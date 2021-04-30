Turkey records 394 coronavirus deaths, its biggest daily toll

The Week

After federal investigators raided Rudy Giuliani's home and office, CNN is getting some analysis from someone who knows a bit about that: Michael Cohen. Cohen weighed in Thursday after Giuliani, the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, had his home and office searched by investigators amid a probe into his Ukraine business dealing. Cohen, a former Trump attorney, also had his home and office raided in 2018 before he ultimately faced criminal charges including tax evasion and was sentenced to prison. Cohen speculated the probe into Giuliani will end up expanding as investigators sort through a "multitude of documents," and "we have no idea how expansive" it will get because "who knows what's on" his computers and phones. Asked by CNN whether he thinks Giuliani could "turn on" Trump and offer up information, Cohen predicted he would. "Prior to Donald becoming president, Rudy didn't like Donald, and Donald certainly didn't like Rudy," Cohen said. "So do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely. He certainly doesn't want to follow my path." Cohen went on to predict Giuliani is "going to start talking one, two, three" and will "make an agreement with the Southern District of New York," as he "knows how to avoid what the ultimate consequence is going to be." Cohen also recalled once warning Giuliani he would be thrown "under the bus," something he now believes will happen. "Rudy, I told you so," Cohen told CNN. "I told you so!" "What I told him was that Donald Trump doesn't care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus," says Michael Cohen of Rudy Giuliani. "We have no idea how expansive that this investigation is going to [be]... because Rudy's an idiot." pic.twitter.com/nzWNguf9t1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 29, 2021