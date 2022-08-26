Turkey says no need for concern over US sanctions warning

·2 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s finance minister said Friday there was no reason for Turkish businesses to be concerned by a warning about possible U.S. sanctions on companies dealing with already sanctioned Russian businesses.

The Turkish Industry and Business Association confirmed this week that it received a letter from U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo cautioning that Turkish companies risked consequences if they did business with Russians or Russian institutions that were under U.S. sanctions.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine six months ago, Turkey has tried to balance its close relations with both Russia and Ukraine, positioning itself as a mediator between the two.

The Turkish government criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine and sold drones to Ukraine that played a significant role in deterring a Russian advance during the early stage of the conflict. But it has not joined the international sanctions against Russia.

Turkey has said, however, that it would not allow international sanctions to be breached.

In a series of tweets, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said it was “meaningless” for Turkish businesses to worry about the letter from Washington.

“Turkey is one of the most important political and economic power centers of the world. Our business world should feel the power of the state alongside it at all times,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, where the two leaders vowed to further develop bilateral ties.

Putin noted at the time that Russian-Turkish trade doubled in the first five months of the year compared to the same period last year, a surge reflecting Moscow’s growing focus on ties with Ankara amid the bruising Western sanctions.

Faced with an economic crisis, Turkey is relying on Russia for trade and tourism. Russian gas covers 45% of Turkish energy needs, and Russia’s atomic agency is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

Nebati, the finance minister, said Friday that Turkey is confident it can balance its ties with Russia and its international relations.

“We are determined to develop our commercial and economic relations with our neighbors in various sectors, especially in tourism, within a framework that is not subject to sanctions,” he tweeted.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: Tedros Ghebreyesus unable to send money to 'starving' family

    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he does not even know who in his family is dead or alive amid the war.

  • IAEA seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid concerns

    A team from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine soon but more shelling was reported in the area overnight. There were conflicting reports Friday on the extent of the damage to a transmission line at the complex —Europe's largest nuclear plant — that caused a blackout across the region on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the damaged line carried outgoing electricity or incoming power that is needed for the reactors’ vital cooling systems.

  • UK's Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against 'flimsy' plan for talks with Russia

    KYIV (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its "indomitable" resistance to Russia's invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, and said now was not the time to promote a "flimsy plan for negotiation" with Moscow. Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his fourth trip to Ukraine this year as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. Johnson, whom Zelenskiy described as his "dear friend Boris", said it was vital that Europe keep up its military and economic support for Ukraine even as rising energy and food prices were causing some consumers pain.

  • Plan for iconic California park pits housing against history

    Berkeley, an eclectic California city renowned for tie-dyed hippies and high-brow intellectuals, is experiencing a 1960s flashback triggered by People's Park, a landmark that has served as a counterculture touchstone, political stepping stone and refuge for homeless people. The 3-acre (1.2-hectare) site's colorful history, forged from the University of California, Berkeley's seizure of the land in 1968, has been thrust back into the spotlight as the school renews efforts to pave over People's Park, this time for a $312 million project that includes sorely needed housing for about 1,000 students. After a judge sided with the university in a legal scrum over the project, construction finally began Aug. 3 only to abruptly stop a few hours later after a swarm of defiant protesters, who had been sparring with police, toppled fences surrounding the park.

  • What life is like 6 months after Putin invaded Ukraine

    August 24 marks six months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Thousands of people have been killed on each side, and the war has displaced millions of Ukrainians.

  • Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

    Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance. Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said earlier the first meeting between officials would aim to establish contacts and set goals for cooperation that the three countries agreed to by signing a memorandum of understanding at NATO's Madrid summit at the end of June.

  • Russian army expansion won’t translate into battlefield gains in Ukraine, ISW report says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordering the expansion of the Russian army by 137,000 is unlikely to translate into increased military capacity in the war, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 25 report.

  • U.S. states fall short of pledges to cut ties with Russia

    Six months into a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced 12 million more, most pledges to drop Russian investments have gone unfulfilled/

  • Why Oil Has Stopped Spiking Six Months After Russia Invaded Ukraine

    The surge in crude prices may have peaked, but the ongoing war continues to squeeze natural gas costs heading into winter.

  • With Iranian drones, Russia complicates nuclear deal talks

    Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them, according to Western intelligence officials. It's unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but the drones appear to be operational and ready to use, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. It also underscores warnings from critics of the ongoing negotiations for Iran to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States left in 2018.

  • France Warns on Sanctions After Allegation Over Russian Bombers

    (Bloomberg) -- French Transport Minister Clement Beaune urged companies to ensure they aren’t breaching sanctions against Russia after newspaper Le Monde alleged that TotalEnergies SE may be indirectly providing jet fuel to the Kremlin’s air force. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Korea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s

  • Moderna Is Suing Pfizer and BioNTech for Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement. What to Know.

    In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Massachusetts, Moderna is claiming that its competitors’ Covid-19 vaccine infringes on five patents.

  • Putin to increase size of Russia's military amid war in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the size of his military as the war in Ukraine drags on.

  • Turkey dismisses concerns over a U.S. sanctions warning

    The U.S. Treasury's warning to Turkey that its companies risked being sanctioned if they did business with sanctioned Russians was "meaningless," Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday, assuring businesspeople there was no need for concern. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion and sending arms to Ukraine, while opposing the Western sanctions and continuing trade, tourism and investment with Russia. Ankara has repeated that Western sanctions will not be circumvented in Turkey.

  • Lonzo Ball gifts new outdoor basketball court to hometown high school

    The Los Angeles native presented Verbum Dei High School with a new basketball court.

  • A new deal for Iran and the U.S.?

    If an agreement isn’t reached soon, talks may not resume until after the midterms — by which time Iran may already have built a nuclear weapon

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Signify Health Stock?

    Signify shares have nearly doubled in price this year, and the company now trades at a hefty premium.

  • Johnson commends Ukraine on 31st Independence Day

    STORY: Alongside his speech, a floral arrangement made of sunflowers and blue hydrangeas adorned the doorway of&nbsp;Britain's&nbsp;Number 10 Downing Street to highlight the important date.Independence&nbsp;Day&nbsp;is one of the most important public holidays in&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;and has taken on hallowed significance amid what Kyiv says is a Russian imperial-style war of aggression.In Boris Johnson's video speech, he praised the "steel and courage" of the Ukrainian people in defending the country against the Russian invasion that began on February 24.Johnson&nbsp;pledged that the UK would continue to provide Ukraine with "every possible military, economic and humanitarian support."Also on Wednesday, Britain's defense ministry released video of the Scots Guard band performing Ukraine's Eurovision song contest entry, "Stefania," at the Horse Guards Parade.

  • Left-Handed People Are Sharing The "Biggest Inconveniences" About Being Left-Handed, And It's Eye-Opening

    "Filling the water at the back of the coffee maker. The left side has the hinge for the lid, and the right side is open to pour the water in, so I always have to switch hands to pour the water in to make my coffee."View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. reacts to Iranian comments on draft nuclear deal

    Negotiations appear to be inching toward the finish line.