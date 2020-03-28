Turkey replaces transport minister: Official Gazette

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan has been removed from his post by President Tayyip Erdogan, according to a decree published on the Official Gazette early on Saturday.

Adil Karaismailoglu has been appointed as the new minister, the decree said. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details. A spokesman for the ministry confirmed the move, but did not provide details.

Turhan, a former head of Turkey's Railroads Directorate and chief adviser to the president, was appointed minister by Erdogan on in July 2018.

Karaismailoglu was appointed deputy transport minister last year.





