Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag addresses the Turkish Parliament during a debate in Ankara
·1 min read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Sweden's extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a "good start", but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

Sweden on Friday deported Turkish citizen Mahmut Tat, who had sought asylum in Sweden in 2015 after being sentenced in Turkey to six years and 10 months in jail for alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"This is a good start from Sweden that shows their sincerity and goodwill. We hope new (extraditions) will follow in line with this sincerity," Bozdag said in a televised interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

However, he made clear that Turkey expected further moves from Stockholm before it could ratify Sweden's NATO application.

"In line with the trilateral memorandum with Sweden and Finland, they should lift all (arms) embargoes on Turkey, change their legislation for the fight against terrorism, and extradite all terrorists that Turkey wants. All of these conditions should not be reduced to extraditions," Bozdag said.

Sweden and Finland applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accused the two countries of harboring militants from the PKK and other groups.

Stockholm and Helsinki deny sheltering militants but have pledged to cooperate with Ankara to fully address its security concerns and also to lift arms embargoes.

NATO makes its decisions by consensus, meaning that the two Nordic nations require the approval of all 30 alliance member states. Only Turkey still stands opposed to their membership.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen, Gareth Jones and Crispian Balmer)

Recommended Stories

  • Donovan Mitchell with a buzzer beater vs the New York Knicks

    Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the New York Knicks, 12/04/2022

  • OPEC+ Wants to Keep Curbing Oil Production

    OPEC+ is sticking to its guns. On Sunday, the 24-member strong cartel of oil-producing nations OPEC and OPEC+ announced they will adhere to the...

  • Egypt Devaluation Sends Business Conditions Into Deeper Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Operating conditions in Egypt’s non-oil private sector economy deteriorated in November, as a dramatic devaluation of the pound forced businesses to cut output.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting

  • Despite Big Social Security Changes in 2023, This Rule Will Stay the Same -- and It Could Cost You

    There are some big changes happening to Social Security next year -- but one rule remains the same from one year to the next.

  • Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages

    Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said Sunday. In response to ongoing outages, which began just after 7 p.m. Saturday across Moore County, officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. “An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” Gov. Roy Cooper wrote on Twitter.

  • Iranian city shops shut to step up pressure on clerical rulers

    Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in the custody of the morality police, posing one of the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. Witnesses speaking to Reuters said riot police and the Basij militia had been heavily deployed in central Tehran. The semi-official Fars news agency confirmed that a jewellery shop belonging to former Iranian football legend Ali Daei was sealed by authorities, following its decision to close down for the three days of the general strike.

  • Ukraine residents without power and heat after Russian strikes

    Ukrainians are repairing critical infrastructure after attacks, and the European Union has moved to cap the price of Russian oil.

  • Firearm sales explode as Oregon awaits judge's decision on gun control law

    The owner of Northwest Armory says gun sales have hit a 30-year high as Oregon residents rush to stock up in case a judge allows the new law to take effect Dec. 8.

  • Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson proves he's still got it in TKO win over Kevin Holland

    It was a highly entertaining, classic battle with the fighters landing strikes in every way imaginable.

  • Lewandowski exit with Poland looks like World Cup farewell

    Robert Lewandowski cradled the neck of Kylian Mbappé, whose face was bowed as if to let the Poland veteran kiss the top of his head. Lewandowski smiled when approaching Mbappé after the final whistle Sunday, embracing him with a warm hug even though the young man's two goals had helped end his World Cup in a 3-1 loss that sent France to the quarterfinals. Several minutes later, Lewandowski lingered as the last player left on the field, applauding Poland fans in the corner and the team’s families and friends in the main stand.

  • Students rally in Budapest protesting against teachers' dismissals

    Thousands of teachers, students and parents protested in the Hungarian capital on Saturday in solidarity with teachers fired from top Budapest secondary schools for taking strike action that the government deemed unlawful. Teachers have called for civil disobedience to demand higher wages, a solution to a deepening shortage of teachers, and the right to strike.

  • Kremlin orders New Year celebrations to be kept low-key and include reminders of occupiers "heroism"

    The Kremlin has "issued recommendations" to local authorities on how to celebrate the New Year, advising them to "show restraint in spending" but not to forget about "the soldiers' heroism" in Ukraine.

  • State or government invested in St. Galler Kantonalbank AG (VTX:SGKN) copped the brunt of last week's CHF93m market cap decline

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of St. Galler Kantonalbank AG ( VTX:SGKN ), it is important to understand the...

  • Twitter reacts to Stephen Thompson’s corner stoppage TKO of Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 42

    See the top Twitter reactions to Stephen Thompson's corner stoppage TKO win over Kevin Holland in the UFC on ESPN 42 main event.

  • Judge orders wage payment of $226K to gas station attendants

    Labor Department: Gas station attendants worked long hours but were denied minimum wage and overtime pay

  • Russia using strategic stockpile of some types of weapons

    Russia is already using its strategic stockpile for some types of weapons. Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate press centre, citing Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "This means that some missiles are being put to use directly from the assembly line.

  • In Skadovsk district, the invaders stopped delivering pensions General Staff report

    In the occupied Skadovsk district of the Kherson oblast, post office workers have stopped delivering payments to pensioners, and the invaders are forcing elderly people to obtain Russian citizenship in order to receive pensions at post offices.

  • Jumia Moves Top Bosses to Africa from Dubai in Profit Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Jumia Technologies AG is closing its office in Dubai and moving senior management to the African countries they oversee as part of a plan to cut losses and redirect the company after its founders quit last month. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter A

  • Thousands of Congolese churchgoers join nationwide marches against eastern violence

    Tens of thousands of Christians took to the streets across Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to protest violence in eastern regions, as church leaders accused the international community of hypocrisy over Rwanda's alleged role in the fighting. After Sunday services, churchgoers in the capital Kinshasa and other major cities heeded a call from the conference of Catholic bishops to march against the conflict with the M23 rebel group, which Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting. Rwanda denies this.

  • Seahawks draft pick improves with yet another Broncos loss

    The Broncos have lost another game in devastating fashion.