Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion 'war'

FILE PHOTO: Russian Navy's diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don sets sail in Istanbul's Bosphorus
·1 min read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea.

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened.

Balancing its Western commitments and close ties to Moscow, Ankara has said the Russian attack is unacceptable but until Sunday had not described the situation as a war.

"On the fourth day of the Ukraine war, we repeat President (Tayyip) Erdogan's call for an immediate halt of Russian attacks and the start of ceasefire negotiations," presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director, said "we are witnessing yet another war in our region", and repeated Erdogan's offer to mediate

Kyiv has appealed to Ankara to block any more Russian warships from passing toward the Black Sea, from which Moscow has launched one of its incursions on Ukraine's southern coast.

But Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday that Russia had the right under Montreux to return ships to their home base, which could limit any Turkish policy shift.

Turkey has cultivated good ties with both Russia and Ukraine. Any step too far against Moscow could harm its heavy energy and commodity imports and its tourism sector at a time of domestic economic turmoil.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Massive explosions light up Kyiv sky as Russian forces assault capitalUkraine president rejects Kremlin offer to hold talks in BelarusRussian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city, KharkivRussian vodka being removed from shelves in U.S. and CanadaGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Big Tech restricts Russian state media from buying adsUN: More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the countryWhat to know about Ukraine's wartime president

  • Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties

    A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.

  • China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions - U.S. official

    China so far does not appear to be helping Russia evade Western financial sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but doing so would "do profound damage" to China's reputation, a senior Biden Administration official said on Saturday. "The latest signs suggest that China's not coming to the rescue," the official told reporters after announcing that the United States and its allies agreed to impose sanctions against Russia's central bank and disconnect key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial transaction network. The official said that recent reports that some Chinese banks have stopped issuing letters of credit for purchases of physical commodities from Russia were a positive sign.

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky rejects Russia's Belarus peace talks offer, saying it's not neutral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory.Driving the news: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians" in the Belarusian city of Homel, per AP. Zelensky said in a video address that he's open to talks, but not in Belarus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Fox News Reporter in Ukraine Posts Graphic Videos Following Fighting and Russian Missiles in Kyiv (Video)

    Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says

  • Ukraine conflict: BP under pressure to sell stake in Russian firm

    The oil giant's boss is warned of UK government concerns about its "overexposure to Russian interests".

  • Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government. In a video posted online, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, but that their task was to avoid loss of life. "As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose," Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.

  • Trump at CPAC rally: "I got you out of wars"

    STORY: Trump also cited Russia's invasion of Georgia under George W. Bush and Crimea under Barack Obama before declaring: "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country."He added, "We were a smart country. Now, we are a stupid country. We always very simply, put America first." Trump's remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida came hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.Addressing an adoring crowd at an event that touts itself as the world's largest conservative gathering, Trump used his speech to bash Democratic President Joe Biden and again hint at a possible run for president in 2024.

  • Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatens to cut diplomatic ties to Western countries in response to sanctions over Ukraine

    "We are being driven out of everywhere, punished and threatened, but we don't feel scared," Medvedev said, criticizing Western sanctions imposed because of Russa's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

    Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • U.S. troops in Latvia tells Putin 'don't mess with us,' minister says

    The presence of U.S. and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia should stay away, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of U.S. soldiers. The group of some forty U.S. service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday - before hostilities in Ukraine began. Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing more than 150,000 troops around the country's borders including in Latvia's neighbour Belarus.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites active over Ukraine after request from officials

    Elon Musk said Saturday SpaceX's Starlink satellites had been activated in Ukraine, with more terminals en route.Driving the news: Ukrainian officials requested Musk's help in using his company's commercial internet network after the Russian military's unprovoked military invasion left parts of the country offline.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted to Musk Saturday, "while you try to colonize Mar

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky defiant as Russians close in on Kyiv

    The Ukrainian leader has released a number of videos on social media addressing his citizens to assure them that he has no plans to leave the country. The latest Zelensky video was posted on Saturday morning. Speaking outside Gorodetsky House, a building opposite the presidential office in Kyiv, Zelensky said: “Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength.” He added: “This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Russian government website outages

    Some official Russian government websites are down following alleged cyberattacks from Anonymous.

  • Defense Department says Russia frustrated by Ukrainian resistance

    Russia is growing frustrated by the level of Ukrainian resistance its military has encountered during the invasion, according to a senior U.S. Defense Department official who briefed reporters on Saturday, USA Today reported.The official said that there has been an increase in the influx of troops into the country. Thirty percent of Russian troops entered Ukraine as of Friday, but later, that number jumped to 50 percent. The Defense official...

  • Merchant ships have been targeted by Russian missiles, while the French Navy intercepted a cargo vessel heading for St. Petersburg, reports say

    The secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization is urging "all parties to take steps to ensure" safe passage across the seas.

  • Cracks emerge between Beijing and Moscow as two Chinese banks restrict lending

    Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases in a sign that cracks may be emerging between Beijing and Moscow as the Kremlin faces harsh international sanctions.

  • Kyiv Maternity Hospital Moves Ward to Underground Bomb Shelter

    A doctor in Kyiv, Ukraine, moved his patients to an underground bomb shelter to deliver babies as the country was under attack from Russia, posting photos to Facebook on February 25.These images show new and expectant mothers, along with medical staff, gathered in a makeshift ward in a basement, equipped with beds, monitors, and medical equipment.In his post, Sergey Baksheev said “even in such circumstances, Ukrainians come into this world.” Credit: Sergey Baksheev via Storyful

  • Chilling video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

    According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.