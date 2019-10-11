Turkey may have targeted US forces with artillery in Syria, coalition source claims

Turkey may have deliberately targeted US forces with artillery in northern Syria in order to push them out, coalition sources have told the Daily Telegraph.

US officials confirmed an explosion occurred near where a small contingent of its special forces were based on a hill near the town of Kobane.

They said the cause of the explosion had not been confirmed but local reports suggested it was either an artillery or air strike. No US personnel were injured.

It was the first time a coalition base had come under fire since Turkey's offensive began. US warplanes flew over the base immediately after the incident.

Turkey's defence ministry denied targeting the US position, saying its forces were responding to Kurdish fire that originated nearby.

Civilians flee amid Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border

A spokesman said: "There was no firing on the US observation post. The firing was ceased as a result of the issue being relayed to us by the US."

But a coalition source said there was nothing else around in the area that the Turks could have been targeting, apart form the US forces.

"It's likely they are trying to push us out. Kobane is the heart and soul of the Kurds," a source said. "If Turkey can get us to leave it's all over."

A US official in Washington said an explosion had occurrednear the US military outpost, but no personnel were hurt.

The official said the source of the explosion was unclear, but it coincided with Turkey's offensive against the Kurds.

US troops were in the outpost at the time of the explosion but there had been no further activity since.

Before the explosion Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said Turkey had been informed of US positions in Syria.

Speaking at the Pentagon he said: "The Turkish military is fully aware, down to explicit grid coordinate detail, of the locations of US forces.

"Everyone is fully aware that we are the United States military. We retain the right of self-defence."

A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ayn town

It came after the US defence secretary pleaded with Turkey to stop its offensive on Kurdish-held northern Syria before it was “irreparable”, as the civilian death toll rose and 100,000 were forced to flee their homes.

In the strongest condemnation of the assault since Donald Trump gave Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan his blessing on Sunday, Mark Esper said Ankara faced “serious consequences” if it did not rein in its forces in Syria.