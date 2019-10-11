Turkey says ensured safety of U.S. base while responding to fire from Syria

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Friday that it had taken all measures to ensure that no U.S. base was damaged while it responded to harassment fire that originated near a U.S. base in Syria.

"There was no firing on the U.S. observation post," it said of retaliatory fire, which it said was in response to an attack on its military posts south of the town of Suruc, located across the border from the Syrian town of Kobane.

"The firing was ceased as a result of the issue being relayed to us by the U.S.," the defence ministry said in a statement.

A U.S. official said earlier that an explosion occurred near a U.S. military outpost in northern Syria on Friday, but no personnel were reported hurt. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Sandra Maler)