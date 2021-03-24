Turkey says EU needs to stop 'playing for time', take concrete steps for better ties

European Union and Turkish flags fly at the business and financial district of Levent in Istanbul
·1 min read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on the European Union to stop "playing for time" and making conditional remarks about Turkey, urging the bloc to take steps to improve the positive momentum in ties, a day before an EU summit where the bloc's leaders will discuss ties with Ankara.

The EU is ready to deepen trade ties with Turkey but will maintain the threat of economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the bloc's interests, according to a draft statement due to be agreed by EU leaders at the summit.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after a NATO meeting, Cavusoglu said the bloc had to take steps on updating a customs union with Turkey and granting Turks visa-free travel into the EU.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)

