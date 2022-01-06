Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases amid Omicron surge

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 68,413 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure on record, health ministry data showed on Thursday, amid surging infections due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

It also recorded 156 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over a week as the Omicron variant became dominant in the country.

