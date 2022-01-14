Turkey Has a Message for Wall Street Doomsayers About Inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Onur Ant and Firat Kozok
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turkey’s newly appointed finance chief said the country’s inflation will peak months earlier and at a level far lower than predicted by top Wall Street banks.

After a run on the lira touched off the fastest inflation in nearly two decades, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati laid out an agenda that puts the spotlight on prices and takes some of the political heat off the central bank.

Consumer-price growth won’t accelerate after this month -- and should remain largely flat until a seasonal improvement in the cost of food leads to a general slowdown in the summer, Nebati said in an interview Thursday.

The scenario may seem far-fetched after the lira lost as much as half its value in three months and with interest rates adjusted for prices likely stuck well below zero for months to come.

It’s also a view that flies in the face of rising pessimism from the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., whose economists predict last year’s currency crisis could send inflation beyond 50% in the first half -- it ended last year at 36% -- and foresee little relief until later in 2022.

When prodded on the direction of near-term central bank policy, Nebati said only that “we need to wait and see what happens in January, February and March.”

The bank’s next policy meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Turkey Vows to End Rate Cuts After Fourth Straight Reduction

In his first interview with a foreign news outlet since being named finance czar last month, Nebati captured the evolution of a new economic program unveiled late in 2021 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan’s stated goal is to boost growth and free the economy from the burden of higher interest rates he says are imposed on Turkey by the “global barons of finance.”

The Finance Ministry’s top priority in recent weeks has been to stem the lira’s decline after Erdogan roiled markets. Last month’s emergency measures under Nebati’s stewardship -- including a government program to protect lira savings from currency declines -- brought a level of stability to markets.

“What we need to focus on right now is inflation,” Nebati said. “We have no issues with the exchange rate. It’s on its own course.”

Crisis Manager

The 58-year-old was a deputy to Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who served as Turkey’s economy czar for more than two years until abruptly stepping down in November 2020.

Nebati’s family owns a textile business and the minister had a board seat at Musiad, a business group with historically close ties to Turkey’s Islamist and conservative parties, including Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its predecessors.

Thrust into the role of finance minister, Nebati must now keep a grip on prices with inflation at the center of political and economic debate around the world.

In Turkey, inflation is a deep-rooted problem that’s long hamstrung the economy. But it was the president’s intense pressure last year for lower borrowing costs that unleashed an unprecedented rout in the lira and stoked inflation to the fastest rate of Erdogan’s rule.

Following four aggressive interest-rate cuts that lowered the benchmark by 500 basis points since September, the central bank has put easing on pause until the end of March to assess the outcome of its monetary stimulus.

Turkey’s Hidden Rate Hike Buys Erdogan Time But Raises Risks

With the lira no longer in a free fall, Nebati expects the lira’s weakness and rising energy costs to feed into inflation in January and then to preside over a natural decline to more manageable levels at the end of 2022. And then begins a year that could prove fateful for the 67-year-old Erdogan’s political future.

‘One Thing’

“There is only one thing that’s left and that’s inflation,” Nebati said. “We’ll enter the general elections in June 2023 with single-digit inflation.”

Erdogan insists Turkey has been at the mercy of foreign capital and should no longer prioritize higher rates and strong inflows. The president holds the unorthodox belief that lower borrowing costs will help slow price gains -- the exact opposite of the consensus view among the world’s central bankers.

How Erdogan’s Unorthodox Views Rattle Turkish Markets: QuickTake

But the market turmoil as been sobering, with emergency measures announced to tether the currency.

“Nobody expected a run on the lira this strong,” Nebati said. “We resolved the exchange rate issue. Now our priority is inflation.”

Erdogan Unveils Extraordinary Steps to Bolster Lira, Savings

The government will keep juicing up the economy, but this time credit stimulus will be “selective,” he said.

The Credit Guarantee Fund, through which companies could access borrowing backed by the government, is expected to announce a new loan package by the end of January, Nebati said. Manufacturers in critical sectors will benefit from those cheaper loans, he said.

The ministry will also inject capital into top state banks to ensure they keep lending to businesses, he said, with an announcement on the size of the boost by the end of January.

“The year 2022 will be one of turnaround, stability and one where things get back on track,” Nebati said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PUBG Mobile maker Krafton sues Apple, Google and rival game developer Garena over clones

    The lawsuit alleges Garena's games copy numerous aspects of its own, including its opening, its game structure and play, the combination and selection of weapons, armor and unique objects, locations and the overall color schemes, materials and textures. Google's YouTube is also named in the lawsuit for hosting videos of the infringing material.

  • Asian shares slip on Fed officials' hawkish policy stance

    Asian shares took a beating on Friday after a fresh salvo of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials solidified expectations that U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as March, leaving markets braced for tighter monetary conditions. Fed Governor Lael Brainard became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker on Thursday to signal that rates will rise in March to combat inflation. Equity markets turned deeply red, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shedding 0.9% in mid-afternoon trade, while Australia lost 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei gave up 1.3%.

  • Wage inflation is hurting S&P 500 companies' bottom lines

    Wage inflation is becoming more of a hot button issue inside America's biggest companies.

  • Asia Stocks Decline as Fed Hawks Spur Tech Rout: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined Friday after a slew of Federal Reserve officials signaled they will combat inflation aggressively and the Nasdaq 100 fell to its lowest level since October. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the

  • Does the Euro Have Enough Upside Momentum to Reach 1.1547?

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.1439.

  • Supply-chain backlogs may `never’ clear as long as U.S. consumer demand persists, says RBC Capital Markets

    If consumption remains elevated, California ports will "never" fully clear the hurdles needed to alleviate the supply chain, absent major infrastructure investments, RBC says.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Red Robin (RRGB) Stock Now

    Red Robin (RRGB) continues to focus on modifications with respect to its processes, staffing, floor plans and technology to drive growth. However, inflationary pressures are a concern.

  • Inflation: South Korea raises rates to pre-pandemic level

    Its third interest rate hike in six months comes as it tries to contain rising prices and debt.

  • U.S. venture capital deals notched all-time high of $330 billion in 2021

    It was also the best year on record for VC fundraising, which hit $128.3 billion across 730 funds. The frenetic pace of fund raising is expected to continue this year, as cash with venture capital firms remains at an all-time high, and returns outpace all other assets classes, the report added.

  • Barbara Corcoran: Metaverse real estate deals are ‘half hype, half reality’

    Barbara Corcoran says that recent multimillion dollar metaverse real estate sales are part hype, part reality.

  • Next Pats: Kurt Warner compares Mac Jones to Tom Brady in 2001

    Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry on the latest Next Pats Podcast and explains how Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones is comparable to 2001 Tom Brady entering the playoffs.

  • Ukraine mood: Wary of Russia's 'imperial ambition,' but hoping war won't happen

    Stash food and cash, Facebook-unfriend Russia nationalists: yes. Learn that bomb shelter map: maybe. Ukraine hopes for best and readies for the worst.

  • Rates Traders Are Eagerly Watching the New York Fed’s Toolkit Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- The market is closely reading a seemingly mundane series of blog posts by the New York Federal Reserve about implementing policy as the central bank prepares to start raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Unders

  • Analysis-Marooned: Risk of catching Omicron abroad delays airline recovery

    SYDNEY/ABU DHABI (Reuters) -Before the Omicron variant of coronavirus burst onto the scene in November, retired Australian Glenn Turnley was looking forward to a three-week trip to Japan, Britain and France in March - his first overseas jaunt since the pandemic began. Even though he is fully vaccinated and boosted, Turnley says the high transmissibility of Omicron means he is likely to cancel - even if Japan opens its borders to foreigners. "I was worried less with Delta because the vaccines that were available, they seemed to be doing the trick," he said.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Thai government restarts talks with insurgents after COVID-19 halt

    Dialogue between the government and the main rebel group fighting an insurgency in Thailand's Muslim deep south have resumed, participants said on Thursday, with both sides expressing hope for peace after a two-year break in talks. The government delegation and representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) took place on Monday and Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the first contact since the process was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 7,300 people have been killed in bombings and shootings since 2004, when a decades-old rebellion flared up in the provinces of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, a predominantly Malay-speaking Muslim area in majority Buddhist Thailand.

  • Is QQQ Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    QQQ stock is one of the world's most-popular ETFs — as it instantly gives you a piece of companies building the future. Does it belong in your portfolio?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF buys $70 million in SPAC linked to stablecoin operator Circle

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest buys shares of the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Circle, one of the biggest stablecoin backers.

  • GOP senator plans to introduce 'Fauci Act' after clash at hearing

    Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The Fauci Act would require the Office of Government...

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.