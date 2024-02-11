Turkey season is coming in Mississippi, and it could be one of the best in decades

With spring coming to Mississippi, many hunters are focused on turkeys and looking forward to hearing the sounds of gobblers as they welcome the day.

But before hunters head into the woods this season there are a few things they need to know including that Mississippi could have one of its best seasons in decades.

“This spring season should be as good as we’ve had in a long, long, long time,” said Adam Butler, Wild Turkey Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “My optimism could not be higher.”

That optimism stems in part from a 2-year-old set of data.

“In 2022, our summer brood survey looking at poults and hens, we had the best hatch we’ve had since the early 2000s and the really good thing about the ’22 hatch was it was statewide,” Butler said. “It was everywhere. It was the first year we’ve had a really good hatch statewide in a really long time.”

Butler said observations since then also indicate a good season in 2024.

“People in every corner of the state were seeing turkeys during deer season,” Butler said. “It just seems we’re really set up this year.”

So, if the weather cooperates, it could be the best season some Mississippi hunters have ever experienced.

“If we get some good conditions, it will be at least as good as we’ve had in 10 years, if not the last 20,” Butler said.

The Wild turkey population in Mississippi is declining. Kat Bergeron/Special to the Sun Herald File

2024 turkey season dates

Youth: March 8-14

Spring: March 15-May 1

Turkey bag limits

Youth: Hunters 15 years of age and younger may harvest one gobbler of choice, any age, per day, three per spring season.

Adults: One adult gobbler or one gobbler with a 6-inch or longer beard per day, three per spring season.

Mandatory harvest reporting

Reporting a turkey harvest is mandatory in Mississippi.

Hunters may use a digital form or printed form to record their harvests.

The reporting process must begin before moving a turkey.

Using the Game Check feature on a smartphone, hunters should click the ‘REPORT TURKEY’ button to complete and submit an entry.

If there is no cellular coverage in the area, the app will automatically upload your harvest when coverage resumes.

If using the Game Check feature, there are no additional requirements.

If using the printed form method, notch the corresponding bubbles before moving the turkey.

Using the printed form, the harvest must be reported through the MDWFP website or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART before 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.

Once the harvest-reporting process is completed, hunters will receive a confirmation number. This number must be documented on the printed harvest record.

Public land draw hunts and nonresident hunters

The application period for turkey draw hunts on public lands is Jan. 15-Feb. 15.

Nonresidents ages 16 and older wishing to hunt open public land between March 15 and March 31 must enter the Non-resident Public Land Turkey Endorsement drawing.

Open public lands include National Forests, non-draw hunt Wildlife Management Areas, National Wildlife Refuges, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lands, Department of Defense lands, etc., that have statewide season frameworks without other special regulations.

For complete information on Mississippi spring turkey season and to enter public land drawings, visit www.mdwfp.com.