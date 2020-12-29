Turkey seeks arrest of businessman linked to US fraud scheme

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued a detention warrant against Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, a Turkish businessman with links to Utah-based business executives who have pleaded guilty to a $511 million tax credit scheme in the United States, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

Anadolu Agency said prosecutors issued the warrant against Korkmaz following a joint probe by Turkey’s financial crimes investigation and tax auditing authorities into an alleged $132 million money laundering scheme in Turkey.

Warrants were also issued against 19 directors of companies owned by Korkmaz and 10 were detained for questioning in in Istanbul and three other cities, Anadolu reported.

Korkmaz, however, is believed to have left Turkey along with seven of the suspects, despite a previously imposed travel ban, Anadolu reported. There was no information on his current whereabouts.

Korkmaz — whose SBK Holding owned former Borajet airline, among other companies — was business partners with Jacob Kingston and his brother Isaiah, the executives of a Salt Lake City biodiesel company.

The brothers have pleaded guilty in the United States over the tax credit scheme involving the Washakie Renewable Energy company, which U.S. prosecutors said was creating fake production records to get renewable-fuel tax credits then laundering the proceeds from 2010 through 2016.

Turkey's private DHA news agency said Korkmaz’s home in Istanbul was targeted in the police raids. Investigators discovered the remains of a mobile phone that had been burned in a fireplace. Servers belonging to SBK Holding were missing, DHA reported.

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporters turn to Pence in latest far-fetched bid to overturn election

    Some of President Trump's most ardent supporters are hoping that Vice President Pence will help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines 2021 might just be incredible

  • Trump biographer says the humiliation of Mike Pence is ‘reaching a crescendo’

    The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’

  • Nashville bomber claimed to have cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before attack

    The man responsible for the bomb attack which ripped through Nashville on Christmas Day had told acquaintances he had cancer and began giving away his possessions shortly before the attack, according to reports. Police on Sunday night named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man responsible for the bomb. Warner was killed in the blast and identified after police used DNA found on the scene to confirm his identity. It was matched with samples found on the motorhome which exploded injuring three people and damaging dozens of businesses. The vehicle was also registered to Warner. Warner, an unmarried IT specialist, had announced his retirement three weeks before the attack, his colleagues told the New York Times. The 63-year-old had also told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and given her his car, according to the newspaper. Records show that Warner had also signed away his home the day before Thanksgiving on November 26.

  • U.S. adds support for Taiwan and Tibet, angers China

    China has been angered by U.S. support for Taiwan and Tibet, after President Trump signed into law measures to help the countries that were included in a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

  • Army Suspends Former 1st Special Forces Group CO after Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.

  • Bomber to neighbor: The world is 'never going to forget me'

    It seemed like a friendly chat between neighbors. Only after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning could Rick Laude grasp the sinister meaning behind his neighbor’s smiling remark that the city and the rest of the world would never forget him. Laude told The Associated Press on Monday that he was speechless when he learned that authorities identified his 63-year-old neighbor, Anthony Quinn Warner, as the man suspected of detonating a bomb that killed himself, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings.

  • U.S. judge orders two Georgia counties to halt voter purge ahead of Senate runoff

    The counties seemed to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations, the judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner, said in her order filed late on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. "Defendants are enjoined from removing any challenged voters in Ben Hill and Muscogee Counties from the registration lists on the basis of National Change of Address data", Gardner wrote in the order. The judge is the sister of Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, who lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018.

  • Breonna Taylor sculpture smashed by vandals in California

    ‘It felt like I was personally attacked and also they attacked Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement’, says artist Leo Carson

  • Russian fishing trawler capsizes in freezing Barents Sea, 17 feared dead

    A Russian fishing trawler capsized and sunk in the middle of a storm in the Barents Sea on Monday, with 17 of its 19-member crew feared dead. The Onega ship sank off the coast of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago early Monday morning , Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said. Two men wearing wet suits were rescued by a ship which was in the area when it received their mayday call four minutes before Onega went off the radar. Seventeen other people are missing but their chances of survival are considered slim due to adverse weather conditions. The trawler was fishing in freezing waters in a storm with temperatures around -30C. Officials initially blamed the sinking on a heavy build-up of ice on the trawler, but later said that the ship got into trouble only when the crew started to pull up a net full of fish. “Most likely, the ship tilted, got hit by water and began to sink,” said Alexander Bakhtin, head of the emergency services in the Arkhangelsk region, adding that authorities were also looking into other possible theories. The storm was reportedly so bad that the crew did not have time to use lifeboats. Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on Monday that it would investigate whether the incident was linked to violations of maritime safety regulations. A rescue operation involving several vessels and a military plane stretched well into Monday evening but the search for the missing men was complicated by darkness and waves up to four metres high. Andrei Zaika, director of the fish farm which owns the trawler, blamed the deaths on a fatal combination of weather conditions but said that it is not unusual for fishing vessels like Onega to work during a storm. “They were only doing their job, nothing extraordinary about it,” he told Rossiya 24 television channel. Russia’s Fisheries Agency said that there were no irregularities on the vessels when it was last checked in October.

  • Green Beret Accused in Bowling Alley Shooting Spree Has PTSD, Lawyer Says

    County Judge Debra Schafer ordered that Webb be held to undergo mental evaluations pending another court hearing.

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden says Trump appointees are obstructing transition efforts

    With the inauguration just weeks away, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political appointees at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget."Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," he added. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."Biden made his remarks after attending a briefing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and national security experts. This "obstruction" could make it easier for foreign entities to launch cyber attacks against the U.S., and Biden warned his team "needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."The president-elect stressed that career professionals have been working closely with the transition team, and their agencies are "filled with patriots who've earned our respect, and who should never be treated as political footballs."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Trump fails to redraw politics' battle lines Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

  • Two New Jersey women arrested for holding 200 person party with ‘makeshift bar’

    People allegedly seen eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling at gathering

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Fighters Launched from Carrier Give Cover to US Troops Withdrawing from Somalia

    F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.

  • China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

    A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following accusations she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak. Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient" to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order.

  • White House 'to spend $44,000 on deep cleaning carpets' ahead of Biden's inauguration

    The White House will reportedly spend $44,000 on carpet cleaning ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as part of a deep-clean of the premises amid ongoing coronavirus fears. While it is customary for the White House to receive a thorough clean on Inauguration Day, when one president departs and a new commander-in-chief is installed, this January's turnover is expected to include a much more extensive cleaning process. According to federal financial documents seen by website TMZ, more than $44,000 (£32,700) will also be spent on "Inauguration Carpet Cleaning". It is unclear how many rooms will have fresh carpeting, but the 55,000 square foot mansion boasts 132 rooms including 16 bedrooms and 35 bathrooms. The General Services Administration (GSA), the agency that handles the White House cleaning, was not immediately available to comment on the figure.

  • A Thai dissident was kidnapped. When police had no answers, his sister began to investigate

    The family of Wanchalearm Satsaksit, the latest Thai democracy activist to disappear from exile, is waging a lonely search for justice.