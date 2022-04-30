Turkey, Saudi to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says

FILE PHOTO - NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ibn Saud
    Founder and King of Saudi Arabia

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Saudi Arabia have a common will to "reactivate a great economic potential" between the two countries, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, after his first trip to the kingdom since 2017.

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Saudi Arabia, where he sought to mend frayed ties, Erdogan said the sides were determined to accelerate efforts for the common interests and stability of the region, Turkish media reported.

The media readout did not mention a possible currency swap line nor specifics of any other planned investments that could help relieve Turkey's economic strains.

"We agreed with Saudi Arabia to reactivate a great economic potential through organisations that will bring our investors together," Erdogan said.

On his two-day visit, Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed various international, regional and bilateral issues.

"We announced that we, as Turkey, would support them in their bid to host EXPO 2030 in Riyadh," he added.

Erdogan's visit marks the culmination of a months-long rapprochement drive that included dropping a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018. Erdogan's office said the Saudi king invited him.

Analysts and officials say Saudi funding could help Turkey alleviate its economic woes, including soaring inflation, ahead of tough elections for the president next year. They said a swap line could help boost depleted Turkish reserves.

CHARM OFFENSIVE

Relations soured after Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by a Saudi hit squad at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018. At the time, Erdogan accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of giving the orders, but Ankara has since softened its tone.

"I believe my visit will herald a new era in the ties between our two countries. We have demonstrated our common will to enhance ties," he said.

Erdogan reiterated "the need for a new era in foreign policy" and said this was a process of making friends and not enemies with countries with whom "we share the same beliefs and thoughts."

Turkey has also been working to mend long-strained ties with Israel and Ankara's top diplomat is due to visit there in May.

Erdogan said a similar policy may be adopted towards Egypt and current low-level dialogue can be escalated.

"We already have relations at a low level, such as between our intelligence services. Relations between our business people continue, too. Positive results indicate that these steps can be taken at a higher level," Erdogan said of Egypt.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Ros Russell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia and Turkey reset relations after Khashoggi killing

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) embraces Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting in Jeddah

  • EXPLAINER: Why are foes Turkey and Saudi Arabia fixing ties?

    The killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul sent an already tense and shaky relationship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia into complete free fall. Fast-forward 3 1/2 years later and it appears Turkey and Saudi Arabia are attempting to build a bridge and move on. In his first trip to Saudi Arabia in five years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embraced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and sipped traditional Arabic coffee with King Salman before a state dinner and direct talks that ran into the early hours of Friday.

  • Zelenskiy says peace talks collapsing, eastern battle rages

    STORY: Children and the elderly packed into an evacuation bus in the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman on Friday as Russia stepped up its assault in the east of the country.Ukraine acknowledged it was taking heavy losses in the continued attack, but said Russia’s were even worse – as U.S. lawmakers pledged to move fast on a plan to send as much as $33 billion to help Kyiv continue fighting, a dramatic increase in involvement.United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres left the Ukrainian capital Friday morning, just a day after two long-range missiles hit a residential area in the northern city, reducing buildings to rubble and killing a journalist from the U.S.-backed broadcaster Radio Liberty.A video Vira Hyrych posted in March shows her on the streets in Kyiv, describing the situation.“Now it's almost completely empty. Most people have moved out. Those who were unable to leave are hiding in cellars.”Though Russia is now concentrated on the two eastern provinces known as the Donbas after having failed to take the capital, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko reminded people at a media event Friday that the city is still a target."Kyiv is still a dangerous place and Kyiv is still the target of Russians, of course. The capital of Ukraine is the goal and they want to occupy it.”The bloodiest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war have been in Mariupol, an eastern port reduced to a wasteland by two months of Russian bombardment and siege.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Biden's offer of help, which amounts to nearly 10 times the aid Washington has sent so far.Zelenskiy also expressed pessimism over the prospect of continued peace talks, blaming public anger over what he said were atrocities committed by Russian troops.Russia began in late February what it calls its “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

  • Russia expects economy to slump 10pc

    Amazon hit by slowest growth in two decades Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China is facing a double disaster caught between Covid and Putin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • US tourist family set off a bomb scare in an Israel airport by trying to take an unexploded shell home

    Ben Gurion airport was in an uproar on Thursday after the family showed inspectors the unexploded bomb, which they found while touring Golan Heights.

  • Army posthumously promotes Charles Young to become first Black general officer in history

    Army senior leaders honored U.S. Army Colonel Charles Young on Friday during a posthumous promotional ceremony held at United States […] The post Army posthumously promotes Charles Young to become first Black general officer in history appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Army Futures Command learning from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    At the GEOINT Symposium in Denver, Army officials say the conflict in Ukraine validates their approach to modernization and training.

  • Marine commander at Azovstal appeals to Erdoğan

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 29 APRIL 2022, 20:27 The commander of the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade, Serhii Volynskyi (known as Volyna), has appealed to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to initiate an "extraction" procedure and take them to Turkey.

  • In fastest booster turnaround, SpaceX launches Starlink mission from Florida

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket kicked off a picture-perfect Florida weekend Friday evening, taking a batch of Starlink satellites to orbit in the process.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

    The conspiracy theorists had to be separated at a House Freedom Caucus event in February, according to Politico

  • Conservative Pundit Breaks Down What's Tearing The GOP Apart

    The battle "isn't between Trump fans and skeptics" anymore, said The Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes.

  • Greene spars with CNN’s Acosta on Trump texts: ‘You’re a liar’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) clashed with CNN anchor Jim Acosta this week over questions about her text messages calling for former President Trump to declare martial law after rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a video posted to Twitter by Greene, Acosta is seen walking with her outside the Capitol, first asking if she recalled calling…

  • Trump Issues Bizarre Statement Attacking Both George And Kellyanne Conway

    The former president claimed his onetime adviser had "totally destroyed" her husband, whom he called "mentally ill."

  • Ron DeSantis to Disney: No, Florida Won’t Pay Off Debts to Dissolve Special District

    "Disney will pay its [own] debts," DeSantis told Fox News

  • White House officials had a special trick they used to keep a straight face during Trump's press conferences, Dr. Birx writes in her tell-all memoir

    Colleagues told Dr. Deborah Birx to "focus on a distant point at the back of the room and think of other things" to avoid embarrassing Trump.

  • China hits back at Australia over Solomon Islands 'red line', saying 'the Pacific is not someone's backyard'

    China has slammed Australia for opposing its security pact with Solomon Islands, calling it a colonialist myth-driven violation of sovereignty and saying Canberra had no right to lay down any "red line". This came as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese military base in the South Pacific nation would be a "red line" for his government, days after Beijing and Honiara confirmed the signing of the deal without revealing details. Talk of China building a naval base on Solomon Isla

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Jim Acosta, Indicates 'Marshall Law' Text Is No Biggie

    “I don’t know if that’s my text message or not, but if you want to talk about a text message, read the text message," said Greene, who says it vindicates her.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Putin 'will announce mass mobilisation of Russians on May 9', says Ben Wallace

    Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russian forces Russia deploys tank-killing mines that launch mini-missiles China caught between Putin and Covid Two British aid workers 'captured by Russian troops' in Ukraine Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Brutal Sect of Putin’s Army Accused of Murdering Their Own Comrades

    Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBUCHA, Ukraine—Ihor Yuschenko, 61, a former colonel in the Ukrainian Armed Forces who once served as the deputy chief of staff of ground forces in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, watched in horror as a war crime took place right outside his window in broad daylight.According to Yuschenko, a column of Russian troops advancing through the town stopped and opened fire on his street in central Bucha on Feb. 27, killing two pedestrians. This co

  • Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron in New York state court in Manhattan said at a virtual hearing that he would go on holding the former U.S. president in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 a day despite a request from Trump's lawyer to lift both orders. "He's Donald Trump, the most famous real estate developer in the world, arguably," the judge said.