Wisconsin have “taken similar actions with respect to democratic institutions.” The Republican Party’s turn against democratic participation and political equality is evident in more than just these bills and proposals. You can see it in how Florida Republicans promptly instituted difficult-to-pay fines and fees akin to a poll tax after a supermajority of the state’s voters approved a constitutional amendment to end the disenfranchisement of most felons. You can see it in how Missouri Republicans simply ignored the results of a ballot initiative on Medicaid expansion. Where does this all lead? Perhaps it just ends with a few new restrictions and new limits, enough, in conjunction with redistricting, to tilt the field in favor of the Republican Party in the next election cycle but not enough to substantially undermine American democracy. Looking at the 2020 election, however — and in particular at the 147 Congressional Republicans who voted not to certify the Electoral College vote — it’s not hard to imagine how this escalates, especially if Trump and his allies are still in control of the party. If Republicans are building the infrastructure to subvert an election — to make it possible to overturn results or keep Democrats from claiming electoral votes — then we have to expect that given a chance, they’ll use it. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • How well do vaccines keep COVID from spreading? UNC students will help figure that out.

    “Students have sort of been like the bad guys in this pandemic. ... This is an opportunity for them to participate in a meaningful, positive way.”