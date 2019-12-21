Turkey’s Parliament Approves Libya Military Cooperation Pact

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s parliament approved Saturday a military pact to support Libya’s internationally recognized government, in a first step before a possible deployment of personnel to help with defense training and guidance if requested by Tripoli.

To be able to deploy troops in Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration needs to send a separate motion for a vote by lawmakers and such a move could follow if the north African nation asks for it, Emrullah Isler, the Turkish president’s envoy to Tripoli, said Thursday. He ruled out any deployment of combat troops. The government of United Nations-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj approved the pact with Turkey on Thursday.

Erdogan has previously expressed Turkey’s readiness to deploy soldiers in OPEC-member Libya should the country request it. For months, Sarraj’s forces have been fending off an offensive on the capital by commander Khalifa Haftar, who is supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The Turkish president’s position has fueled concern that the Libyan conflict is tipping deeper into a grinding proxy war.

“Along with Turkey, it is important for all countries who have similar agreements, to extend support without hesitation to the call for help from Libya’s legitimate government as recognized by the UN for the future of the country,’ Isler said on Twitter late Friday, without elaborating.

Turkey’s move is aimed at countering Haftar, whose forces are backed by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group that’s headed by a confidante of President Vladimir Putin. The expanding conflict has alarmed the U.S., which is now pressing harder for a peace deal. Erdogan has argued that sending troops at the request of Sarraj’s government wouldn’t contravene a UN arms embargo on Libya in place since 2011.

Haftar already controls most of Libya’s oil facilities as well as swaths of territory in the country’s east and south, and he’s seeking to seize the biggest prize -- Tripoli -- ahead of any peace settlement. His Libyan National Army accuses Sarraj’s government of being beholden to militias and extremists, something it denies. The deployment of Russian mercenaries since September has further complicated international efforts to end the fighting.

Erdogan is keen to avoid a face-off with Russia in Libya but still criticized Wagner’s activities earlier this week.

“They are operating as Haftar’s mercenaries through an institution named Wagner,” Erdogan told a group of reporters during a visit to Malaysia. “It’s obvious who pays them. It’s not right for us to be a mere spectator against this. We’ve done what we could until now, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Libya has been wracked by violence ever since the NATO-backed ouster of Moammar Qaddafi in 2011, with the instability allowing it to become a bastion for Islamist radicals and a magnet for migrants hoping to reach Europe. Turkey and the north African nation also approved this month a contentious maritime demarcation deal as Ankara attempts to assert its power over areas of the eastern Mediterranean where major gas finds have been made in recent years.

The memorandum of understanding approved by Turkey’s parliament includes:

Training, consultancy, experience transfer, planning and material support by Turkey for the establishment of a quick reaction force covering the police and military responsibilities in LibyaIf requested, establishing a joint office of defense and security cooperation in Turkey and Libya

