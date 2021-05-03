Turkey says ISIS military leader captured in Istanbul

Turkish police say the alleged military head of ISIS and a close aide to the terrorist group's former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been captured in Istanbul, DW reports.

State of play: The man, who has been identified only by the codename Basim, had been traveling with a fake passport and ID, according to a police statement. Reports indicate he had disappeared since the terror group was driven out of Syria in 2017.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

U.S. special forces killed al-Baghdadi, who presided over the Islamic State's global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, during a raid in Syria in October 2019.

Basim was suspected of organizing training for the Islamic State while in Syria and Iraq, as well as serving on its decision-making council.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free