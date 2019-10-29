Turkey says 18 suspected Syrian govt forces captured in north Syria, coordinating with Russia

ANKARA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Eighteen people, suspected of being part of Syrian government forces, were captured around the northern Syrian town of Ras al Ain, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday, adding the issue was being coordinated with Russian officials.

"18 people who were claimed to be the (Syrian) Regime elements were captured alive in the southeast of Ras al Ain during the search/detection/reconnaissance/security activities. The issue is being examined and coordinated with the authorities of the Russian Federation," the ministry said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Chris Reese)