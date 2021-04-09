Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Bostock
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ursula van der leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left without a chair. YouTube/ Ihr Programm

  • Turkish President Erdoğan met top EU officials Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday.

  • The men sat in armchairs, while von der Leyen was left to stand. She was finally seated on a sofa.

  • Turkey blamed EU protocol for the awkward seating arrangements.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Turkey has blamed the European Union for a moment of confusion where the bloc's female leader left standing at a meeting while the men were seated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara on Tuesday.

Video from the start of the meeting showed Erdoğan and Michel quickly seated in two adjacent gilt-edged armchairs.

Off to the side, von der Leyen was left standing and saying "ahem." She was eventually seated on a sofa several meters away from the others.

The moment prompted swift condemnation by European politicians, and on Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Erdoğan's behavior was unacceptable.

"I absolutely do not agree with Erdoğan's behavior towards president Von der Leyen … I think it was not appropriate behavior and I was very sorry for the humiliation von der Leyen had to suffer," he told reporters, according to The Guardian.

"With these, let's call them what they are - dictators - with whom one nonetheless has to coordinate, one has to be frank when expressing different visions and opinions," Draghi added.

But later that day Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu suggested the EU was to blame for the mixup.

"The protocol at the presidency met the demands of the EU side. In other words, the seating arrangement was designed to meet their demands and suggestions," he said, according to the BBC.

Çavuşoğlu also scolded Draghi following his comments.

"We strongly condemn the appointed Italian prime minister Draghi's unacceptable, populist discourse and his ugly and unrestrained comments about our elected president," he tweeted.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Michel - the European Council president also at the meeting - wrote that the the phrasing of the EU's meeting requirements had contributed to the awkwardness.

"The strict interpretation of the protocol rules by the Turkish authorities gave rise to a distressing situation: the differentiated - even inferior - treatment accorded to the President of the European Commission," he said.

An EU representative previously told Euronet reporter Shona Murray that von der Leyen had "preferred" to give the seat to Michel but said "the president should have been seated exactly in the same manner."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore's designated future leader steps aside, citing age

    Singapore's designated future leader, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, has taken himself out of the running in a surprise decision, saying in a letter released Thursday that a younger person with a “longer runway” should be the next prime minister. The announcement sets back the country's succession plans after current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong retires. Lee, 69, had planned to retire at age 70 but has indicated he may stay on until the coronavirus crisis is over.

  • Turkey rejects claims of sexist snub towards von der Leyen

    Turkey on Thursday strongly rejected accusations that it snubbed Ursula von der Leyen — one of the European Union’s most powerful executives — because of her gender after a protocol gaffe during a meeting at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar. Turkey insisted that the EU's own protocol requests were applied, an assertion that was left unanswered by bloc officials trying to downplay the significance of an incident that also revealed a lack of unity among them. Von der Leyen — the European Commission president — and European Council chief Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on Turkey-EU relations on Tuesday.

  • What's on TV This Week: 'The Nevers' on HBO, the Capitol riot on 'Frontline'

    TV highlights for April 11-17 also include the series finale of "Shameless," a new sitcom starring Jamie Foxx and a new reality series with Mark Wahlberg.

  • Ex-Florida State football player accused of killing man

    A former Florida State football player was involved in a scuffle with his girlfriend hours before he fatally shot one man and injured another, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. Travis Rudolph, 25, was ordered to remain in jail during a first appearance hearing in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning. Deputies detailed the shooting in an affidavit released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

  • Prince Philip had a rich Hollywood history. Here's how he was depicted in film and TV

    Prince Philip, who died Friday, lives on in film and TV. From "The Queen" to "The Crown," here are the actors who portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh.

  • Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Tell us why you're proud of your heritage

    Insider wants our Asian American and Pacific Islander readers to leave us a message and tell us why they're celebrating their culture.

  • Charges filed in Mount Prospect crash that killed family on way to church

    A 25-year-old Des Plaines man has been charged in a triple fatal Mount Prospect crash. He's suspected of DUI, police said.

  • Here are the details of the Inter Miami, AutoNation DRV PNK Stadium sponsorship deal

    Inter Miami will be in the pink as it kicks off its second season.

  • A new experiment has broken the known rules of physics, hinting at a mysterious, unknown force that has shaped our universe

    An unknown force seems to be making subatomic particles called muons act weirdly. That same force could be behind dark matter.

  • BlackRock Launches Biggest ETF Ever — and It’s Green

    Institutional investors have put $1.25 billion into a new U.S. exchange-traded fund that aims to identify the companies that will succeed in a more climate-friendly world. The move makes it the...

  • U.S. interior secretary looks to restore Utah monuments slashed by Trump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The president of the Navajo Nation on Thursday urged U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to protect 1.9 million acres of land as the Bears Ears National Monument during her visit to Utah, expanding the site that was slashed in size by former President Donald Trump to open it to mining, grazing and drilling. Jonathan Nez, president of the largest Native American tribe, met with Haaland in Bluff, the gateway to the Utah monument, during her two-day visit to the southwestern state, where she is meeting with tribes and political officials to discuss the potential restoration - or expansion - of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, two national monuments that were drastically downsized by Trump. The visit is the centerpiece of Haaland's first multi-state tour since being confirmed last month as the first Native American cabinet member, holding symbolic power given the importance of the monuments to Southwestern tribes.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Here's what to do with your COVID-19 vaccination card, including if you lose it

    Lose it? Laminate it? Post it on Instagram? Some dos and don'ts for your vaccination card, the most exciting piece of paper you'll get this year.

  • Some Hong Kong lawmakers criticise plans to mask company directors' data

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Several Hong Kong lawmakers on Friday raised concerns that proposals to restrict public access to information about directors of companies could make it harder for trade unions, journalists and lawyers to do their jobs. The proposals, which would allow companies to withhold information such as directors' addresses and full ID card numbers, were being discussed for the first time by a committee of Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo). The Hong Kong International Chamber of Commerce wrote to the Legco committee this week saying the eagerness to push through the measures was "in disregard of the adverse consequences to Hong Kong's business environment and to maintaining Hong Kong as an attractive city for investment and trade".

  • Kansas bill banning transgender students from girls’ sports heads to governor’s desk

    Neither chamber reached a veto proof majority, making the prospect slim that the bill will become law if the governor disapproves.

  • In 2020, fewer than 3,000 local couples tied the knot. How did COVID impact vendors?

    During a typical year in Mecklenburg County, an average of 7,000 lovebirds get married.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.