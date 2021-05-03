Turkey says ISIS military leader captured in Istanbul

Fadel Allassan
·1 min read

Turkish police say the alleged military head of ISIS and a close aide to the terrorist group's former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been captured in Istanbul, DW reports.

State of play: The man, who has been identified only by the codename Basim, had been traveling with a fake passport and ID, according to a police statement. Reports indicate he had disappeared since the terror group was driven out of Syria in 2017.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • U.S. special forces killed al-Baghdadi, who presided over the Islamic State's global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, during a raid in Syria in October 2019.

  • Basim was suspected of organizing training for the Islamic State while in Syria and Iraq, as well as serving on its decision-making council.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The 6 Best Public Sculpture Parks to Visit This Spring and Summer

    Aside from blockbuster sculpture parks, this quiet sculpture garden in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is far from the crowds. Owned and operated by Kasmin Gallery, this rooftop exhibition space of its 509 West 27th Street location can be viewed from the nearby High Line, which is just a few feet away. This sculpture garden is designed by Future Green, a Brooklyn landscape architect studio that focuses on green rooftops, and it stands beside a condo designed by Zaha Hadid.

  • Lebanon detains 2 suspected of drug smuggling to Saudi

    Lebanese authorities have arrested two brothers suspected of smuggling drugs in pomegranate shipments to Saudi Arabia, leading the kingdom to ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables, the outgoing interior minister said Sunday. Mohamed Fehmi told local MTV television station during a tour to the Lebanon-Syria border that Interpol is also following a third suspect. In late April, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

  • Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced tweet over China sea dispute

    The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for making blunt remarks at times, follow Manila's protests for what it calls the "illegal" presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $3 trillion of ship-borne trade passes each year.

  • Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

    Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.

  • Ethnic guerrillas in Myanmar say they shot down helicopter

    An ethnic rebel group in northern Myanmar said it shot down a government military helicopter on Monday during heavy fighting over a strategic position. The claim by the Kachin Independence Army came as protests against Myanmar’s military government continued in Kachin State and elsewhere in the country. It would be the first aircraft shot down during recent hostilities between the government and ethnic guerrilla armies.

  • Chinese university plan causes security concerns in Hungary

    Piles of garbage, discarded debris and abandoned buildings are scattered across a post-industrial area on the left bank of the Danube River, just south of the grandiose downtown of Hungary's capital, Budapest. The area has been unused for decades, languishing in post-socialist decay in the 30 years since anti-communist firebrands pressed for the end of Soviet domination in Hungary at the end of the 1980s. This week, Hungary signed a strategic agreement with the Shanghai-based Fudan University on opening a campus in Budapest by 2024.

  • Philippines protests `blocking' of its patrol ships by China

    The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guard's harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday. It was the latest of dozens of recent protests by Manila’s foreign affairs department, along with increasingly acerbic remarks by the country’s top diplomat and defense chief about Chinese actions in the disputed waters. The high-profile feud has escalated despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s friendly stance toward China.

  • Chad's military names new government but opposition still unimpressed

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad's military rulers named a new government on Sunday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, but leading opposition figures rejected the appointments as a continuation of an old order they hoped to erase. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after he died and promised to hold elections within 18 months. Former colonial power France backed the council, but the opposition and rebels dismissed the takeover as a coup and said the military must relinquish power to a civilian-led government.

  • Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States on Sunday denied a report by Iran's state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions in other countries. Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of the frozen Iranian funds. The U.S. government denied that an agreement has been reached.

  • Detroit councilman resigns, pleads guilty to misconduct

    A Detroit city councilman who was under indictment for federal corruption charges since 2018 has resigned from office and admitted in court Monday to accepting an illegal cash campaign contribution. Gabe Leland pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to misconduct in office and his attorney later announced that Leland also stepped down from his elected post, The Detroit News reported. “At the time I accepted the cash contribution I knew it was against the law to do so, which makes it misconduct in office,” Leland told Judge Gregory Bill.

  • Driver Fatally Hits San Jose Siblings During Car Chase With Police

    An 18-year-old driving a 2017 Honda Accord killed two San Jose siblings in a car accident while attempting to flee the Santa Clara County sheriffs last week. What happened: The fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. on April 26 when officers attempted to pull over the suspect, Roberto Joseph Garcia of Morgan Hill, Calif., at Lawrence Expressway, according to KTVU. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Precious Nievas, 25, and Philip Nievas, 21, on April 30, Mercury News reported.

  • Blinken raises "serious" concern over removal of top El Salvador judges

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele via phone Sunday to express "serious" concern over a recent vote to remove all magistrates of the country's constitutional chamber, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed in a statement. Why it matters: El Salvador’s legislature voted 64-19 on Saturday to remove five magistrates in the country's highest court, AP reports. The magistrates "had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic," per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An additional vote took place shortly after midnight on Sunday to remove Attorney General Raul Melara, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "Democratic governance requires respecting the separation of powers, for the good of all Salvadorans," Blinken tweeted.He said that yesterday's vote would "undermine El Salvador's highest court" as well as Melara. Blinken added that the AG had been "fighting corruption and impunity," and was an effective partner with the U.S.The general secretariat of the Organization of American States in a Sunday statement accused the country's executive branch of guiding the decisions behind the removal of the magistrates and the attorney general.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Blinken says Biden inherited an immigration system that was 'broken intentionally'

    The Biden administration inherited "a totally broken" immigration system, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night, and it's now working to repair it. In March, more than 170,000 migrants were taken into U.S. custody — the highest number in two decades — and CBS's Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken if any of President Biden's policies are to blame. "No," he responded. "What we're seeing is indeed a surge of people to the border. We've seen that in the past. But we inherited a totally broken system. Broken intentionally. And it takes time to fix it, and by the way, our message is very clear: 'Don't come. The border is not open. You won't get in.' But we have to understand what is motivating so many people to do this. And it is usually desperation." O'Donnell pushed back, saying Biden has used executive authority to slow down deportations and allow more asylum seekers into the U.S. These aren't contributing factors, Blinken replied, because "we're focused when it comes to people coming to making sure that children, unaccompanied minors, are treated humanely and according to law." Traffickers are telling migrants that "the border's open," Blinken continued, but "it's not." Children are the exception because "it is the right thing to do. We are not going to abide the notion that children are kept in a precarious, dangerous situation. That is unacceptable." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutA blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging

  • Biden admin proposes phase out of climate-damaging refrigerant

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday proposed a rule to slash the use of a potent climate-warming gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years, a move it said will play a big part in U.S. plans to halve its greenhouse gas emissions this decade. The proposal to curb the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) would keep the equivalent of 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from reaching the atmosphere over that period, it said, a climate impact similar to preventing the combustion of a trillion tons of coal. “By phasing down HFCs, which can be hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, EPA is taking a major action to help keep global temperature rise in check," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

  • Alan Dershowitz Claims Giuliani Raid Was Political Revenge, Likens U.S. to ‘Banana Republic’

    Attorney Alan Dershowitz on Sunday criticized federal agents’ raid on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment last week, telling radio host John Catsimatidis that it was reminiscent of conduct seen in authoritarian countries. “In banana republics, in Castro‘s Cuba, in many parts of the world when a candidate loses for president, they go after the candidate, they go after his lawyers, they go after his friends,” Dershowitz said. “That’s happening in America now. They’re going after Rudy Giuliani.” Dershowitz, who served on President Trump’s impeachment defense team, claimed that a subpoena would have been more appropriate than a search warrant for Giuliani’s apartment. The attorney said he agreed to help represent Giuliani in his case. “A search warrant on a lawyer or a doctor or a priest? You don’t use search warrants,” Dershowitz said. “You don’t use search warrants when people have privileged information on their cell phones and in their computers. You use a subpoena. The difference between a subpoena and a search warrant is like night and day….It’s just not constitutional.” Federal agents seized electronic devices in an early-morning raid on Giuliani’s apartment on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation. Agents sought communications between Giuliani and a number of Ukrainian officials, along with evidence related to former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Investigators are reportedly pursuing a theory that Giuliani pushed to oust Yovanovitch as ambassador at the behest of Ukrainian government officials, in exchange for information on Biden family business dealings in Ukraine. Such an action could be considered a violation of federal lobbying laws, however Giuliani has strenuously denied the allegation. “I never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government. I’ve declined it several times,” Giuliani told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Thursday. “I’ve had contracts in countries like Ukraine. In the contract is a clause that says I will not engage in lobbying or foreign representation.”

  • Nigeria bans travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey over COVID-19 fears

    Nigeria will ban travellers coming from India, Brazil and Turkey because of concerns about the rampant spread of coronavirus in those countries, a presidential committee said on Sunday. "Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within Fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria," Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential steering committee on COVID-19, said in a statement.

  • At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

    In the rural, tribal village of Agh Mazar near Iran’s northeastern border with Turkmenistan, girls get married after hitting puberty and devote their lives to raising children. “I have sort of broken taboos,” Roohani said at the garage, where she carefully coats cars with attention-getting gleams and scrapes sludge from their engines.

  • Impact of devastating Indian virus surge spreads to politics

    As a catastrophic surge of the coronavirus sweeps through India, the leaders of 13 opposition parties urged the government to launch a free vaccination drive and ensure an uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all hospitals. Several hospital authorities sought court intervention over the weekend to provide oxygen supplies in New Delhi, where a lockdown has been extended by a week in an attempt to contain the wave of infections. The New Delhi High Court said it would start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals are not delivered.

  • New Zealand leader Ardern takes tougher stance on China

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a tougher stance on China's human rights record Monday by saying it was getting harder to reconcile differences as China's role in the world grows. While Ardern's language remained moderate when compared with that of many other leaders, it still marked a significant shift for a country which relies on China as its largest trading partner. Ardern in past speeches has often avoided direct criticism of China.

  • Belarus opposition leader in Slovenia before EU presidency

    Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya spoke during her visit to Slovenia, a small Alpine nation that is slated to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union in July. “It is extremely important to keep Belarus high in agenda on international level with our difficult fight for democratic changes,” Tsikhanouskaya said after a meeting with Slovenia's foreign minister, Anze Logar.