Turkey: Russia, US failed to clear militia from Syria border

·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister charged Friday that the United States and Russia have failed to meet promises to clear Syria’s border with Turkey of Kurdish militants, forcing Ankara to intervene.

Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that Turkey was seeking reconciliation with Syria’s government to facilitate the return of refugees, cooperate in fighting extremists and to end the conflict in Syria.

Cavusoglu’s comments came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed last month to launch a new land invasion of northern Syria to target militant Kurdish groups, following a Nov. 13 explosion in Istanbul that killed six people. The Turkish military has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in retaliation.

The Kurdish groups denied involvement in the bombing. They said Turkish strikes have killed civilians and are threatening the fight against the Islamic State group.

“We reached an understanding with the United States and the Russian Federation,” Cavusoglu said. “They committed to push those terrorists further south from our border. ... But since then, they haven’t met their commitments.”

He was referring to separate deals reached with Moscow and Washington in 2019, under which both agreed to push Syrian Kurdish fighters from a wide swath of territory south of Turkey’s border.

“We need to continue our operation to clean these areas from terrorists and terrorist organizations,” the minister said.

Turkey has carried out a series of incursions into Syria since 2016 and already controls parts of northern Syria.

Both Moscow and Washington, which have forces in northern Syria, have voiced opposition to a possible new Turkish incursion.

Turkey, which once sought Syrian President Bashar Assad's removal from office and has strongly backed the opposition in the Syrian conflict, has more recently said it was open to dialogue and reconciliation with Damascus. Turkish and Syrian security officials have held a series of talks, Turkish officials say.

Cavusoglu said Turkey needs to “engage” with Syria’s government for a “voluntary, safe and dignified return” of some of the 3.6 million Syrians who found refuge in Turkey since war erupted in their homeland more than 11 years ago.

“We need to also cooperate in our fight against terrorist organizations without any discrimination,” Cavusoglu said.

He added: “I hope the (Syrian) regime will understand this: Without such reconciliation, there will be no lasting peace and stability in the country.”

Recommended Stories

  • Negotiations begin for a global treaty on plastic pollution

    On Friday afternoon more than 2,000 experts will wrap up a week of negotiations on plastic pollution at one of the largest global gatherings ever to address what even industry leaders in plastics say is a crisis. It was the first meeting of a United Nations committee set up to draft what is intended to be a landmark treaty to bring an end to plastic pollution globally. The United Nations Environment Programme held the meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in a city known for its beaches, Punta del Este, Uruguay, from Monday through Friday.

  • Putin says strikes on Ukraine infrastructure 'inevitable'

    President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were "inevitable" as the Kremlin rejected US President Joe Biden's terms for talks and warned the assault would continue.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron arrives, meets with Kamala Harris ahead of state dinner

    French President Emmanuel Macron met with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of his private meeting and state dinner with President Joe Biden.

  • Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin

    Mr Biden and Mr Putin have had no direct communication since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • US Warns Erdogan Against New Turkish Military Campaign in Syria

    (Bloomberg) -- The US warned Turkey against a new military campaign into Kurdish-controlled parts of Syria, saying that some recent airstrikes had posed a threat to US personnel working with Syrian partners to defeat the Islamic State. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerNew York, Singapore Ar

  • Syria Kurds stop U.S. joint ops after Turkish attacks

    STORY: The U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria that helped defeat Islamic State in that country, has now announced that it is stopping all joint counter-terror operations with the U.S.-led coalition there...... as a response to the ongoing attacks by Turkey's military in areas it controls.The Kurdish fighters, known the Syrian Democratic Forces or the SDF, is made up primarily of fighters that Turkey dubs as terrorists.The new announcement comes despite Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder having said earlier this week that operations against IS had not stopped.“Right now the de-ISIS mission does continue." “We have reduced the number of patrols because again we do these in partnering with the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) and so they have reduced the number of patrols that they're doing and so that therefore necessitates us to reduce the patrols."Turkey has ramped its shelling and air strikes on Northern Syria in recent weeks. It is also preparing for a ground invasion against the Syrian Kurdish fighters.The SDF has long warned that fighting off a new Turkish incursion would divert resources away from protecting a prison holding IS fighters or targeting IS sleeper cells that still wage attacks in Syria.SDF head Mazloum Abdi told Reuters this week he wanted a “stronger” message from Washington after seeing unprecedented Turkish deployments along the border.

  • Pentagon warns Turkey against Syria ground invasion after strikes threaten US troops

    The Pentagon is warning NATO member Turkey against a new military operation in Syria, after strikes in the country late last month endangered U.S. troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, conveying his “strong opposition” to a new Turkish military operation in Syria, according to a Pentagon readout on the call. Austin…

  • Belarus states it shoots down Ukrainian drone that "was flying to rear"

    Border guards of Belarus have claimed that they shot down an UAV at the border on 1 December. It was allegedly flying from the territory of Ukraine to "Belarus' rare". Source: Press service of the State Border Committee of Belarus Details: Servicemen and border guards have detected a drone at an altitude of approximately 300 metres over the Mokrany checkpoint (Ukrainian checkpoint Domanove), 1,200 metres from the border.

  • Poland says stolen Kandinsky auctioned in Germany

    The German auctioneer suspends finalisation of the sale after an angry response in Poland.

  • Zelenskyy imposes personal sanctions against religious organizations affiliated with UOC MP

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed personal sanctions against representatives of religious organizations affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP), according to a Dec. 1 presidential decree.

  • Qatar World Cup lays bare the huge environmental cost of the tournament

    Air conditioning in huge open-air stadiums, hundreds of international flights, lots and lots of lights.

  • Kanye West owes millions all over town for unpaid contract work and music samples, lawsuits allege

    The antisemitic rapper, who claims he owes $50 million to the IRS, has been dogged by lawsuits in recent years alleging he failed to pay his bills.

  • Ukraine Latest: IAEA Chief Says Nuclear Safety Zone Deal Close

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s administration said he remains open to negotiations after President Joe Biden raised the prospect of talks if the Russian leader is committed to ending the war. Putin spoke with Olaf Scholz for an hour on Friday during which the German chancellor pushed for a diplomatic solution. The leaders of Turkey and the UK also talked about ways to re-establish grounds for negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer

  • Genocides persist, nearly 70 years after the Holocaust – but there are recognized ways to help prevent them

    An Orthodox Jewish man looks at photographs of Jews murdered during the Holocaust at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Israel. David Silverman/Getty Images The newly formed United Nations passed its first international treaty on Dec. 9, 1948, just three years after the Holocaust ended. The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was designed to prevent genocide from ever happening again. But governments worldwide currently remain far from the goal of preventing geno

  • Syria resisting Russia's efforts to broker Turkey summit, sources say

    Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. Erdogan's government supports rebel fighters who tried to topple President Bashar al-Assad and has accused the Syrian leader of state terrorism, saying earlier in the conflict that peace efforts could not continue under his rule. Assad says it is Turkey which has backed terrorism by supporting an array of fighters including Islamist factions and launching repeated military incursions inside northern Syria.

  • NYC Plans to Hospitalize Homeless Who Appear to Be Mentally Ill — What to Know

    Mayor Eric Adams announced a reform to bring the homeless to psychiatric facilities in an effort to reduce crime and get people the help they need

  • Pakistan reaches 181-0 after England makes 657 in 1st test

    Pakistan's openers provided a confident start after England was bowled out for an aggressive 657 on Friday on the second day of its record-setting first test in Pakistan in 17 years. Imam-ul-Haq was not out on 90 and Abdullah Shafique was unbeaten on 89 as they played out over two sessions and guided the home team to 181-0 before bad light closed out play with 17 overs still remaining in the day. Pakistan still trails England by 476 runs on a grass-less wicket and needs a further 277 runs to avoid the follow-on, with the wicket still unresponsive to either pace or spin.

  • GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center

    One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.

  • UFC free fight: Sergei Pavlovich steamrolls Derrick Lewis in 55 seconds

    Ahead of his pivotal clash with Tai Tuivasa, relive Sergei Pavlovich's finish of Derrick Lewis at UFC 277.

  • Japan pulls off stunning upset of Spain, eliminates Germany from World Cup

    Japan defeated Spain in their FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Qatar on Thursday, preventing Germany from advancing to the knockout rounds. Although the Spaniards took an early lead, the underdog Blue Samurais managed to score two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half. Ritsu Doan first scored to tie the game, then Ao Tanaka scored the next goal, placing Japan in the lead.