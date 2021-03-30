Turkey reinstates restrictions after sharp virus cases rise

People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 26, 2021. Daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey surged above 26,000 on Friday, weeks after the government eased restrictions in dozens of provinces under a so-called "controlled normalization" program. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
SUZAN FRASER
·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is reinstating weekend lockdowns in most of Turkey’s provinces and will also impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Virus infections in Turkey have soared less than a month after the country divided its 81 provinces into four color-coded categories and relaxed restrictions in some provinces under a “controlled normalization” effort. The number of confirmed daily infections have since almost tripled to around 30,000, matching the record numbers that were reported in December. The country is also reporting around 150 deaths per day, up from around 65 at the start of the month.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting late Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, were now designated as “red” or “very high-risk” areas and would be subjected to lockdowns on both Saturdays and Sundays. Nighttime weekend curfews across the country would continue, he said.

Nighttime curfews that are in place across the country would continue, he said.

Only 17 provinces were in the “red” category on March 2, when schools partially resumed face-to-face education, cafes and restaurants were allowed to operate at half-capacity and weekend curfews were eased in several cities.

“The increase in the number of cases and patients as well as the increase in the number of deaths, is forcing us to review the existing measures,” Erdogan said in an address to the nation. “The number of our provinces which are in the red category, which constitutes the very high-risk category, has reached 58 — representing 80% of the population.”

“We will have to make some sacrifices during the month of Ramadan,” he said, adding that restaurants and cafes would be allowed to serve takeout food only during the holy month, which starts on April 13 in Turkey.

Mass gatherings for Ramadan meals held before sunrise and after sunset would be barred, he also announced.

Erdogan has come under intense criticism for holding his ruling party’s congresses inside packed sport complexes across the country, despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases. He has been accused of double standards for disregarding the government’s own social distancing rules. In one such event, Erdogan boasted about the size of the crowds.

On Monday, the country reported around 32,400 infections. The total number of cases in the country since the start of the outbreak last year stands at more than 3.2 million. The COVID-19 death toll has reached more than 31,000.

Turkey rolled out its vaccination program in January. More than 15 million shots have been administered so far. Around 6.7 million people have received two doses.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden is right to be blunt with Russia and China, but wrong on what to do next

    The Biden administration has been blunt about our relationship with Russia and China. But expecting to form alliances to confront them is unrealistic.

  • Turkey must resume accepting migrants from Greece: EU

    More than 8,000 migrants are hosted on Lesbos island alone

  • Former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris heads to K Street

    A former top policy aide to Kamala Harris is moving to K Street, where she'll advise a prominent law and lobbying firm's clients on economic and tax policy, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Yasmin Rigney Nelson was a senior policy advisor in Harris' Senate office. Her new role as a senior principal at the firm Bracewell makes her the most senior ex-staffer for the new vice president to move into Washington's influence industry since Harris was sworn in in January.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nelson previously served on the Senate Finance Committee, and on the staffs of Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).Nelson also was president of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus, a professional and social networking organization for Black Senate staffers.What they're saying: “Our clients will benefit greatly from Yasmin’s experience on Capitol Hill, her work on major policy issues and her guidance on racial equity and diversity issues,” Bracewell managing partner Gregory Bopp said in a statement.Nelson will join the Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, which melds the firm's government affairs, public relations and legal representation services.The big picture: Harris is already taking on significant segments of the administration's policy portfolio, making the services of those who know how she works — and who know her personally — particularly valuable.As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Bracewell represented 66 federal lobbying clients in a broad portfolio that will guarantee extensive intersection with administration policymaking.The firm has already been tracking Biden policies in areas including energy, infrastructure, finance, trade and agriculture.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty

    The world needs a global settlement like that forged after the Second World War to protect countries in the wake of Covid, Boris Johnson and other world leaders have said. Writing for The Telegraph on Tuesday, Mr Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the virus pandemic had been "a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe". Amid growing international tension over vaccine supplies, they called for an end to isolationism and nationalism in favour of a new era of solidarity. The call by 24 world leaders alongside Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, is made in The Telegraph and newspapers across the world including Le Monde in France, El Pais in Spain and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany. The leaders said a treaty akin to the settlement forged in the aftermath of the war was needed to build cross-border co-operation ahead of the next international health crisis, describing Covid as "the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s". They wrote: "At that time, following the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. The aims were clear – to bring countries together, to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security."

  • Biden Administration to Investigate Trump-Era Attacks on Science

    The Biden administration will investigate Trump-era political interference in science across the government, the first step in what White House officials described as a sweeping effort to rebuild a demoralized federal workforce and prevent future abuses. In a letter to the leaders of all federal agencies, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced Monday the formation of a task force aimed at identifying past tampering in scientific decisions. It will review the effectiveness of policies that were supposed to protect the science that informs policy decisions from inappropriate political influence and develop policies for the future. “We know that there were blatant attempts to distort, to cherry pick and disregard science — we saw that across multiple agencies,” Jane Lubchenco, the new deputy director for climate and the environment at the White House science office, said in an interview. The Biden administration, she said, is “ushering in a new era.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Kelvin K. Droegemeier, who led the White House science office during the Trump administration, declined to comment on the Biden administration’s plans when reached through a former aide. Former President Donald Trump’s disregard for science was regularly on display in his various efforts to belittle masks, dismiss the need for social distancing and declare cold snaps to be evidence against global warming. Behind the scenes, federal scientists said Trump and his top political officials also routinely sidelined researchers who worked on issues the administration disliked, like climate change; disregarded studies that identified serious health risks from certain chemicals; and meddled in scientific decision-making, particularly around the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the White House science office, said that scientists across the government would review “Trump-era policies that eschewed science for politics” and develop new safeguards. While the review may uncover or substantiate more instances of political tampering in science, White House officials acknowledged that there are few avenues for holding Trump administration officials to account for past actions. They also said that was not the point. “The goal won’t be to look backward,” Nelson said. “The goal will be to try to implement practices and policies that prevent anything that might be uncovered from happening again.” She and Lubchenco said it remained unclear whether the office would develop one new governmentwide scientific integrity policy or move to strengthen rules at individual agencies around things like improving transparency or prohibiting abuses like suppression and distortion of findings. “Citizens need to trust the information from the federal government,” Lubchenco said. The move follows a plan already underway at the Environmental Protection Agency to create a public accounting of decisions in which politics undermined science. Mandy Gunasekara, who served as chief of staff at the EPA under the Trump administration, maintained that all the agency’s decisions were rooted in scientific advice from career staff and criticized the effort as an attempt to delegitimize work done over the past four years. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Fact check: No evidence Colorado shooting suspect entered country, bought gun, illegally

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, said the suspected shooter bought the gun legally at a gun store.

  • Manipur: India state reverses order turning away Myanmar refugees

    The Manipur state government withdrew the first order saying it had been "misconstrued".

  • BTS condemns anti-Asian racism, says they've experienced it

    K-pop superstar group BTS has condemned racism against Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in a statement saying they've experienced it themselves. “We stand against racial discrimination,” BTS tweeted Tuesday in English and Korean. BTS issued their statement after recent attacks against people with Asian heritage in the United States, which have risen during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Spanish resorts languish while Madrid hosts Europe's parties

    Most are in their early 20s, eager to party in the Spanish capital like they haven't been able to do for months at home under strict lockdowns. With its policy of open bars and restaurants — indoors and outdoors — and by keeping museums and theaters running even when outbreaks have strained hospitals, Madrid has built a reputation as an oasis of fun in Europe’s desert of restrictions. Other Spanish regions have a stricter approach to entertainment.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • 1,033 people sent us ideas on how to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. Here are 19 of our favorite.

    Bet the 6% of you who wanted to just blow the boat up are feeling pretty pretty silly right about now.

  • Jewish genocide lawyer, son of Holocaust survivors, confronts past with poetry

    Menachem Rosensaft, the son of two Holocaust survivors who became an international lawyer specialising in genocide, has spent much of his life trying to reconcile the horrors of the past with his Jewish faith. Rosensaft was born in 1948 in military barracks housing displaced persons, including survivors like his mother of the nearby Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp. Around 50,000 prisoners died at Bergen-Belsen, among them Anne Frank.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • White House clarifies VP Kamala Harris' role in border crisis response

    FOX News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a Feb. 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and has killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • Jennifer Arcuri pursuing 'vendetta', say friends of Boris Johnson after latest affair claims

    Jennifer Arcuri is pursuing a “vendetta” against Boris Johnson, friends of the Prime Minister alleged on Monday night, as Downing Street insisted he had done nothing wrong. Mr Johnson’s affair with Ms Arcuri has resurfaced after she gave a series of embarrassing interviews to a tabloid newspaper, including revealing details of text messages and even releasing a ‘selfie’ photograph taken in his kitchen. Ms Arcuri, 36, claimed she had sex with Mr Johnson, then London’s mayor, on the sofa of the family home he shared with his now ex-wife Marina Wheeler in March 2016. Ms Arcuri also claims she sent him a topless photograph, which prompted Mr Johnson to reply in a text message that it was “enough to make a bishop kick through a stained-glass window”. The affair, which began in 2012 and ended in 2016, is currently subject to an investigation by the Greater London Assembly’s oversight committee over Mr Johnson’s failure to declare the relationship. Ms Arcuri, an American entrepreneur living in London at the time, was granted access to trade mission events and received funding from London & Partners, a company funded in part by the London mayor’s office to promote the city. However, on Monday night friends of Mr Johnson questioned Ms Arcuri’s motives in telling her story to the Sunday Mirror and Daily Mirror four years after their affair ended. It is understood she has received a sizeable sum for an old-fashioned “kiss and tell”. An ally of the Prime Minister said: “There is no doubt in my mind that Boris is guilty of a monumental lapse in taste. At what point is the hawking of a story that is three years old cease to be news and start to look like a vendetta.” Another friend suggested the relationship was only sporadic during those four years because Mr Johnson was “too busy” to have a sustained affair while still married and working as London’s mayor.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago

    Jimmy Kimmel joked on Monday's Kimmel Live that he spent his last week off on a very slow cruise through the Suez Canal. "I have to say, after all the fighting and the tooth-gnashing over the last few years, it was nice to see the whole world come together to make fun of a boat," he said. "They say we might have a shortage of coffee and toilet paper. The good news is without one you might not need the other, but still it's crazy that something like this can bring the world of commerce to a halt." "Former members of Donald Trump's pandemic team are speaking out," telling CNN "the death toll could have been much lower if the Trump administration had take the virus more seriously," Kimmel said. "So today Trump responded with a letter" essentially proving their case. "Meanwhile, President Biden today announced that within three weeks, 90 percent of American adults will be eligible to get the vaccine," he said, and "75 percent of Americans — including a majority of Republicans — approve of the way Biden has handled the rollout of the vaccine, which is driving them absolutely nuts in Trumpland." He illustrated this with Eric Trump on Fox News. "Eric loves saying 'my father' — he says 'father' more times in one interview than I did in seven years as an altar boy," Kimmel said. "Will somebody please take that kid fishing already? If they weren't so terrible, this would be the saddest family in the world. And while Eric is pleading for credit on cable TV, Daddy Donny stopped into a wedding at Mar-a-Lago — he rents his house out for weddings," he chuckled, and "had some beautiful words for the bride and groom." "I love this so much," Kimmel said, playing the video of Trump's self-involved toast. "It is a wedding! I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college, I've seem some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How can you give a drunken wedding toast when you don't even drink?" So that's what Trump "does now: he babbles at weddings, he complains," he said. "Whenever someone plays the song 'YMCA' he magically appears, like Beetlejuice." Kimmel ended with a PSA about how to re-acclimate to society after the pandemic, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Boy digging for worms in his backyard discovers ancient fossil

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.