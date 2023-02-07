Turkey Orders Restart of Crude Oil Flow to Ceyhan Terminal

(Bloomberg) --

Turkey ordered the resumption of crude-oil flows to the Ceyhan export terminal on the Mediterranean coast, according to an official with direct knowledge of the matter.

State pipeline operator Botas had halted flows to the facility as a precaution on Monday morning, after the first of two massive earthquakes shook the region.

Checks have now been completed and flows to and exports from Ceyhan will begin shortly, the official said, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Brent oil futures fell about 50 cents a barrel in the minutes that followed, paring an intra-day rally.

The port exported over 1 million barrels a day in January, or 1% of global supplies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Monday’s magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes left thousands of people dead in Turkey and Syria.

