Turkey rocked by 6.3 magnitude quake 2 weeks after temblors killed more than 41,000: Live updates

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey’s Hatay province Monday, two weeks after the region was devastated by massive temblors and a series of strong aftershocks, injuring or trapping people inside already-damaged buildings.

The quake was initially reported as a 6.4 magnitude but revised to a 6.3 magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey.

No official reports of damage or injuries were immediately available from the scene, but Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that at least six people were injured by falling debris in Aleppo and taken to the hospital. The mayor of Hatay said multiple buildings collapsed, trapping people inside.

Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas said those trapped are believed to be people who had either returned to homes or were trying to move furniture from damaged homes.

In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left homes for the streets, carrying blankets into their cars. Malaver said everyone is really scared and that “no one wants to get back into their houses.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly visited the region earlier Monday. Erdogan said around 1.6 million people are currently being housed in temporary shelters.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the quake was centered around the town of Defne in Hatay province. It was followed by a second tremor of magnitude 5.8.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties. Reuters reported that Monday's temblor set off panic and damaged buildings in the city of Antakya.

Hatay province is on the Mediterranean coast, bordered by Syria to the south and east. The province was slammed by the Feb. 6 quakes that Turkish officials say killed more than 41,000 people in their country alone. Several thousand people also died in Syria as a result of the quakes, which injured tens of thousands of people across the two nations and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

Developments:

►Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

►The U.S. has been providing assistance since the first round of quakes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of some of the worst-affected areas and pledged a further $100 million in aid to help the region.

US PROVIDES AID: Secretary of State Blinken toured Turkey’s earthquake zone, pledged $100M in aid

A woman cries as she sits atop the rubble of her collapsed house in Yaylakonak village in Adiyaman district in Turkey on Feb. 19.
A woman cries as she sits atop the rubble of her collapsed house in Yaylakonak village in Adiyaman district in Turkey on Feb. 19.

Disaster struck the region Feb. 6

On Feb. 6, a magnitude 7.8 quake struck southern Turkey, U.S. Geological Survey said. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude quake hit more than 60 miles away. Scores of violent aftershocks followed, leaving destruction and devastation in their path.

RESCUES: Couple saved more than 12 days after Turkey, Syria earthquake, but children die

More than a week after the earthquakes, search teams said they were still hearing voices from under the rubble. Despite the rare, inspiring rescues, thousands of bodies were being removed from toppled buildings, and experts said the chances of finding survivors are increasingly slim. Two weeks later, many people remain in the streets without shelter.

Aftershocks collapse damaged buildings

Because so many people are seeking shelter in temperatures that are still dropping below freezing some nights, they appear willing to risk entering what appear to be undamaged buildings.

But those buildings may have been damaged by the initial quakes and were poised to collapse when this strong new aftershock occurred, California-based structural engineer Andy Thompson said.

"It's an extremely challenging situation made much worse by the continuous aftershocks and the concern of damaged buildings being pushed to the point of collapse," said Thompson, who has responded to quakes in Haiti, Chile and India. "You might have an undamaged home that's in the shadow of a building that's about to collapse."

Thompson, the CEO of quake-assessment company SafeHub, said quickly assessing the damage levels of buildings is a tough task, complicated by ongoing rescues, shortages of heavy equipment and safety concerns from aftershocks.

"In these situations, we would never say that a building is safe. The thing that structural engineers would be saying, what we're looking at, is the question: 'Is it less safe than it was before the primary event?'" he said. "The challenge is that you need to make thousands of evaluations very quickly with a limited number of experts."

Contributing: The Associated Press

