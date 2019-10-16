Erdogan Lays Out Condition to End Syria Offensive: Syria Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s military operation in Syria could end after Kurdish fighters leave a strip of territory along its border, laying out his key condition for ending an offensive that has drawn American sanctions and roiled markets.

The U.S. decision to stand aside when Turkey advanced into Syria to push back Kurdish groups controlling the northeast has reconfigured old alliances and taken Syria’s eight-year-old civil war into uncharted territory.

Kurdish-led forces, who fought with U.S. backing to defeat Islamic State, have struck a deal for President Bashar al-Assad to deploy his troops to the border area, raising the prospects for a wider escalation and questions over the fate of thousands of jihadists who are being held in the area.

“Our proposal for the most certain resolution to the problem in Syria is that all the terrorists should leave their arms and other materials and destroy the traps that they have set and leave the secure zone” that’s defined by Turkey, Erdogan told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Here is a rundown of major events in Turkish local time:

Key Developments

Erdogan lays out conditions for an end to the military operation in SyriaTurkey has rejected demands for a cease-fire in Syria but signaled compromise over two key border townsTurkish markets are in turmoil as Turkey’s Halkbank faces U.S. criminal case over a scheme to evade sanctions on IranVladimir Putin spoke with Erdogan about the need to deescalate the conflict in SyriaU.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara

Altun Weighs In on Erdogan’s Conditions (3:49 p.m.)

Turkey expects the U.S. to provide support to get all the “terrorists” out of the buffer zone that it wants to create in Syria, Fahrettin Altun, the president’s director of communications, told Bloomberg ahead of a visit by Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Ankara.

The so-called “safe zone” should stretch for around 450 kilometers (280 miles) along the Turkish-Syrian border and run 30 to 35 kilometers deep, Altun said. The area needs to be free of both Kurdish militants and Islamic State fighters, he said.

Erdogan will meet Pence and Pompeo during their visit to Ankara.

Russia Says It Respects Turkey’s Right to Ensure Security (1:10 p.m.)

Russia said Turkey has a right to ensure its own security but its military operation must not undermine efforts to end the Syrian civil war.

”We respect Turkey’s right to take measures to ensure its own security, but we expect that the operation will be proportional to this expediency -- to ensure security and the tasks of ensuring security,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. While it’s hard to say how long the operation may go on, Russia hopes it won’t “harm the process of political settlement” of the Syrian conflict, he said.

Turkish Markets Cave Under U.S. Pressure as Banks Hit Over Syria (11:40 p.m.)

A renewed sell-off gripped Turkish markets after the U.S. brought criminal charges against one of the nation’s largest banks, in what could be an escalation of Washington’s efforts to reprimand Ankara for its military incursion into northeast Syria.

Stocks fell with government bonds and shares of Turkey’s state-run Halkbank slumped as much as 7.4%, the most since March. The lira bucked the rout as state banks were seen selling dollars to support the currency, according to three traders with knowledge of the matter.

Halkbank Says U.S. Case Linked to Turkey’s Syria Operation (11:31 a.m.)

The U.S. indictment was filed as part of the sanctions introduced against the military operation in Syria and appears largely to repeat allegations made during the trial of former Halkbank executive Hakan Atilla, the Turkish state lender said in a public filing.

“The bank was not engaged in any secondary U.S. sanctions violations,” the bank said. Halkbank said it doesn’t have any branches or employees based in the U.S. and falls outside the Department of Justice’s jurisdiction.

Assad, Kurdish-led Forces Clash with Turkey-Backed Troops (11:30 a.m.)

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and troops loyal to Assad clashed overnight with Turkish-backed fighters east of the Syrian border town of Ain Issa, according to Rami Abdurrahman, head of the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war through activists on the ground.