Turkey receives 1.4 million doses of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: minister

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration
·1 min read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday that the country had received about 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech in the last two days, the first consignments to arrive apart from test samples.

BioNTech developed the vaccine together with Pfizer Inc.

The minister said on Twitter that 5,800 doses had arrived last week for testing purposes, followed by 750,000 on Tuesday and 700,000 on Wednesday. After the testing process, the first doses will be administered to citizens next week, he said.

Turkey recorded nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest level this year, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Case numbers have continued to rise sharply after measures to curb the pandemic were eased this month.

Turkey has until now been using COVID-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and it has carried out 14.13 million inoculations, with 8.15 million people now having received a first dose, since Jan. 14 when the nationwide rollout began.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • What activities can fully vaccinated people return to? Yahoo News Explains

    To date, over 45 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.&nbsp;An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As more Americans seek to return to some form of normalcy, what activities can fully vaccinated people return to, and what safety guidelines does the CDC advise they should still follow? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • Man dies after being stabbed outside southwest Fresno gas station

    The Fresno Polic Department says it happened at the Family Express Market near Fresno and B streets around 10 AM.

  • Passport to pubs? UK's Johnson suggests landlords could ask drinkers for vaccine certification

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested on Wednesday that some pubs might require customers to produce vaccine certificates, an idea that he had previously deemed unlikely. Almost 29 million people have received their first vaccine dose in Britain already in the fastest rollout in Europe, and there have been calls to open up the economy faster because of the success of the vaccination programme. Appearing before a committee of senior lawmakers, Johnson said the "basic concept of a vaccine certification should not be totally alien to us", citing how surgeons were required to have a Hepatitis B shot.

  • Pregnant daughter of Colorado shooting victim pays tribute to father: ‘I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle’

    Praise for loving father, Kevin Mahoney, comes as police release names of all 10 victims in Monday’s incident

  • A health expert says you can travel after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, but you should still avoid crowds

    People who've gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can travel, but the safer option is to wait until you're fully vaccinated.

  • Is the Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall the First Royal to Give Birth at Home?

    Zara's mother, Princess Anne, changed the way royals give birth in the 1970s

  • President Biden Just Revealed the Truth About the Incident With His Dog

    Earlier this month, the first dogs, Champ and Major Biden, made headlines when they were sent back to Delaware for a bit following reports that the younger of the two, Major, had an alleged "biting incident." However, President Joe Biden recently explained what actually happened at the White House and says there was no biting involved. To see what Biden had to say about the incident with Major, read on. And to see where the first dogs aren't allowed at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, check out, This Is the One Place in the White House the First Dogs Aren't Allowed. Biden clarified what happened with Major. On March 17, during an interview with ABC News, George Stephanopoulos asked the president, "Is Major out of the dog house?" Stephanopoulos was referring to the reports that Major had bitten someone at the White House and then was sent home to Delaware. Biden laughed at Stephanopoulos' phrasing of the question and then went on to clear up any confusion about the matter."Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," said Biden. "You turn a corner, and there are two people you don't know at all. And they move—and he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog." The Bidens didn't send the dog home due to the incident. Although the reported incident seemed linked to the dogs going back to Delaware due to the timing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed this wasn't the case earlier this month. "It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden's travels to military bases this week. She has a three-day trip this week, and the dogs will return to the White House soon," said Psaki. She previously told Morning Joe that the first dogs "often go to Delaware when the first lady's traveling."Biden also confirmed that the dogs weren't sent away as a consequence. "I didn't banish him to home," Biden told Stephanopoulos. "Jill was going to be away for four days, and I was going to be away for two, so we took them home."To see another cute rescue dog, check out Jennifer Aniston's Adorable New Rescue Puppy Has the Classiest Name. Major is now receiving more training. While the incident wasn't severe, Biden said Major is receiving some additional training as he works to adjust to his new home. "The dog's being trained now [with] our trainer at home in Delaware," said Biden.The president had previously said that both of the pups were trained early on. "We trained them from the beginning," Biden told People in February. "Champ is old, he's 14 years old, and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps, and he thinks he's Secret Service." He went on to describe Major as a "big, little dog." And for more up-to-date information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Biden says most people at the White House love Major. Although the incident spiraled into a bigger story putting Major in a bad light, Biden assured Stephanopoulos that the pup is widely adored. POTUS said most people—85 percent to be exact—at the White House love him. "All he does is lick them and wag his tail," he said.And for more beloved pups, check out The 50 Most Popular Dog Breeds in America.

  • Inside a Storied $28.5 Million Hamptons Mansion Listed by a Media Power Couple

    Chris Mitchell and Pilar Guzmán purchased the 19th-century home in 2019 and gave it a thorough makeover.

  • Coronavirus: India temporarily halts Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    The doses are needed for the country's own rollout amid a rise in cases, officials tell the BBC.

  • Rocket Lab Is Ready To Launch SPAC and Satellite: What Investors Should Know About SpaceX Competitor

    Rocket Lab is ready for takeoff. Not only is this rival to SpaceX going public via SPAC merger, but the company is also set for its 19th Electron mission to deploy its milestone 100th satellite. What Happened: The company is merging with Vector Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VACQ) and the flight window for mission “They Go Up So Fast” opens March 22. The mission will deploy a range of satellites for commercial and government operators and place the next generation Rocket Lab Photon spacecraft in orbit ahead of a planned mission to the moon later this year. BlackSky, which is also going public via SPAC merger, will have an Earth observation satellite on board. The company is merging with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW). Other customers for this launch are Fleet Space and Myriota. The mission will include a technology demonstration of a satellite for the University of New South Wales Canberra Space and a demonstration for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. The Rocket Lab launch will also operate on orbit as a risk reduction demonstration to build spacecraft heritage ahead of a planned mission to the moon later in 2021 and Venus in 2023. “Photon Pathstone will demonstrate power management, thermal control and attitude control subsystems, as well as newly integrated technologies including deep-space radio capability, an upgraded reaction control system for precision pointing in space and sun sensors and star trackers,” according to the company. The launch will take place from New Zealand and can be livestreamed here. Related Link: Satellite Company BlackSky Gets Backing From Peter Thiel, SPAC Merger Deal: What Investors Should Know Why It’s Important: Rocket Lab is going public in a merger valuing the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $4.1 billion. The company is one of two U.S. companies delivering regular access to orbit, with this mission providing a preview to the moon launch. Rocket Lab has completed 18 launches since 2018, with this next launch taking the company’s satellite deployment past the key milestone of 100. Rocket Lab has a pipeline of $2.2 billion in deals, and estimates revenue to hit $69 million in fiscal 2021 and $176 million in fiscal 2022. The launch from Rocket Lab could help the company gain additional customers. Price Action: Shares of Vector Acquisition are up 4% to $12.10 on Monday. (Photo: Launch of the 17th Electron mission from New Zealand, Dec. 15, 2020, photo via Rocket Lab) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Michigan Is The 'Most Exciting State' For Online Sports GamblingIs CLPS Inc An NFT Play?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Picnic at Home With the Perfect Products

    Get it now! With this swivel cheese board from Uncommon Goods, you’ll have individual sections for all your different bites (and there’s knife storage built in!). Delivered the next day to your doorstep, Board at Home’s curated boxes include artisanal cheeses handcrafted on small family farms and creameries in northern California.

  • Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

    Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. "COVID-19 vaccine supplies for Vietnam have been impacted by the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic in the world," the government said in a statement. Vietnam's Drug Administration has asked importers to try to secure as soon as possible safe vaccines from more sources, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and China's Sinovac, the statement said.

  • Major news: Biden's dog returns to the White House after receiving training following a biting incident

    Major, who Biden said 85% of the White House staff still love, and Champ are now back in Washington, DC after being sent to Delaware for training.

  • Yellen now open to U.S. bank dividend payouts, stock buybacks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Yellen made her comments in a second day of testimony in Congress alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen said she was previously opposed but financial institutions look healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the rules, to make returns to shareholders."

  • Egyptian Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving orphans

    They may not be meeting the real Lionel Messi, but Islam Battah's resemblance to the Barcelona footballer is so uncanny, that the children at an orphanage in the Egyptian city of Zagazig swarm around him in delight anyway. Seeing the excitement his presence causes at such events, the 27-year-old Egyptian painter is happy to pose as the Argentine, wearing a Barcelona shirt and joining in a game of football.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access. More follows...

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices