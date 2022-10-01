Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory

Illustration shows NATO and Turkish flags
·1 min read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a "grave violation" of international law.

Turkey, a NATO member, has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Russia and has close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, its Black Sea neighbours. It has also criticised Russia's invasion and sent armed drones to Ukraine.

The Turkish ministry said on Saturday it had not recognised Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, adding that it rejects Russia's decision to annex the four regions, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

"This decision, which constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law, cannot be accepted," the ministry said.

"We reiterate our support to the resolution of this war, the severity of which keeps growing, based on a just peace that will be reached through negotiations," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of the regions on Friday, promising Moscow would triumph in its "special military operation" even as he faced a potentially serious new military reversal.

His proclamation came after Russia held what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

The United States, Britain and Canada announced new sanctions in response.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Friday his country had submitted a fast-track application to join the NATO military alliance and that he would not hold peace talks with Russia while Putin was still president.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • NATO condemns Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions: ‘This land grab is illegal and illegitimate’

    At a press conference on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions “illegal and illegitimate,” and said the alliance would not recognize the territories as a part of Russia. “These lands are Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

  • China and India abstained on a vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukraine's land just weeks after Putin acknowledged their concerns about the war

    China and India, key partners of Russia, declined to vote on a UN resolution that condemned Putin's "illegal" annexation.

  • Biden slams Russian annexation of Ukrainian territories, warns Putin against attacking NATO

    President Biden said the U.S. will not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions and reaffirmed that NATO nations will defend all territory in the alliance. Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said "Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."

  • Head of Ukrainian Intelligence predicts Ukraine to come back to Crimea by late spring

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:19 Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, has claimed that Ukraine is going to come back to the occupied Crimea; it will happen militarily and soon enough.

  • Putin repeats his propaganda and orders crowd to shout Hurray! at rally

    FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:07 Russian president Vladimir Putin has once again been repeating his false assertion that Russia created modern Ukraine and that Ukraine has been trying to "eradicate the historical consciousness" of the residents of Russian-occupied territories.

  • Zakharova says Ukraine has chosen the "NATO rubbish dump", while Russia is hindered by wings

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:39 Maria Zakharova, press secretary of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commented on Ukraine's application for fast-track NATO membership with the words "Everyone has chosen their own path.

  • Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

    Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The resolution would also have demanded an immediate halt to Russia’s “full-scale unlawful invasion of Ukraine” and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all its military forces from Ukraine.

  • Russian troops massing military equipment from near and far to Ukraine’s borders, says CIT

    Russia is bringing military equipment from all over the country to the borders of Ukraine, in preparation for its newly mobilized conscripts, Conflict Intelligence Team analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov told the U.S.-funded Current Time TV on Sept. 28.

  • China's first-ever mainline airliner built to compete with Boeing and Airbus just received certification after 14 years of production — meet the Comac C919

    China hopes the C919 plane will help the country become less reliant on foreign-made technology and advance its aircraft manufacturing industry.

  • Ukrainian intelligence believes the threat from Russian tactical nuclear weapons to be very high

    Ukrainian intelligence services considers the threat of Russia using a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine to be very high, military intelligence spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky said in a comment to UK newspaper The Guardian on Sept. 27.

  • New Russian recruits are being told to use sanitary products as first aid supplies, UK MOD says

    The UK Ministry of Defense's report comes after video appeared to show a Russian staffer telling recruits to stuff tampons into bullet wounds.

  • Putin tells Red Square concert Russia will achieve victory in Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin told invited spectators watching a televised patriotic pop concert on Moscow's Red Square on Friday that Russia would achieve victory in its seven-month-old military campaign with Ukraine. The concert, held in the shadow of the Kremlin walls, was being held to celebrate the annexation of four regions of Ukraine, for which Putin had signed documents a few hours earlier at a ceremony in the Kremlin. Flanked by the leaders of their Russian-backed administrations, with the multicoloured spires of the 16th-century St Basil’s Cathedral as the backdrop, Putin said people in the regions had made a choice to rejoin their "historic motherland".

  • Tucker Carlson Insists Putin’s Not to Blame for Pipeline Explosions, Hours After Colleague Tweets Russia ‘Likely Culprit’

    The Fox News Host says anyone who believes Putin sabotaged his own infrastructure is "idiotic"

  • US Navy's newest carrier to deploy, train with NATO nations

    The USS Gerald R. Ford leaves the world's largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, Monday along with destroyers and other warships, the U.S. Navy said in a statement Thursday. The carrier strike group will join ships in the Atlantic Ocean from countries that include France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, including anti-submarine warfare. “The Atlantic is an area of strategic interest,” Vice Admiral Daniel Dwyer said in a statement.

  • Russian warships, submarines spotted near Nord Stream gas leak sites, reports CNN

    Russian navy vessels were spotted near the sites of the gas leaks in the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 pipelines on Sept. 26 and 27, CNN reported with reference to sources in Western intelligence agencies.

  • Russian "referenda" in occupied parts of Ukraine have no legal value, UN Secretary-General says

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kept talking about the necessity of dialogue as the only way to stop the Russian war against Ukraine during the UN General Assembly last week.

  • Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us

    Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty ImagesUkraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring countries and

  • Ukraine holds military drills near border with Belarus

    STORY: Servicemen prepared to repel possible threats from Belarus and to deter offensive actions from the state border.The joint drills included servicemen driving military armoured vehicles and taking positions with weapons in the forest.The drills took place the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony, promising Moscow would triumph in its "special military operation" against Kyiv even as some of his troops faced potential defeat.Russia moved to annex these regions after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.Putin's proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine - the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two - has been firmly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia's close allies.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in Kyiv after Putin, said he was ready for peace talks if and when Russia got a new president and announced that Ukraine was formally applying for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance.

  • Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contempt

    The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of attempting to “judge shop” because, in paperwork seeking assignment of a judge, it noted Engoron's knowledge of the case and linked the lawsuit and subpoena disputes as "related" matters. In a letter Thursday to the court's administrative judge, Trump lawyer Alina Habba argued that the lawsuit should instead be assigned to the court’s Commercial Division, which is set up to handle complex corporate litigation.

  • China Wants New Partners For Its Moon Missions As Its Relationship With Russia Cools

    The war in Ukraine creates a rift between two erstwhile lunar partners