Turkey says nothing to be gained from economic threats

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister pushed back against comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, saying nothing could be achieved by threatening Ankara economically and strategic partners should not communicate over social media.

Speaking in Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that Trump's latest tweets on Syria were related to domestic politics. Trump threatened Turkey with economic devastation if it attacks a U.S. allied Kurdish militia in Syria.

