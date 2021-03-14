Turkey plans to be first country to accept British holidaymakers without Covid checks

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
A drone photo shows an aerial view of Kaputas Beach as people enjoy the warm temperature with sea and sand during a sunny day in Kas district of Antalya, Turkey - Anadolu
A drone photo shows an aerial view of Kaputas Beach as people enjoy the warm temperature with sea and sand during a sunny day in Kas district of Antalya, Turkey - Anadolu
Turkey is set to become the first country to allow Britons in for summer holidays without requiring a vaccination certificate or negative Covid test.

The Turkish Government is so confident that the vast majority of Britons will be vaccinated by the Summer that it expects to be able to lift its requirement for holidaymakers from the UK to have a negative PCR test.

It means that Turkey will be open to Britons for summer holidays as soon as the Government lifts its ban on non-essential travel, expected as early as May 17.

Unlike Greece and other southern European states, Turkey has decided not to require arrivals to show vaccination passports but says it will review its entry test requirement for Britons next month.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s tourism minister, said: “We will not require vaccination passports from international travellers when entering the country.”

“After April 15, we will look at the number of cases again, we will re-evaluate the situation and then decide if we will continue to require negative PCR test results from British citizens entering the country.

Is the UK on track to hit vaccination targets?
“I expect there will be no such requirement from British visitors as the UK Government is rapidly, and impressively, rolling out the vaccination program for the whole nation and a significant portion of the population will be vaccinated by early summer.”

Government sources indicated the plans have been discussed between Turkish President Erdogan and Boris Johnson, the great-grandson of the Ottoman Empire’s last interior minister, Ali Kemal.

Turkey is seeking to reassure tourists by prioritising the vaccination of staff working in the tourist industry including hotels, restaurants, and visitor attractions.

Hotels and other accommodation with more than 30 rooms are also required to meet compulsory standards to ensure they are Covid secure. More than 8,000 facilities have certified so far.

It is also offering a special insurance package, from £12, which covers Covid-19 related expenses such as treatment, medication and emergency care costs if they contract Covid-19.

Mr Ersoy said: “We are confident that the successful vaccination programmes ongoing in both the UK and Turkey will ensure this season is even safer than last year. More than 10 million vaccinations have been given in Turkey so far.”

The move will still depend on how the UK treats returning holidaymakers amid reports that there are divisions within Government between ministers seeking to maintain quarantine and those in favour of easing restrictions to open up foreign travel.

Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, has raised the prospect of a “summer of fun” with the FA cup final and a dozen other sports events opened to scaled back live audiences but played down hopes of foreign holidays due to the slow roll out of vaccines across Europe.

Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Portugal have all indicated they intend to open to vaccinated Britons from mid-May if the Government lifts its ban on non-essential travel.

Before Covid, two and a half million British tourists visited Turkey each year including Istanbul, and the coastal resorts of Bodrum, Dalaman and Izmir. Airlines flying from the UK include Turkish Airlines, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2, Tui, Sun Express and Ryanair.

