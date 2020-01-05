Turkey’s President Erdogan Urges Restraint Between U.S. and Iran

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the death of an Iranian general in a U.S. drone strike has raised tensions in the Middle East and he urged restraint between Washington and Tehran.

“Tensions between the U.S. and Iran should be controlled and defused,” Erdogan told CNNTurk television in an interview on Sunday. “The U.S.’s targeting of Soleimani has increased tensions in the region. I think killing a senior commander of a country won’t remain unanswered.”

The government in Ankara has stepped up diplomatic contacts in the region after Soleimani, one of Iran’s most venerated leaders, died in Baghdad in the U.S. attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey on Wednesday to discuss developments in the region, Erdogan said.

