Turkey says Black Sea countries discussed Ukraine war, floating mines

NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels
ANKARA (Reuters) - Defence ministers from Black Sea coastal countries held a video call on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine, mines floating in the sea and regional security, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, adding the ministers called for an immediate ceasefire.

In a statement, Ankara said the defence ministers of Turkey, Bulgaria, Georgia, Poland, Romania and Ukraine had met via video conference upon the invitation of Turkey, adding they held "very efficient" talks.

"Aside from the mines, the importance of cooperation in the Black Sea for peace, calm and stability was emphasised," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said after the meeting, according to his ministry, adding the ministers discussed possible steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and get aid to Ukraine.

Turkish military diving teams have so far detonated three separate floating naval mines in the Black Sea, while Romania has also defused a stray mine in its waters since the Ukraine war.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

